Trade unions issue warning on NSRL

General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union, Toni Moore this morning used the platform of her union’s 76th Annual Delegates Conference to send Government a warning of sorts on its National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL).

At the conference being held at the union’s Solidarity House Headquarters, she warned against taking the silence from the movement in the past weeks since the meeting of the Social Partnership, as a sign that they have accepted Government’s position.

“Where there is a perceived silence on the issue that took 30, 000 people or more through the streets of Bridgetown, you are not to be misled into thinking that that means the issue has ended, because it is not,” Moore told delegates and an audience which included Tourism Minister Richard Sealy, Government Senator Patrick Todd as well as Opposition Leader Mia Mottley and other Barbados Labour Party MPs and candidates.

“We have . . . we accepted the proposal to allow two . . . just over two weeks for a number of important meetings to be convened. A number of important meetings that would speak to the issues of fiscal reform, growth and sustainability of Barbados.”

Her comments were echoed by President of the National Union of Public Workers, Akanni McDowall. who noted that the Freundel Stuart Administration was well aware that public servants had not received a salary increase in almost a decade, and, this year with the introduction of the NSRL, parents will find the cost of back to school to be more burdensome.

“So, for all those who think our fight is over with regard to the NRSL and coping subsidy, it cannot be over. We have only just started. We have to keep fighting so that the workers of Barbados can have their dignity restored,” McDowall said.

Likewise, President of the Barbados Secondary Teacher Union, Mary Redman expressed dissatisfaction with the state of Trade Union / Government relations, suggesting that she has never seen it at this level.

She told the annual delegates conference that the reality was that unions were being aggressively attacked, dismissed and insulted as being noisemakers, vagabonds and enemies of the state.

“Never has it been so difficult for trade unions to get simple responses to correspondence on any matter from those who seek to govern us; to get meetings requested to encourage the type of dialogue, consultation and cooperation envisaged and initially encouraged with the establishment of the Social Partnership that we hold up as a world model,” Redman said.

Finance Minister, Chris Sinckler, in the Budget on May 30, announced that the NSRL, which was introduced in September 2016, would move from two per cent to ten per cent effective July 1. He said then it would result in “increased revenue of $291 million for a full financial year and $218 million for the remaining nine months of the current fiscal year”.

The NSRL was imposed on goods imported into Barbados and on domestically manufactured goods. It was designed to finance the burgeoning cost of health care on the island and to assist with maintaining a clean environment.

Last month, unionized workers staged a work-to-rule and they were eventually joined by the Private Sector Association in a national protest march, in an attempt to force the Stuart administration to accede to a coping subsidy proposed by the unions.