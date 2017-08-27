England (258) & 171-3 vs West Indies (427) – 3rd day, 2nd Test
LEEDS, England, CMC – England, trailing on first innings by 169 runs, were 171 for three in their second innings at the close on the third day of the second Test at Headingley here Sunday.
Scores:
ENGLAND 258 (Ben Stokes 100, Joe Root 59, Chris Woakes 23; Shannon Gabriel 4-51, Kemar Roach 4-71) and 171 for three (Mark Stoneman 52, Joe Root 45 not out, Alastair Cook 23; Jason Holder 2-44)
WEST INDIES 427 (Shai Hope 147, Kraigg Brathwaite 134, Jermaine Blackwood 49, Jason Holder 43; Jimmy Anderson 5-76, Ben Stokes 2-63)
