News left debater speechless
Nia Marshall is the latest Queens College’s Beta girl to add her name to history’s pages in academic excellence as a Scholarship Winner.
Just back from debating at the world school debates in Bali, Indonesia, Marshall said she was speechless to hear the good news.
“I was overwhelmed both times, in unit one and unit two I actually cried in front of the computer screen, I knew for a fact that before I entered sixth form that it was extremely difficult to attain grades ones in the subject areas that I perused,” she said.
Marshall studied Economics, Law, Management, Business, Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies.
She gave much credit to her lessons and school teachers.
“We were always given homework and it was extremely intense.”
Marshall said she wants to publicly thank my parents, without whom she would not be here today with the scholarship. “They were there through my trying time,” Marshall explained.
She will be heading to the Newcastle University to persue law.
“I choose that university because I want to do public international law and it’s evident that they have a very strong research programme in those areas, its perfect for me as it pertains to diplomatic relations” Marshall added.
I don’t know if you realize it, but you haven’t told us what the good new is, even if some of us have a fairly good idea. And if the good news is indeed the Barbados scholarship, isn’t it a bit of a stretch to equate it with creating history, which, afterall, is the occurrence of an unprecedented event of national importance.
Congrats! Newcastle Uni, in the North of England, is a fine institution. Also located in a beautiful part of the country.
Who died?
You go girl Nia
Congrats Nia.
CONGRATS TO NIA MARSHALL,I’M VERY PROUD OF YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS. MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ON YOUR JOURNEY
Congratulations Nia. So proud and happy for you! Keep on excelling.
@ Shelly Ross – are you trying to come over as being intelligent?
Don’t see the relationship between your response and the article or the individual.
Anyhow, congrats to the young lady and all the best in your future studies.
You made an excellent decision in choosing Newcastle.
Taught there for a while.
@ Carlisle Norville –
Am I supposed to deduce anything from your rant above?