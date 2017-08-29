Sinful sale

BLP slams proposed Hard Rock Hotel takeover of Blue Horizon

The rock and roll spirit that is set to overcome one of the island’s “Gems” is not going down well with one Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate.

Economist Marsha Caddle is seething at the news that Government has sold the three-star Rockley, Christ Church property to businessmen Philip Tempro and Bjorn Bjerkhamn, through their company Blue Development Inc, for $5 million, well below the estimated $17 million it is believed to be worth.

While Caddle believes that a cloud of opaqueness surrounds the deal, it is the reported plan to remodel the 70-room, three-star property into a hospitality venue under the American Hard Rock Hotel brand that most upsets the BLP candidate for St Michael South Central.

“I find it unthinkable that we would have to take a state asset, a hotel, and turn it into a Hard Rock Hotel that is meant to showcase the icons of somebody else’s culture; that no matter what is the nature of the partnership – public/private – that runs the hotel, that would see the repatriation of earnings to wherever the ownership is,” she told a BLP branch meeting in the constituency which she hopes to snatch from Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy in the general election, due next year.

The Hard Rock Hotels brand, which promotes the all-inclusive properties as “Living the Rock ‘n’ Roll Lifestyle”, states that its hotels are rooted in the rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

The company says every Hard Rock Hotel “takes the spirit of its destination and blends it with our vibrant collection of music and memorabilia.

“At Hard Rock Hotels, anything can happen. What you get out of the experience is up to you,” it says.

This, Caddle suggested, ought not be what Blue Horizon should become, insisting that “a Cricket Legends of Barbados hotel” would be more appropriate.

“We have icons too, and the divorce between tourism and culture and the things that make us Barbadian has to come to an end. You going to talk to me about Hard Rock Cafe as an international brand, and say this is what people want? Why are we so ashamed to create for people the Barbados that we experience? This is an economic product and we say we want our young people to show innovation,” she contended, going on to argue that a hotel showcasing Barbados’ cricket legends could attract tourists from markets such as India, South Africa, and Pakistan, which understand cricket as a product, “and would be [happy] to be a part of that experience.

“That is a world class international brand,” she contended.

The sale and rebranding has been criticized by hotelier Adrian Loveridge, who indicated in an article appearing online that “while wholeheartedly appreciating the desire to have big brands appealing to all demographic markets” the fact that virtually all the properties in the Hard Rock Hotel group are all-inclusive, raises questions as to whether “yet more concessions [will] be granted to enable refrigerated containers to be imported duty and tax free.

“As their website proudly boasts the most competitive room rates are obtained by booking directly giving added opportunity for the potential to keep payment and revenue offshore. And lots of mentions of casino’s in other destinations. Will this be another ‘compromise’ to attract investment?”

Loveridge also questioned whether Government had received other bids for Blue Horizon, which had been on the market for over a year.

“Maybe Government weighed the overall potential benefit and decided on a lower offer, but are they truly qualified to make that judgment, or was this simply yet another opportunistic land grab by property speculators at dramatically below market value?” the hotelier asked.

In her address at the BLP meeting, Caddle, who last worked for the Caribbean Development Bank before taking up politics, also questioned the appropriateness of the arrangement from an economic standpoint, saying the Freundel Stuart administration had no clear vision for its scheme to shed state assets.

She also suggested that it was ironic that a Government that was desperate to earn foreign exchange would invite a foreign brand to take over a local property “and then possibly repatriate 100 per cent, or some percentage of the earnings.

“If you have a vision, a plan, you don’t just start shedding assets in a fit of desperation. This is not a strategy,” she told those gathered at the St Michael School for the BLP meeting.