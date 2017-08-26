Trade unions issue warning on NSRL
General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union, Toni Moore this morning used the platform of her union’s 76th Annual Delegates Conference to send Government a warning of sorts on its National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL).
At the conference being held at the union’s Solidarity House Headquarters, she warned against taking the silence from the movement in the past weeks since the meeting of the Social Partnership, as a sign that they have accepted Government’s position.
“Where there is a perceived silence on the issue that took 30, 000 people or more through the streets of Bridgetown, you are not to be misled into thinking that that means the issue has ended, because it is not,” Moore told delegates and an audience which included Tourism Minister Richard Sealy, Government Senator Patrick Todd as well as Opposition Leader Mia Mottley and other Barbados Labour Party MPs and candidates.
“We have . . . we accepted the proposal to allow two . . . just over two weeks for a number of important meetings to be convened. A number of important meetings that would speak to the issues of fiscal reform, growth and sustainability of Barbados.”
Her comments were echoed by President of the National Union of Public Workers, Akanni McDowall. who noted that the Freundel Stuart Administration was well aware that public servants had not received a salary increase in almost a decade, and, this year with the introduction of the NSRL, parents will find the cost of back to school to be more burdensome.
“So, for all those who think our fight is over with regard to the NRSL and coping subsidy, it cannot be over. We have only just started. We have to keep fighting so that the workers of Barbados can have their dignity restored,” McDowall said.
Likewise, President of the Barbados Secondary Teacher Union, Mary Redman expressed dissatisfaction with the state of Trade Union / Government relations, suggesting that she has never seen it at this level.
She told the annual delegates conference that the reality was that unions were being aggressively attacked, dismissed and insulted as being noisemakers, vagabonds and enemies of the state.
“Never has it been so difficult for trade unions to get simple responses to correspondence on any matter from those who seek to govern us; to get meetings requested to encourage the type of dialogue, consultation and cooperation envisaged and initially encouraged with the establishment of the Social Partnership that we hold up as a world model,” Redman said.
Finance Minister, Chris Sinckler, in the Budget on May 30, announced that the NSRL, which was introduced in September 2016, would move from two per cent to ten per cent effective July 1. He said then it would result in “increased revenue of $291 million for a full financial year and $218 million for the remaining nine months of the current fiscal year”.
The NSRL was imposed on goods imported into Barbados and on domestically manufactured goods. It was designed to finance the burgeoning cost of health care on the island and to assist with maintaining a clean environment.
Last month, unionized workers staged a work-to-rule and they were eventually joined by the Private Sector Association in a national protest march, in an attempt to force the Stuart administration to accede to a coping subsidy proposed by the unions.
Empty vessels
What about the 20+% wage increase negotiations nonsense you were talking about a month or two ago.The silence is deafening .
Here we go again
Lol after all three major players I’m this saga hood wink the working class now them want to act as some kind of force for revolution. Look stupse crawl back to the den of deceit, lies and thieves all you people are. The only reason wanna showing the great charade of representation is because if people go home no dues and wanna ain’t got nah work
Your claim to power as a trade union dead. Maybe if wanna wasn’t selling out de workers with secret private meetings to benefit your personal interest someone might actually feel threatened by you people and your empty vessel noises.
Love it..l well said!
@Rubertha – You put that nail in the coffin, wilderness lot.
March and then what? The truth is that we are not earning our keep. We need people to be productive at work in both the private and public sectors. We need people to be innovative and earn more foreign currency. Time the private sector stop the price gouging. All they do is to eat up the foreign currency that is earned without contributing to putting it back and then they want to march. All of you who say to march I wonder what it is you do to contribute to the foreign currency earnings? What is it you are doing to improve the current situation. This is a lifestyle problem and each of us are contributors.
HER MASTER WAS GOOD AT THAT BEING AH SHOPKEEPER
Ali Baba mercy lol
Please T Moor dont do too much talk just act ok
What do these unions do again?
Its time you shut your mouth and do something about. This is school time and parents have to be buy things for 3 times the price because all you people in the union do is keep bare noise and do nothing. We dont want to march or her foolishness. We want these extra taxes axe or shut down the country until DEM understand we the people have equal say with what goes on in this country.
She beginning to remind me of the mp from st Lucy mouth open and a whole c☆nt jump out ! #sickawunna
MISS MOORE WE WANT ACTION…CALL OUT THE PEOPLE AND SHUT SHOP
WANNA SEE DE HOGNOSE SNAKE AIN’T BUGGING, WHAT WANNA WAITING FOR?? GET MOVING OR THE PEOPLE NEEDS TO HOLD THE DAMN 6.00 FOR THE TIME BEING
The unions and private section assoc. got “out maneuvered” politically by Stuart.
