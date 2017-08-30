Combermere are U15 champions

Nicholls Baking Combermere are the winners of the Barbados Cricket Association’s Under-15 Championship. They dethroned last year’s winners Foundation after rain interrupted their match-up on the third and last day of the final at the Wanderers Cricket Ground this morning.

Rain stopped play after the first hour of the game, and eventually the match was called off at 2.09 p.m., 29 minutes after lunch. Combermere won the title after gaining first innings points over their archrivals on Monday, the first day of the match.

When play was abandoned, Foundation resuming on 68 for four, were 113 for the loss of nine wickets, a lead of 58 runs. Left-arm spinner Shayon Blenman wrecked Foundation’s innings with six wickets for 42 runs from 22 overs including 6 maidens.

On Tuesday, when Foundation started their second innings, opening batsman Jamarico St Hill scored a stroke-filled 56 that included six boundaries but he received little support from the other batsmen.

Combermere invited the defending champions to bat after winning the toss on Monday, the first day of the match. They were routed for 87 in 26. 3 overs, as their batsmen were undermined by off-spinner Tre Riley who took four wickets for 15 runs from four overs.

He was supported by leg-spinner Asher Callender-Green with two wickets for 16 runs and all-rounder and captain Jaden Leacock with two wickets for 13 runs. Jordan Reifer top-scored with 21 which included four fours. St Hill contributed 16.

At the end of the day Combermere were 171 for 7 in 35 overs, a lead of 84. They owed their strong position to left -handed opener Nimar Bolden who made a run-a-ball 51 that included three boundaries and two sixes. Other double figure contributors were Romario Roach with 31, Blenman with 27 and Leacock, 21.

Off-spinner Tyrese Nurse took two wickets for 19 runs and medium-pacer Renicko Smith had two wickets for eight runs from two overs.

On the second day, a wet run-up and rain delayed the start of play for over three hours. Combermere declared at their overnight total when the match resumed.