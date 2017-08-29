Former T&T AG arrested

Source- Trinidad Guardian – Former Trinidad and Tobago attorney general Anand Ramlogan has been arrested.

At about 6 a.m. today, officers led by acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip went to Ramlogan’s Palmiste Park home where they informed him he was under arrest for two offences.

The offences are (i) misbehaviour in public office and (ii) perverting the course of justice.

Ramlogan was taken to the police headquarters on Sackville Street, Port of Spain.