A teenager and two men charged with Kadooment Day shooting

A teenager and two other men will appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today on a string of charges related to a shooting incident at Spring Garden Highway on Kadooment Day.

They are 17-year-old Elijah Akeem Copland, of Chase Gap, Hindsbury Road, St Michael; 22-year-old Triston Soniel Alleyne of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael and 21-year-old Raheem Akeem Grimes of Chadderton Road, St Michael.

They have been charged with 23 counts of endangering life. They have also been jointly charged with one count of violent disorder.