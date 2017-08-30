Retired principal saluted

Former educator of 42 years and newly retired principal of Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, Beverley Parris has been lauded for her outstanding efforts in maintaining cultural initiatives in the St Michael community.

Member of Parliament for St Michael West Central James Paul, who yesterday evening hosted an award ceremony at the school in her honour, described her as an individual who has played a vital role in the development of the community.

“I really want to thank her for the contribution she has made in terms of the development of the people in the community; and that is why parents who have sent their children here [have] put their trust in you. [You] can see over the years that she has provided a calibre of students that we can be very proud of,” he said, adding that her appreciation of her African roots helped to influence people living in the school’s Spooner’s Hill community and its environs.

Parris felt humbled being the guest of honour last evening.

“The gesture was one that I appreciate, as it gave me the opportunity to thank those persons who worked with me in the last three years as well as the parents. I was blessed with parents and colleagues who went beyond the call and ensured that my stint at the school was one that was rewarding. [It] has been filled with friendships and relationships that are really positive and I will remember [them] for years to come,” the retired educator said.

Parris became passionate when she spoke about the changes she wanted to see in the educational system.

“Cognizant of what is happening in our society, I would just encourage our young people to try to have more leaders among themselves, to join forces with persons who have positive values, and in doing [so] they will be more motivated to be persons our community and country can be proud of,” she said.

Parris added, however, that parents must also instill “old-time values” such as honesty, trustworthiness and responsibility in their children.

“We need to have parents who understand the importance of old-time values. If we can get back some of these basic things which our children are lacking . . . we can see a turnaround for the positive. All is not lost, as we have some very good young people among us. Once given the right motivation and the right impetus, then I am sure that we will do well,” she said.

Source: (LG)