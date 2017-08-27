JAMAICA – Children among four killed
The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, has condemned the attacks in the central parish of Clarendon that led to the deaths of two children and two women.
In a statement on Saturday, Grange said there could be “no justification for the cold, calculated and despicable attacks” which took place within a 24-hour period in the communities of Race Course and Farm in the parish.
The police report that early Friday, a six year-old-boy, Timothy Basaragh, was shot dead in the community of Farm after men reportedly entered his home and opened fire hitting him in the throat and head. His mother was also shot in her hand.
The shooting followed another incident late Thursday in Race Course that left three individuals, including a high school student, dead after gunmen opened fire at patrons in a restaurant and bar.
Those killed have been identified as 13-year-old Shaneil Bartley, who was a student of Central High School, 24-year-old bartender Amoy Ricketts and Randy Ranger.
Grange said the other victims are in her prayers and has mandated the Bureau of Gender Affairs to work with other state agencies in providing support to those affected by the attacks.
In reference to data released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force last week showing that more than 900 murders had been committed in Jamaica up to August 12, the minister urged the communities and anyone with information about the attacks to “work with the police to find the perpetrators and put them away because no one will be safe as long as the killers are free.”
“We can end the violence,” Grange said adding that “it requires all of us to end the violence; we have to say what we know and help to convict the perpetrators. We have to become informers. We cannot stay silent.”
Oh god man , children what in the name of christ those children did? Black men what’s wrong with you all?
The evil that men do
About three weeks ago, a Barbados Today Guess Writer started her article by saying that a Jamaican friend told her that people in Jamaica do not run into crowds ‘shooting so’.
I wonder what the same Jamaican and the writer has to say when people can gun down young children….just like that. These crimes on children are not even new in Jamaica where about 37 children have been murdered across the island since the start of this year.
While we get alarm at the violence, Jamaicans seemed so accepting of the violence on the island and even the killing of children.
Quote ….
“I think we have hit rock-bottom. We have hit rock-bottom when we kill children and we not even bat an eyelid and we proceed with things as normal,” Nadeen Spence, social commentator and chairperson of the I’m Glad I’m a Girl Foundation, told The Sunday Gleaner as she reacted to the latest killings.
“We have totally lost our hearts. We have gotten so used to the murder and the mayhem that nothing shocks us anymore.
“We have become completely desensitised to murder. I think it’s only if it is in your family that particular groups of people will feel the devastation,” added Spence.
To compare us with Jamaica is simply disgusting. However, I do hope that all is done to protect our children and to curb the senseless killings in our region.
I think at this time we should just be praying for one another. No matter about comparison right. We don’t want this to happen in anyone country.
Innocent lives destroyed,and the murderers should hang, no wasted prison time, they need to die
Lord have mercy on all the people in this world look down all the youth of today praying our children and their children show the this rite way let them put down is the guns knife and every weapons that lead to distraction show them way to you Lord in Jesus name I pray
But this lady is part of the government. Does it mean she is in power and don’t know what to do. Set of idiots.
My condolences to people of Jamaica. This is so sad and disturbing. Sending prayers up