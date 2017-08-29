Grannum evades questions on planned BDF involvement in crime fighting

A high-ranking officer of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) is steering clear of the debate on whether soldiers should join police in arresting the worrying spate of gun violence, but he believes the BDF has a role to play in keeping youth on the right path in the first place.

Chief of Staff Colonel Glyne Grannum is firmly of the view that the Cadet Corps and the BDF Sports Programme are effective in responding to the early signs of indiscipline, and should be strengthened.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY following yesterday’s closing ceremony of the All Arm Drill instructor’s course at St Ann’s Fort, at the Garrison in St Michael, Grannum refused to discuss the announced plans by Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite to call out the army, only stressing that the BDF’s paramilitary youth divisions could assist in guiding more young people in the right direction.

“These programmes remain pivotal, attractive and effective in moulding youth to develop qualities of discipline, self-reliance and self-worth. Our records show over the last five years that we have had very successful programmes . . . and persons who are serious about society or serious about their life or a meaningful career look to these programmes to guide them along this path,” he said.

“We have had quite a number of success stories, such as persons going on to become soldiers. We just also had two island scholars and an exhibition winner. Several of the soldiers who have moved up the rank started their careers in the sports programme.”

Grannum said Barbadian youth still had a keen interest in enrolling in the sports programme but, but it sometimes suffered from inadequate resources to meet the demand.

“Barbadians are very quality focused and I think the public has always recognized the value of the Barbados Cadet Corps, and the situation with the sports programme is no different. Barbadian parents recognize the benefits of having their sons and daughters in these organizations and they keep coming in their numbers,” he said.

“At times we are challenged as to how many we can take in any given year because of the resources that we have, but we try to reach out to the community in other areas where we have fostered very strong relationships and strategic partnerships.”

Grannum said the BDF has also partnered with other youth organizations “and it is something that we would definitely want to see continue”.