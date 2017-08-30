Robbery accused appears in court

A 23-year-old who appeared in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court last week on an assault charge made his first appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on robbery charges today.

Dario Arlington Hollingsworth of #42 Golden Rock, Pinelands, St Michael, who is currently on remand at HMP Dodds, went before Magistrate Douglas Frederick accused of three offences.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge that he allegedly entered the house of Monica Dohnert as a trespasser on August 7, armed with an axe, and stole $410 belonging to the homeowner.

But he told Magistrate Frederick he was not guilty of the charge that he robbed Marjorie Jordan of a US$30 handbag, a US$649 iPhone, a US$50 driver’s licence and US$400 in cash on August 12.

Hollingsworth also denied entering Akin Ross’ house as a trespasser on August 9 and stealing a gold chain worth $1,000, two belts worth $600, a pair of slippers worth $275, a shirt valued $59.40, and US$815 belonging to Ross, as well as a pair of earrings worth $400 and US$80 belonging to Sueann Bowen.

He remains on remand and will make a second appearance before the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrate on September 26.