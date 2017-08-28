‘Mottley’s CARIFESTA comment a disgrace’

Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley has rushed to the defence of Barbados’ efforts at hosting the recently concluded 13th Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA XIII), calling this weekend’s scathing criticisms of the festival by Opposition Leader Mia Mottley a “national disgrace”.

Addressing the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) St Michael South branch at the weekend, Mottley said the event was a fiasco, pointing to low turnout and poor organization, which left her feeling “ashamed for the country and people”.

The BLP leader also suggested that infighting among the ranks of the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) had led to some of Lashley’s Cabinet colleagues seeking to sabotage the prestigious regional cultural affair.

“So CARIFIASCO instead of being a bounty for the artists of this country, instead of being an inspiration to others as it should have been – and we have seen some expressions of excellence from the people of the Caribbean – this was a boycott of Stephen Lashley,” Mottley contended.

However, firing back this afternoon during a press conference at the Ministry of Culture’s head office at Haggatt Hall, St Michael, Lashley said Mottley’s criticism was a condemnation of the hundreds of participants and volunteers.

He also charged that the remarks were potentially harmful to the country’s chances of being considered for similar events if the future.

“Mottley in my view is totally off base and I believe that CARIFESTA needed to be defended. We have had the CARICOM [Caribbean Community] Assistant Secretary General speaking about CARIFESTA in very positive terms regarding what Barbados has achieved. I believe that may have been difficult for the Leader of the Opposition to swallow, particularly seeing that we are just a few months away from an election,” Lashley said, suggesting that Mottley was trying to score political points at the country’s expense.

“I describe Miss Mottley’s comments as being a national disgrace because they really don’t have any place within what the context of CARIFESTA did. I feel very proud of the performance of organizers in very difficult circumstances because they were affected by difficult circumstances such as the storm [Tropical Storm Harvey], which caused us to have to recalibrate our programming . . . . I hope that in quiet reflection Miss Mottley would regret her words and she should apologize,” Lashley further argued, pointing to perceived shortcomings of the 1981 CARIFESTA, which was hosted in Barbados under a BLP administration.

“In 1981 the [Barbados] Defence Force had to be called in to stop a disaster under the Barbados Labour Party. I don’t know if the leader [of the BLP] would have felt ashamed of being a Barbadian then. At that time over $25 million was spent on that event and it had to be rescued. Nobody had to rescue CARIFESTA XIII in 2017. It was executed by highly skilled individuals,” he added.

The minister said that the high number of positive experiences at CARIFESTA XIII would eclipse Mottley’s comments and for the most part they would be brushed aside as political grandstanding.