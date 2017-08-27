St Michael teenager missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Sherelle Akila Caroll of Reservoir Road, Lodge Hill, St Michael.

Caroll left the home of her grandmother Eudesma Drakes of College Land, St John around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, August 25. She was wearing a black vest, long blue jeans and brown slippers and was carrying a black bag.

She is 6ft in height, slim build, medium head and black hair braided in two, brown complexion, brown eyes, long face, broad nose, thin lips, small breast, square shoulders, long arms, long legs and large feet. She has scars on both of her hands and feet.

Anyone with information on Caroll’s whereabouts is asked to contact the emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), District C Police Station at 416-8200 / 8201, or the nearest police station.