It was self defence, says Bipat

He argued a case of self-defence but that was not enough to keep Guyanese national Dheneshwar Bipat from being remanded to HMP Dodds for the next 28 days.

Bipat, who has had no legal status in the country since August 25, 2012, is accused of unlawfully assaulting Hamenauth Sarendrnauth on August 4, occasioning him actual bodily harm.

“I don’t know what he accused me of but we fight,” Bipat, who was living at Taylor’s Land, Bank Hall, St Michael, told Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court this morning.

“I had to defend myself. He hit me first and I hit him after that.”

However, prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe argued against Bipat gaining his freedom on the grounds that he was a non-national who arrived in Barbados in September 2008 on a work permit that expired seven years ago and he had not regularized his status.

Waithe said based on Bipat’s lack of status in the island, it was the prosecution’s fear he was a “flight risk”, and would not reappear on the appointed court date to answer to the charge.

Asked whether he had anything to say with respect to bail, Bipat responded: “I have no idea.”

He was then remanded until September 27 when Sarendrnauth is also expected to appear in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.