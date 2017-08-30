A teenager and two men charged with Kadooment Day shooting
A teenager and two other men will appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today on a string of charges related to a shooting incident at Spring Garden Highway on Kadooment Day.
They are 17-year-old Elijah Akeem Copland, of Chase Gap, Hindsbury Road, St Michael; 22-year-old Triston Soniel Alleyne of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael and 21-year-old Raheem Akeem Grimes of Chadderton Road, St Michael.
They have been charged with 23 counts of endangering life. They have also been jointly charged with one count of violent disorder.
Good job young men with bright futures wasting away their Ives and tormenting innocent people for what ,gives them 100 years each.
Good going RBPF!!!!
Great News
Again RBPF is steadily doing their job,we should all thank them for the great job they are doing to get the criminals off our streets.
Good job RBPF
Wait for it in 1-2-3
No bail, 25 yr minimum sentences plus an extra 10 yrs for the men contributing to the DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR 35 yr mandatory sentence for those two.
Hey Mr ATTORNEY GENERAL you have the opportunity to grow SOME BALLS and send a message to these TROGLODYTE GUNMAN that they and any others who come before the court system will feel the full wrath of said system.
Let them know law an order will prevail, do not capitulate to them, hammer them! mercilessly! Just like they did when the opened fire on innocents.
Me personally I would give them a life hard labor sentence.
I know you are a fecklees do nothing Attorney General but you can regain a little semblance of respect good will with the citizenry of BIM. DO YOUR JOB BARBADOS DEMANDS IT!
To the RBPF great job now go get the rest of these skulldugerous’ cretins who are causing mayhem.
A teenager, mind not fully developed, easily manipulated and led astray…. We are too proud as parents! Or he would be packing somebody supermarket shelves or mixing concrete! Once we start to work for our own money, most of us continue to work…. But we as parents sit down and make excuses that no jobs are out there but d guyanese youths coming and finding d non existent jobs…. Parents, continue to let your sons finish school and sit on blocks idle every day and you will either lose them to prison or the ground!
Amen Sis
To the RBPF…. Keep up the good work men… I know the general public do not make your job easy, but in the end we do appreciate your effort….
K.D.L.S.
If you shoot someone in Barbados you will be found
They will be out by 2020
Good news.
The young men don’t want to work hard for their money. They want it the easy way. As Bob said. Many more will suffer many more will die.