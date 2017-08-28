High-priced dwellings

Study finds Bim is the world’s second most costly place to own a home

The much talked about housing solutions are coming to Barbadians at a hefty cost, with a recent study showing that Barbados is the second most unaffordable place to buy a house when house prices are measured against average income ratio.

The findings place Barbados ahead of countries like the Maldives and Venezuela as countries with the least affordable housing.

However, one local policymaker says he is not entire sold on those findings, instead insisting that there was a housing price to suit various income levels, while one private sector official is predicting that prices could fall in coming years.

According to the Australian-based moving company Assured Removalists, Barbados was the second least affordable place to live with a house price to income ratio of 133.77.

This means that the average house price is just over 133 times the average wage in Barbados.

Papua New Guinea takes the number one spot of being the least affordable place to buy a house, with a house price to income ratio of 181.6.

According to the findings people were paying more for housing around the world, with average house prices up 6.5 per cent in the last 12 months.

The company did not say when the study was carried out, but said it combined data on average annual salary, income tax and house prices to produce a ratio that shows the measures of housing affordability around the world.

“The higher the ratio is, the less affordable the houses are,” it said.

Solomon Islands, Maldives, Bhutan, Vietnam, China, El Salvador, Venezuela and Tajikistan rounded off the top ten.

Conversely, the Bahamas was identified as the fourth most affordable place to buy a house with a ratio of 3.42, while Jamaica placed eighth with a house price to income ratio of 5.03.

Suriname was deemed the most affordable with a ratio of 1.87. Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United States, Honduras, Brunei Darussalam, Kuwait and Qatar rounded off the top ten most affordable places to buy a house.

However, Minister of Housing and Lands Denis Kellman told Barbados TODAY while he was not familiar with the survey, he was satisfied that there was a housing solution to fit every income level in Barbados and it was therefore dependent on the kind of house an individual wanted to invest in.

“Housing in Barbados is affordable depending on what you are looking for. If you want to go to Sandy Lane then you must have Sandy Lane pocket, if you want to come to NHC you must have NHC pocket, if you want to go to the private sector you must have that pocket. We also have housing just like our tourism to suit the individual pocket,” explained Kellman, who noted that there was also land available for purchase to fit various income levels.

“I do not know what income bracket the person was dealing with but we try to satisfy the needs of everyone. But I would admit that we are not a country at the top end that is cheap. When you get quality you must pay for quality. And you would agree that the Royal Westmorelands and the Sandy Lanes and the Apes Hills and so on, we do not dictate that market,” Kellman said, adding that there was hardly anywhere in Barbados that could be considered to be rural.

In a separate interview, President of the Barbados Estate Agents and Valuers Association Paul Alleyne told Barbados TODAY he too was not aware of the survey.

However, he admitted that land prices and building materials were relatively higher here than in many other countries, which would inflate the cost of building a home here.

“The cost of material is high, and it is even higher now that we have these austerity taxes including the NSRL [National Social Responsibility Levy]. So my understanding is that the cost of building has probably gone up about 15 per cent. So when you look at the total we would be high compared to somewhere like let’s say the countryside in Canada, but compared to let’s say, London, we are not that high. So to me that is a very hard comparison to make,” Alleyne explained.

He said since the market peaked a few years ago, prices have since been adjusted downward between 20 to 40 per cent depending on where the properties were located.

Alleyne said Barbadians could expect prices to fall even further given Government’s recent belt-tightening measures.

“We think that the price of land might start to come down. People’s salaries have not gone up but yet it is going to now cost them more to build a house than it did six months ago. So what options do people have? Either they could build smaller house, which may or may not be possible given the size of their family . . . so the only other thing in that equation is pricing of the land. We feel that new developers may end up having to reduce some of their pricing in order to attract people looking to build,” Alleyne concluded.

