Massive crowds expected at Kensington for CPL cricket

Kensington Oval is expected to be bursting at the seams this weekend, as box offices are reporting steady ticket sales for the Barbados leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which got under way tonight.

While ticket sales for tonight’s face-off between the home team, Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors, were a bit slow, the weekend matches are expected to be packed.

On Saturday, the Tridents, led by the talismanic Kieron Pollard, play the St Kitt’s Patriots, captained by T20 legend Chris Gayle, while large contingents of Trinidadians are expected to fly in to see their team, Trinbago Knight Riders, play the Tridents on Sunday.

When Barbados TODAY visited the ticketing office this afternoon the customary snaking lines of people were missing.

However CPL spokesman Kevin Pileinsisted that this was by no means an indicator of attendance at the games.

“Normally our heaviest turnout is on weekends and we having a game on a Tuesday night which is unusual for a CPL game in Barbados, so you are not necessarily going to see the long lines symptomatic with weekend games. But we have sold 50 per cent of the seats already, which is a huge achievement. Ticket sales been very encouraging,” Pile said.

“Yesterday was a very high turnout and the day before was a very heavy turnout, so you would have seen very long lines at the ticket office on those days. Spectators are certainly responding to the games very well so we are very pleased with what we are seeing at this stage,” he added.

The Tridents have been erratic in the competition so far, winning two of their six outings on a difficult road trip, and currently lie fifth on four points.

Significantly, they are outside the top four – the playoff positions – and will use the four games here over the next week to try to claw their way back into contention.

Even with the odds stacked against the local boys, Pile was confident that enthusiasm levels would remain high.

“What I can guarantee you about the weekend games, that on Saturday for the game against the Trinbago Knight Riders, which has some of the biggest stars in world cricket and with Chris Gayle arriving with St Kitts Patriots, I can guarantee that those days would be bumper days. The bottom line is that enthusiasm is very high and the ticket sales are steady,” he noted.