UPP charges that politicians protecting criminals
United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Lynette Eastmond has charged that some politicians are protecting people involved in crime, making them untouchable.
And she has called on Barbadians to reject that kind of behaviour and to take a stand against the criminal elements in society.
“Apparently, it seems to be an open secret in Barbados now that there are some people who can commit crimes and never spend a day in jail. But someone with a five bag of weed could get thrown into jail,” she charged at a political meeting in St Barnabas, St Michael last night.
“There are some of us who never cared about injustice in Barbados once it did not affect us and once it did not affect our family. We did not care that a telephone call could be made and a police officer could be told, ‘you see that man that you just pick up across the block, go and put him exactly on the block where you took him from’. That kind of thing happens in Barbados.”
While not pointing fingers in any specific direction, the UPP leader, who served as Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs in former Prime Minister Owen Arthur’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration, suggested that corruption was common even during the BLP reign.
She further suggested that Customs officers were also prevented from doing their jobs properly as she contended that “there are people in Barbados trying to do their job, ready to burst open a container and someone calls and says, ‘do not touch it’.
“This did not start happening last year or year before. It did not start happening in 2008. It was happening before . . . .I am here exposing myself physically because you can get shot these days, but I love my country and I like the people in this country. Barbados is one of the best places in the world in which we live and we are going to allow a few bandits to destroy it? People of Barbados you have to rise up and say ‘no,’” Eastmond said.
She charged that the crime situation in the country was such that innocent people who were not involved in crime could easily lose their lives.
The UPP leader pointed to the shooting death of 58-year-old Colleen Beresdean Payne as she used an automated banking machine in Black Rock, St Michael last month, as an example.
She charged that every Barbadian had to take responsibility for Payne’s death.
“All of us who know better, all of us who can do better, all of us have blood on our hands . . . .You have a choice to make between political parties who support and facilitate corruption in Barbados which results in ordinary people getting killed and you have a choice of doing something different with your life,” Eastmond contended.
She told the small audience that with general elections around the corner, voters would have an opportunity to tell candidates they would not get their vote unless they were committed to changing the current situation.
Ms. Eastmond, you are correct that corruption is rampant and did not begin with the DLP, however you are not correct in your conclusion that: ” …all of us have blood on our hands.” The political institution, political leaders, the government and those who voted for the current administration are responsible. Barbados in the eyes of the international community is now seen as “A Banana Republic”. Isn’t the government in charge of the ports of entry– the waters and airspace surrounding Bim? If they are, then how are the guns seeping through controlled ports of entry? Yet, innocent women are being stripped search and their private parts violated by aggressive police. Why are these efficient law enforcement officers not savvy enough to caught the guns and drugs that are flowing into this small island in unprecedented quantities? The answer as my father would say: “cause the rou ”
Ms. Eastmond.
It’s going to be hot. So this was happening during the BLP reign and you sat and did nothing. But now you are a candidate trying to get a seat you are ready and willing to expose the BLP.
if this is so , then the “ordinary” person must take care of things out in the streets.
Elected leaders should receive a special penalty for involvement with criminal activity, at least double the sentence for others.
Serious charge, guess you know what you are talking about . Please let us have some NAMES, time etc.
That has been the case since I can remember, this was the case even when you were a sitting member of parliament Ms.Eastmond. So were the criminals being protected by politicians back then too? They were even crimes committed in the seventies and eighties where even politicians were suspected of having some involvement. The Commission of Inquiry found both political interference and police negligence. So this has been around for decades, that’s why we need to get the lawyers out of parliament. The real difficulty with the fire arms is the decision endorsed by the cabinet of which you were a member to move containers out of the port to be handled at private warehouses. That’s the real problem.
Well, well, well. Now if the UPP Leader is in the know about the happenings and has done nothing then you are just as guilty as the 2 establish parties. What or how will you deal with it? Everyone is all talk so we are heading straight down the gutter, what a sad thing. No wonder the criminal element is so brazen and slowly taking over the country. God help us.
Lynette is desperate
If we are to win the fight against crime the truth has to be told and that truth dealt with. We are all guilty because we know the truth and refuse to acknowledge it.
she right for years this was going on and we know who the players are. these shooters and blocks are votes that can decide an election contest. this place is a real cess pool