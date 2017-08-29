A more pro-active crime-fighting strategy

I stand accused before you

I have no tears to cry

And you will never break me

Till the day I die.

These cold, defiant words, apparently directed at the justice system by a criminal, are among the opening lines of a 1980s pop hit entitled A Criminal Mind, that was written, recorded and performed by the Canadian artiste, Lawrence Gowan.

It is unclear what motivated Gowan to pen these lyrics but his general treatment of the subject does convey the impression that he was attempting to explain and provide insight into a perplexing subject which has fascinated human beings from time immemorial.

Specifically, why some persons develop a mindset which drives them to commit crime, especially the heinous, violent type — like some of what we are witnessing in Barbados and across the Caribbean today — that outrages human sensibility, especially when the result is the unfortunate death of another human being.

Perhaps the answer may be related to our socialization as children which more or less determines the kind of persons that we will grow up to be. This process, which involves inputs from the home, the community and certain institutions like the church and the school, defines certain behaviours as good and others bad. It inculcates in us that good behaviours are generally to be encouraged and rewarded while bad behaviours are to be reprimanded and, in some cases, punished with varying degrees of severity.

Barbados is a society which has a fixation with meting out harsh punishment to offenders. Listening to public debate sometimes, it comes across as if offenders, and this is not meant to play down their crimes, are no longer human beings who like the rest of us are also made in the image of God. Criminals are not born; they are created largely as a result of exposure to various influences during their highly impressionable formative years.

Amidst much concern about an upsurge in gun-related crime on the island, involving mostly youth, strident calls have come from some quarters for the resumption of hanging, in the case of murder, and, in other cases, bringing back use of the cat-o-nine tails as effective responses to the wave of lawlessness. However, instead of continuing to take a reactive approach which generally characterizes our crime fighting, it seems being proactive may offer the better hope of a solution.

Many of our criminals are hardened like the character in Gowan’s song and harsh punishment is unlikely to make much of a difference. As Gowan’s character defiantly says: “you will never break me/till the day I die”. He later goes on, quite unapologetically, to state: “I don’t regret a single action/I’d do the same again/These prison walls secure me/And I’m numb to pain.”

Rehabilitating such a person is an obviously taxing proposition. As harshness is perhaps all that he may have been exposed to for his entire life, perhaps exposure to soft, gentle treatment, especially an experience of genuine love and caring for the first time, may be the turning point. Everyone, regardless of who he or she is, feels empty without an experience of love, acceptance and appreciation. And, interestingly, many offenders admit to feeling this way.

Commenting on the crime situation in Barbados TODAY in last evening’s edition, veteran criminologist Yolande Forde predicted the problem is more likely to get worse unless Government changes its approach which emphasizes jailing young men as a solution to crime. She said: “We cannot have strategies without a strong law enforcement element. But a strategy that [lacks] a serious and strong crime prevention programme that deals with early indicators of criminal behaviour is flawed and will never, ever reap the kind of results that we would want in terms of crime reduction in this country.”

What the average Barbadian sees as an effective crime fighting strategy, which is overwhelmingly reactive and heavily emphasizes punishment, may be actually be contributing to making a bad problem worse. The thought of going to prison, or actually doing so, is no longer an effective deterrent, as confirmed by the gleeful images of some young offenders, giving thumbs-up after receiving prison sentences as if they had just scored some major triumph.

To quote the character in Gowan’s song again:

Before you read my sentence

I’d like to say a few words

Here in my own defense. . .

Some people struggle daily

They struggle with their conscience

Till the end

I have no guilt to haunt me

I feel no wrong intent.

A more pro-active strategy offers an opportunity to save our young offenders from becoming seemingly lost causes in the criminal system like Gowan’s character. Fortunately, there is still some time.