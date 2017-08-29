Early morning quake off Barbados

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre is reporting that an earthquake occurred south west of Barbados around 12:56 a.m.

The quake was a magnitude 4.9, with a depth of 10 kilometres, the centre said.

It was located at 12.35 degrees north, longtitude 60.48 degrees west

The quake also affected St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.