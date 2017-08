Inniss wants a change in mindset towards vending

Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development, Donville Inniss is calling on the public to respect hawkers and vendors who play a role in building the nation’s economy.

“I believe fundamentally that we have to have a change in mindset towards vending in Barbados. There are those who come from a different era or different socioeconomic circumstance who would want us to push vendors and vending in some dark corners, oblivious to the fact that it’s an integral part of our economy,” Innis said.

“It is high time that vendors and vending gain the level of respect that they so rightly deserve. Gone must be the days when those who seek to make an honest living in our midst are shoved off the streets . . . into some back alleys. That is no way to treat our people,” he said.

Inniss’ comments came during a CARIFESTA event hosted by the Barbados Association of Retailers, Vendors and Entrepreneurs (BARVEN) at the temporary market in Cheapside, Bridgetown.

The Minister argued that the occupation, which has predated his grandparents, enriched the culture and the heritage of the island.

He also disclosed that he was having discussions with BARVEN President Allister Alexander on making improvements to the market.

“I believe that in any society, and any city in particular, vending is the magnet that draws people towards exploring the city. It is rather unfortunate that Bridgetown has been allowed to drift and go the direction it has gone but any revitalization of Bridgetown must include a vibrant vending community,” Innis added.