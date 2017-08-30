Police investigating million-dollar cocaine seizure
Police are investigating the seizure of 48 kilos of cocaine on Monday, August 28.
Members of the Drug Squad and other law enforcement agencies conducted a drug operation which resulted in the seizure.
The cocaine has a street value of over $2 million.
The police did not say where the seizure took place.
This is crap. Would we ever know what happens to the rest of this matter? That is the problem with Barbados, no accountability although they want us to provide all information that we have, yet we don’t know what is the end result of things. A very sorry State and getting worst.