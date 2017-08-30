DLP goes to its own polls

Members of the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) will go to the polls on Saturday to elect the remaining hierarchy to run the affairs of the 62-year-old political institution founded by the late National Hero and the country’s first Prime Minister Errol Walton Barrow.

General Secretary George Pilgrim, already returned unopposed, told the media launch of the e-version of the party’s 62nd annual conference document entitled Barbados First that Prime Minister Freundel Stuart had also been returned unopposed as DLP president.

Pilgrim said the conference, which opens on Friday at 7 p.m., would also see early voting on that day for a special category of membership such as adventists.

He noted that the conference chairman Ronald Jones and Vice President John Boyce would be among those vying for the positions of first to fourth vice president.

The conference will be opened to the general public on Friday, but will be closed the following day, before reopening on the final day on Sunday, when Stuart will deliver his address in a ‘live’ broadcast from 11 a.m.

Pilgrim said the conference document, which will be free to the public, highlights the two key areas of education and health, and also reports on the party’s stewardship of the country over the last nine years.

“We intend to illustrate how we were able to design a set of policies which culminated in what the theme is for the party conference – Barbados First,” the general secretary told journalists at the DLP’s George Street headquarters for this morning’s launch.

“We come together at a time when, as a people, we need to put Barbados first. Let me say that Barbados First was chosen as the theme for this year’s conference as it describes in two words our policy journey. Barbados First does not represent an attempt by this party to involve isolationist policies which would attempt to shut out foreign investment or any outsiders,” he stressed.

Instead, according to Pilgrim, it underscores a value system that speaks to an ethos which has modernized this country.

The DLP general secretary said the concept of Barbados First was nothing new, noting that it embodied a core belief in three important aspects.

“One, Barbados First was delivered by our fore parents’ sweat. Secondly, Barbados First was made possible through the investment in education and health . . . and thirdly, I believe that Barbados First will continue to be defined by the resilience of our people,” the ruling party spokesman stated.

He contended that the conference document was not a manifesto asking for a third term in office.