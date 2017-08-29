Goodbye Trump, Hello Pence!

The leadership of the Republican Party is now quietly planning for Trump’s departure and the elevation of their man, Vice President Mike Pence, to the presidency. Meanwhile, the ghost of George Wallace looks on ironically at this conspiracy to dump Trump.

Remember Wallace, the racist Governor of Alabama who ran both as an independent candidate and a Democratic candidate for the presidency in 1968, 1972 and 1976? Wallace shocked political pundits by winning nearly 10 million popular votes in the 1968 election. He carried five states, sweeping most of the Deep South — Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and his home state of Alabama. He won 46 electoral votes, the last third-party presidential candidate to win any electoral votes.

If you want to understand Trump, you just have to imagine what it would have been like if George Wallace had actually won the 1968 primary and general election as a Democrat. The same turbulent relationship that we now see between Trump and the ‘establishment’ Republicans would have been the same between Wallace and the Democrats in 1968.

Like Trump, Wallace was a racist rabble rouser whose symbol of choice was the Confederate Flag, which then and now represented white supremacy throughout the South. Wallace’s rallying cry was ‘segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever’. Trump echoes these words when, in response to proposals to remove Confederate statues, he says, ‘they’re trying to take away our culture. They’re trying to take away our history.’ The people in Trump’s audience understand only too well who ‘they’ and ‘our’ are. The core of Trump’s support is white southerners, plus some northern working class whites who, rightly, feel disgruntled with their economic plight.

Prior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the South was solidly Democratic. Then, they abandoned the Democratic Party and flocked to the Republican Party which encouraged and exploited their racial resentment. Whereas hitherto the Republicans used coded language to whip up racist support, Trump is now doing so openly. Charlottesville and its aftermath exemplify this.

But Trump’s disregard for political correctness, along with his narcissism, mental instability, and unpredictability, is upsetting the Republican leadership in Congress. When the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Bob Corker of Tennessee, openly criticizes Trump for his instability and incompetence, you know the writing is on the wall for Trump. So the leadership is planning how to ease Trump out of office and insert a more reliable and more right-wing conservative, Vice President Pence. I suspect they may have also spoken to Pence and the three key Administration generals, Defense Secretary Mattis, National Security Advisor McMaster, and Chief of Staff Kelly, about ensuring that Trump, in the meantime, does not have access to the nuclear codes (they probably replace the nuclear codes in the suitcase every day with chocolate cake and a hamburger slathered in ketchup. Just in case).

So how will the Republican plan work?

Option 1. (preferred option) The Republican leadership quietly urges the three committees investigating the Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to ratchet up their work. Also keep an eye on the Mueller investigation. Then send a delegation to Trump and tell him things are not looking good, but if he steps down now and gets Pence to promise to pardon him and all his family, the pressure will be eased up. If he fails to accept their advice, assure him that the investigation will inevitably unearth all the shady real estate dealings, including money laundering, that his business has been involved in. Failure to act now may result in impeachment and the loss of all his wealth and maybe even a lengthy prison term since Pence would not pardon him if he refused to go.

Option 2. Use the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump on the grounds that he is unable, for mental or physical reasons, to discharge the duties

of his office. This, however requires

the assent of the vice president and a majority of the members of the president’s cabinet. This should not be difficult to achieve if the Republicans plan carefully and shrewdly. The Congress would then appoint a new vice president. They would wisely choose a highly conservative popular person from the South. This is not a bad option, but if Trump resisted and stoked his base to ‘lock and load’ and come running to his defence, this could lead to social and economic turmoil.

Option 3. Let the Muller investigation play out and start impeachment proceedings for ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’ against Trump on the basis of the Mueller report. This is the messiest and most uncertain option.

Let’s wait and see.

Source: (Dr Peter Laurie is a retired head of the Barbados Foreign Service who once served as this island’s ambassador to the United States)