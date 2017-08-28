Call for discussion on gun violence

The United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St Michael East Paul Forte has called on the Speaker of the House of Assembly Michael Carrington to convene a special sitting of the Chamber to discuss gun violence in the country.

He made the call yesterday afternoon while addressing a UPP meeting in St Barnabas, St Michael.

Forte told the small gathering that the people of Barbados were concerned that no attempt had been made by their representatives to have a debate on gun violence.

He pointed out that in a matter of days after Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite and Acting Commissioner of Police Tyrone Griffith were seen on television discussing the topic, two more Barbadians were gunned down.

Forte also suggested that the issue of guns and corruption were intertwined.

“When are we going to have a discussion on corruption in this country as it relates to gun importation into Barbados? When are we going to see some kind of legislation addressing the importation of guns, whether legal or illegally? When are police going to be given free reins to do their job? There will never be justice in this country when lawmen give cover to some shady persons who have protection from senior officials,” he said.

The UPP candidate also questioned why parliamentarians on both sides of the political divide had not found the time to discuss integrity legislation.

During his address, the political newcomer also questioned the lack of representation by incumbents in some constituencies, giving the assurance that the UPP wanted to improve that level of representation.