Early morning quake off Barbados

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre is reporting that an earthquake occurred south west of Barbados around 12:56 a.m.

The quake was a magnitude 4.9, with a depth of 10 kilometres, the centre said.

It was located at 12.35 degrees north, longtitude 60.48 degrees west

The quake also affected St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

  1. F.A.Rudder August 29, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Just for the record! Since the Deep Water Horizon incident; the spilling of more than 44 billion Barrels of crude and billions of cubic feet of natural gas the lower sub maritime continental shelf with its oil shales of the North America shelf; has lost its viscosity and coolant levels in the plate tectonic structure and this creates a hot-spot within the region. Geologic radiated heat becomes an attraction to cyclonic activity thus producing super hurricanes within the gulf waters.

  2. F.A.Rudder August 29, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Correction to the above mentioned contribution Line One should read as 4.4 million barrels of spilled oil.

  3. Clarion Davis August 29, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    That shoul dread: Off The Grenadines!

