Parents encouraged to speak out against gun violence

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for St Michael South Kirk Humphrey has called on parents to take a stand and speak out against gun violence in the society for the sake of their children’s future.

“We cannot allow our society to fall into ruin and we are potentially falling into ruin,” Humphrey said Saturday at an event to present school supplies and other items to children from the constituency who sat the 11 Plus Examination.

“All of these children with all their vast potential may never get to know it because some wild boy letting go gunshots can deprive us of a flower that doesn’t have the chance to bloom.”

Humphrey encouraged the parents and students to dismantle “the box” created by the archaic educational system and form new innovative ways to participate in learning.

Criticizing the system for mainly focusing and accepting academics and ignoring technical and vocational skills, Humphrey said, “the failure of our education system is that up to now we have not found a way to capture the imagination and skills of those people who are not into formal textbook education”.

“We have to take the mindset out of our thinking that unless you go to one of these [top] schools you are a failure or you are a nobody,” Humphrey added.

Former Barbados Youth Parliament Prime Minister Roshanna Trim encouraged the students not to submit to negative stereotypes or images associated with their communities but to create their own paths.

“Regardless of where you come from, and the area you are from and the reputation it might have, the environment you might born into . . . that doesn’t define what you can be or who you can be or where you can go,” she said.

“There is no limit to what you can do, and while we have some ideas that make it seem like that is the case, it is really not. As you go into secondary school remember to give it your all,” Trim added.