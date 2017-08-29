Former T&T AG arrested
Source- Trinidad Guardian – Former Trinidad and Tobago attorney general Anand Ramlogan has been arrested.
At about 6 a.m. today, officers led by acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip went to Ramlogan’s Palmiste Park home where they informed him he was under arrest for two offences.
The offences are (i) misbehaviour in public office and (ii) perverting the course of justice.
Ramlogan was taken to the police headquarters on Sackville Street, Port of Spain.
This need to start happening here in Barbados…politicians bout here does get way wid too much fukry.
Lawd mek peace dem two Babajan names Burrows and Phillips as you know Bajans went all ova de British Commonwealth Caribbean as police. “Three coins in de fountain”!!
This will never happen in barbados , certain people is way above the law in barbados ………………………..