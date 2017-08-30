Brathwaite under fire in the wake of double homicide

Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite is facing intense political pressure following last night’s double homicide at Marley Vale, St Philip.

The man shadowing Brathwaite for the Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Dale Marshall, and the leader of Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) Neil Holder are of the view that Brathwaite is asleep at the wheel while the country’s safety and security careen towards a precipice.

Police reported that 21-year-old Kyle Rico Sad Boy Burgess and 23-year-old Renaldo Gittens, both of East Point, St Philip, were shot and killed sometime before 8 p.m. last night. The men were liming with a group when gunshots erupted, causing the crowd to flee in panic. It was not immediately clear who was behind the shooting.

Burgess and Gittens were later found lying motionless on the ground.

Last night’s killings took to five, the number for the month of August, and 25th for the year so far, surpassing the 22 murders for all of last year. All but four of this year’s homicides have been through shootings.

Brathwaite recently announced plans to introduce legislation to combat the rising gun violence, before stating later that Government would call in the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) to aid the police in bringing calm back to the society, which many feel is under siege by gunmen.

However, with no visible signs of action from Government’s top legal advisor, Holder today called on Prime Minister Freundel Stuart to fire the attorney general if he refuses to step down.

“Tonight I am calling on the attorney general to resign. I am calling on you to step down and do the honourable thing and remove yourself from that high office which we once esteemed to be one that maintained law and order in our country. Under the AG’s watch there has been chaos, crime and violence and it seems as though his boss, Mr Freundel Stuart is happy with his poor performance. We the citizens of Barbados are not happy with the AG’s performance, so the Honourable Freundel Stuart needs to find an interim attorney general who is willing to fight crime,” Holder said in a recorded statement to the media.

Marshall also delivered a damning indictment of Brathwaite’s handling of the recent spate of shootings, describing the attorney general as a “mere spectator” who continued to remain silent while the country was facing a crisis.

“We cannot expect the police force to share operational details with the public, but the country needs to hear from the leadership on what is being done to deal with these issues and what role we can play in the fight. The attorney general also has to stop being a mere spectator in matters for which he has legal responsibility and which he has the duty to initiate,” Marshall stated in a press release.

The former attorney general accused Government of abdicating its responsibility at a time when the country is in need of reassurance from its elected representatives.

“I am gratified that two former Commissioners of Police have been moved in recent weeks to add their voices to the debate. Both highlighted the fact that one of the major challenges for the proper functioning of our police force was the absence of leadership at the highest level. It would therefore not be surprising that the Prime Minister of Barbados, who was on the scene of the Marley Vale murders last night, declined to make any comment.

“The Government must give leadership to this battle, and a battle it has now become. To deny that in recent years there has been a tremendous upsurge in firearm usage in Barbados would be to bury our heads in the sand,” Marshall stressed.

