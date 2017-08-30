Alleged shooters remanded

THREE YOUNGSTERS DENIED BAIL OVER KADOOMENT DAY SHOOTING

Three St Michael young men accused of the Kadooment Day shooting on Spring Garden have been remanded to HMP Dodds until September 26.

And as Elijah Akeem Copeland, 17, of Chase Gap, Halls Road; Raheem Akeem Grimes, 22, of Chadderton Road, Carrington Village; and Tristan Soneil Alleyne, 22, of Parris Gap, Westbury Road made their way under across the courtyard of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to the holding cell at Central Police Station in preparation to be transported to the St Philip penitentiary, cheers from some bystanders on the outside of the court and shouts of “Love you, love you. Mummy loves you.” could be heard.

Grimes, a tree trimmer; Alleyne, a cleaner; and Copeland, a carpenter, appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon, separately charged with recklessly and unlawfully discharging firearms in a manner that placed 23 people in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

It is also alleged that the three together used unlawful violence, which caused Barry Marshall to fear for his personal safety.

The three were not required to plead to the indictable charges.

Copeland and Alleyne are represented by attorneys Kamisha Benjamin and Naomi Lynton, with Alleyne also having Rashida Edwards as his third lawyer. Grimes had Vonda Pile as his legal counsel.

They will spend 28 days at the St Philip penal institution before making their next appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on the combined 70 charges.