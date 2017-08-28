BWU wrath

Union calls on members to boycott Cost-U-Less

A major row is developing between the American warehouse club-style store Cost-U-Less and the Barbados Workers Union (BWU) that could cost the retailer dearly.

The BWU has called on its members to boycott the general merchandise store, carrying out a threat it made nearly two weeks ago to name and shame businesses it accused of engaging in union busting practices.

In an address to the union’s 76th annual delegates conference at the weekend, General Secretary Toni Moore named Cost-U-Less as one such business, claiming it “entrap workers in a form of modern day slavery” under the full glare of Government.

“The struggle must continue against those who wish to entrap workers in a form of modern day slavery. I think of companies like Cost-U-Less that Government has given every concession under the sun to allow them a platform to do business in Barbados, what do they do in return? They undermine our commitment to provide decent work through union busting tactics that see people losing jobs because they have committed the cardinal sin of becoming a union member,” Moore said.

At a news conference on August 17 to announce the annual conference, Moore had warned that the BWU did not intend to take the union busting attempts by local companies, “one most blatant”, lightly.

At that time she had also said “one company had called in the police three weeks ago after a union representative had made an attempt at engagement.

“Such behaviour provokes militancy by the labour movement,” she suggested at the time.

During her address to the annual conference, she also named Cost-U-Less as that company, while suggesting that Government was doing nothing to rein it it.

“They call the police on [union] officer who go to represent workers who have been unfaired. As recently as Monday gone, the Minister of Labour indicated that she had seen no letter of complaint from the Barbados Workers Union, and she is right. We will submit the appropriate correspondence, but her ministry has knowledge of their refusal to meet to discuss the cases brought by the BWU against Cost-U-Less and nothing is being done to rein them in,” she told delegates and an audience which included Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy, Government Senator Patrick Todd, Opposition Leader Mia Mottley and other Barbados Labour Party parliamentarians and candidates.

An incensed Moore claimed that the American company was so confident of Government’s support, that during the passage of Tropical Storm Harvey almost two weeks ago, it remained open for four hours past the deadline for closure on the premise that it was facilitating shopping by customers.

As the storm approached Barbados, the Department of Emergency Management announced on August 17 that Government offices would close at 2:30 p.m., while private sector interest were advised to employ a staggered shutdown approach with offices closing at 2:30 p.m.; retail stores at 3:30 p.m. and petrol stations and supermarkets and other essentials by 4:30 p.m.

“They can publicize that they will open four hours beyond the shutdown time to facilitate you. That’s the claim. And some of us unthinkingly go without regard for those other workers in that store who, like many of you, were caught off-guard and who had wanted to go home to safeguard themselves and their families.

“So, we will be calling on our membership to boycott Cost-U-Less. We will be calling on our membership to boycott any other operation where there is such blatant disregard for our system of industrial relation in Barbados,” she said to applause.

Repeated efforts by Barbados TODAY to reach officials from Cost-U-Less proved futile.

Meantime, while President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce (BCCI) Eddy said he had no comment at this time because he was not fully aware of the issue, a BCCI official told Barbados TODAY Cost-U-Less was not a member of the private sector grouping, making it difficult for the body to stay on top of developments there.

However, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the issue, said the chamber would monitor the situation carefully.

ryangilkes@barbadostoday.bb