To my disappointment “Wanna got checkmated on national tv”
Too much talk talk talk a big march – then back too talk talk talk and mo talk – now it speech speech speech and no action – SMH
Where has the bussa sprite gone in barbados
First it was 10,000, then it was 20,000 now she is saying 30,000, by the end of the month it will be 250,00.
Should read “250,000”
Barbadians have elected and re-elected a government that is doing two terms and nothing else but taxing the living life out of its people and the likes of Carson, instead of asking the government to do what they are elected to do, is accusing the electorate for not having solutions and praising the government for not doing what they are elected to do, that`s why the country is in a financial mess. Speaking of marches, bajans would have to get someone from outside to teach them how to march and protest. This 2 hour/one time thing is not going to work, that why Carson and others would say that the march/protest have not proven anything. You have to tie up traffic on the streets at rush hour, they can`t arrest 10, 15, or 20 thousand people per day and its only a civil disobedience or a misdemeanor violation in a democratic society. Its not Tiananmen Square.
what is a female CLOWN called……….
More warnings, More Long Talk, More Up de Ting and still no solution with regards to NSRL. Going around in circles like the Magic Roundabout.
The Duchess of york does make me laugh, you are going to out the private sector employers who are giving the members of your union hell, this was about two weeks ago you said so you further stated that you would move to have them boycotted, mind you she was instrumental in marching with the private sector.This whole saga is so ironic and comedic, this week now you are back on the soap box with more drama that really is the days of our lives. Miss MOORE you are desperately trying to prove a point, you want to appear as though you are strong but the only muscle you seem to have is the one in your mouth that you are over working it is either you love to talk a lot to be seen and heard or you have as i have said before a penchant for the lime light. Come forward with a sensible alternative plan and stop deluding yourself the constant grandstanding, i am one who is totally opposed to this tax but to be honest you and your comrades definitely do not have any solutions apart from your favorite time which we all know is marching up and down next time you choose to march please do not let us hear of any talk of social unrest.
SHOULD read …have a penchant for the limelight.
should read…..and stop deluding yourself with the constant grandstanding………should read ……you and your comrades definitely do not have any solutions apart from your favorite past time.
hcalnadre is just as big a clown as the Dutchess of York (thanks Sherlock). His or her mouthings is full of nothings. Why don’t you stop talking and teach people how to March since you seem to have the answers. Teach them or shut up.
It is time for Trade Unions and Trade Unionism to go in this Barbados.
Another discharge at the helm of another failed, backward political organization in this country.
Toni Moore always sounds as if she is at war with the world . It is either her way or the highway.Her long bellows ad bombastic tirades is not an answer or solution . She seems to be a very angry woman misguided by a thought that govt has resources which they can give at the drop of a hat to public servants but is stubborn and mean spirited thoughts that can only be attached to yardfowlism and political noise makers.
The Unions ask for a meeting to present their case the govt listened yet she goes out into the public square yelling and screaming at the top of her voice with angry tones and more threats
God help this 166 sq, miles
Toni Moore does not know what she is doing.
She formed an unholy alliance with the Mongoose. You can not be a friend of the chicken and of the Mongoose at the same time. Which shows clearly that she is ignorant of her history.
Toni Moore does not impress me at all.
Hahahahahaaa. Mind you the mongoose has been eating the chickens and $ucking the eggs for many years now. Them unions know that they fell for that speckled banana trick and in the process fell on the skin. They know very well their hands, foot and mouths are tied. All this is game for fools. These unions are nothing than more water threaders and promoters of servitude and pacifiers of the sheeple. WOT. They don’t even know when they are being used.
These unions serve the EXACT purpose that the moyne commission set them up for. mo mongoose. Now the rubber against the road, and the axle ain’t got no grease.
Thats why the politicians in barbados have our people lock down ,they are not challenging or attacking the wrongs the politicians is inflicting on our people, but they are playing the games just as the politicians wants it , attack the same people who in a way is standing in the way of a total take over of barbados by the same people they cast they votes for ………………………
The unions is not the problem, the real problem is the out of order politicians , who have our people scared and frighten to democratically air they views and how they are treating our black masses as like something they have step in on the soles of they shoes…………
Nothing will change in barbados the same government will win the next election, to have change the people must change first but they are to scared to do so……………………………………….
jRSMITH are you joking? I would not believe that you come into this forum,people are afraid to air their views? Do you read some of the comments posted on articles written by this same Barbados Today ? Man i do not believe you are a contributor to this forum, i have seen politicians cussed and taken to task right here in many of these posts. You are living some where else i presume.
a female CLOWN is called a CLUNT
Shut the country down should have been done long time ago