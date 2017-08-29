Man admits sending woman menacing voice message

A Christ Church man who admitted to committing an offence under the Computer Misuse Act is expected to know his punishment in the next few months.

Magistrate Elwood Watts today ordered a pre-sentencing report into the life of Andrew Antonio Prescod, of Welches No. 1, Christ Church, after he pleaded guilty to sending a menacing voice note to Tanya Lawrence on January 9, 2016.

The prosecutor, Station Sergeant Glenda Carter-Nicholls, told the Oistins Magistrate Court that Lawrence found out that Prescod had a brother who was a deejay, so she gave Prescod her cellular phone number to

make arrangements to get a music CD compiled.

However, Prescod began messaging Lawrence not for the reason intended. She did not encourage him, and one day she received a threatening, expletive-laden voice message from him: “I is a lil boy? You is a bare ***** yuh ******* idiot. You feel I care sain bout you? You is a bare freak. Look, the big boys hay. Look, any more talk we gine come up there in masks a night and come and sneak up pun yuh, yuh ***** idiot, pon a night time yuh working, kill you like ********.”

The message caused Lawrence distress and she reported the matter to police.

Prescod was later seen at the police station and admitted to committing the offence, but said he had only said Lawrence was “a ****** idiot or sain” and the threat involving the mask and killing was made by another man.

The case came before the court today, as officials were previously unable to locate Prescod.

Following presentation of the facts which were accepted by Prescod, the magistrate said he would have to request a report to find out more about the first-time offender before sentencing.

Prescod returns to the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Friday to be interviewed by a probation officer and again on November 7 when the pre-sentencing report is expected to be completed.

In the meantime, he is on $5,000 bail.