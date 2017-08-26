Tridents home leg ready for take-off

All systems are in place for the Barbados Tridents home leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, which bowls off on Tuesday, August 29 with a massive clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval.

Months of intense preparations will culminate in a week of exciting cricket and explosive entertainment, when the Tridents go in search of a spot in the playoffs with matches against St Lucia Stars (Aug. 31), Trinbago Knight Riders (Sep. 2) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Sep. 3).

Barbados Tridents CEO, Jason Harper, believes the four matches will provide a fitting climax to the preliminary campaign of the tournament dubbed “the biggest party in sport”, and leave a lasting legacy for the country’s sporting culture.

“The party is truly on and behind the scenes we are doing our best to deliver a standard of product that will be memorable to the people of Barbados in terms of entertainment, in terms of quality of cricket on the ground, the stadium experience, the concessions experience and the VIP experience,” Harper said.

“There are lots of moving parts you will see during the home leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, and it will come together in what we anticipate will be four nights of unforgettable action.”

The four matches will bring together world class stars like Chris Gayle of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Eoin Morgan of Barbados Tridents and Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine of Trinbago Knight Riders, providing for a blockbuster line-up of cricketing talent.

Off the field, excitement is also expected to be high quality with several initiatives being planned to ensure that that the Tridents home leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League provides a varied and unparalleled entertainment experience.

“We have a cadre of world class volunteers and when you add to this the high efficiency of personnel involved in the delivery of the games, the public can really expect something special,” Harper continued.

“There are new elements this year like the Jet Blue flight deck and there will be the Party Stand and we already know the special vibe that delivers. The additional entertainment with the likes of soca stars Peter Ram and Lil Rick for the opening game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, and other appearances by well-known artistes for the other games, promises to make the entire package a memorable one.”

Tridents sit in fifth spot in the six-team standings on four points – just outside the playoff positions – and will use the coming games to secure their spot in the next round.

The 2014 champions, Barbados Tridents will put on show the likes of captain Kieron Pollard, New Zealander Kane Williamson along with Morgan, who joined the squad in time for the home leg, and are confident of a positive outcome.

“The party in the stand is guaranteed to happen but the party on the field will also be just as absorbing, as the playoffs push is on for the Tridents,” Harper stressed.

“We have to win these coming games so the guys are desperate to do well and it is something the public can’t afford to miss. The scenario is like a movie primed for a thrilling end and we hope the entire cricket family in Barbados turn up at Kensington Oval for the drama.”