Former T&T AG arrested

Source- Trinidad Guardian – Former Trinidad and Tobago attorney general Anand Ramlogan has been arrested.

At about 6 a.m. today, officers led by acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip went to Ramlogan’s Palmiste Park home where they informed him he was under arrest for two offences.

The offences are (i) misbehaviour in public office and (ii) perverting the course of justice.

Ramlogan was taken to the police headquarters on Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

3 Responses to Former T&T AG arrested

  1. Gearbox1964 August 29, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    This need to start happening here in Barbados…politicians bout here does get way wid too much fukry.

  2. Ossie Moore August 29, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Lawd mek peace dem two Babajan names Burrows and Phillips as you know Bajans went all ova de British Commonwealth Caribbean as police. “Three coins in de fountain”!!

  3. jrsmith August 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    This will never happen in barbados , certain people is way above the law in barbados ………………………..

