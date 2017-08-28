UPP: Get to the source of illegal guns

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is advising the Freundel Stuart administration to get to the source of the illegal weapons that make their way onto the streets of Barbados if it wants to get a grip on gun crimes.

The new party’s spokesman on Home Affairs Maria Phillips said at a meeting last night at St Barnabas Heights, St Michael, the authorities had adopted a piecemeal approach in dealing with gun violence, and had failed to focus on the source of the guns and the means by which they enter the country.

“Why is no one addressing the source of where these guns are coming from? We do not produce ammunition here in Barbados. We have heard all kinds of solutions to this problem. We have heard of the necessity of the Barbados Defence Force to get involved. We have heard of the necessity of the communities to get involved. We have heard of the necessity of the police to come up with community policing. Where are the guns coming from? Who is bringing them in? These are the issues that we have to discuss,” she said.

She reiterated her party’s position that no one should be spared scrutiny, stressing the need for improved surveillance at the country’s ports of entry.

“We have to have a top down approach and we have to recognize that no man is above the law. From the top down has to be accountable. We of the UPP have spoken on these issues in the media . . . .We have spoken of the necessity of greater surveillance at ports of entry, we have spoken about the police becoming more involved in communities, we have spoken of the necessity of citizens to work in collaboration with the police.”

Phillips, an attorney-at-law, recommended an effective rehabilitation programme for offenders, some of whom she said see a life of crime as the only way to secure an income.

She also stressed the need for transparency and integrity in public office, suggesting this was what the UPP would bring if it were elected to form the next Government

“We cannot continue to blame the youth alone for where Barbados is at. You have a choice to make in the next general election for your own representation. Do you want a Government that does not show or adhere to these values? Do you want a Government that is not transparent? Do you want a Government that gives lip service to the values of integrity, value the security of its citizens, or do you want a Government that ensures that each citizen is safe? Do you want a Government that ensures that ports of entry have the necessary infrastructure to ensure that the things that need not reach Barbados and employ the number of persons to ensure that the ports and the island remain safe?”

Phillips, the UPP’s candidate for St Michael North pointed out that with the country reeling under a bad economy, a travel advisory triggered by crime, from either of the island’s main tourism markets, Britain or the United States, could deal a further blow. .

“This is an issue of urgent national concern. We in the UPP have addressed these issues and pointed out that they must be addressed. At the next general election we have to make a choice that ensures that the country remains safe for our children and our children’s children. We must return to the values of our antecedents to ensure that Barbados remains a beacon in the Caribbean and indeed the world,” she said.