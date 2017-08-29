Still no plan for old NIS building

More than five years after the old National Insurance Scheme (NIS) building was deemed unsuitable, forcing workers to be relocated, Minister of Housing and Lands Denis Kellman says Government is closer to making a decision on what should be done with it.

He told Barbados TODAY investigations were being carried out on the massive structure to determine how structurally sound it was, and he was expecting a report soon.

It was reported last year that the building was being sought after by the University of the West Indies (UWI) to be turned into a centre for technological entrepreneurship, while some businessmen were seeking to convert it into a mall.

Kellman said Government would have to negotiate with interested parties once the report was received. He did not give a timeframe.

“We were checking to see the stability of the infrastructure, and once that final report is there, we will know what we can do with it. But we have been having a lot of opinions and we have to investigate in order to ensure that when we deal with the matter that it is structurally sound,” he said.

After it was industrially cleaned several times, the building, which once housed the Land Tax Department, the Barbados Statistical Service, the Bureau of Gender Affairs, the Welfare Department, the Vector Control Unit, the Division of Labour and Community Development among other government departments, was determined to be unsuitable for use in 2012, when the then National Employment Bureau, now the Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service, was moved to the Warrens Office Complex.

Since being abandoned the multi-storey building, which stands besides the Probyn Street fire station in Bridgetown, has become an eyesore.