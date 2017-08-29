Police investigate double homicide
Police are investigating a double homicide at Marley Vale, St Philip.
Barbados Today understands the victims, two men, were shot around 8 p.m.
(more details as they come to hand.)
OK Mr. AG and PM Stuart, this is the straw that breaks the Camel’s back.
Do what you have to do.
All law abiding Barbadians are behind you 110 per cent.
It goes on and on and the guns keep showing up here in Barbados. They are coming through the ports somehow and the government appears to be held at ransom by the port workers and unions. I think that it is high time to take the bull by the horns Mr. Stuart and put the cameras in the ports. This may be a partial solution. It has been talked about for quite some time now but alas – no action.