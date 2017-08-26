Inniss tells colleagues to heed advice on the economy
An outspoken Government minister has issued a stern warning to his colleagues and other policymakers to heed the advice of experts and take the action needed to bring about a turnaround in the country’s economic fortunes.
Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development Donville Inniss contended that while the advice is not always what politicians want to hear, it can be useful and should not be ignored.
His comments came on the heels of regional economist Marla Dukharan warning at a public forum organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB) on Wednesday evening, that painful remedies would be required to fix the ailing economy.
She said government had to pick its poison now – whether a homegrown austerity programme or one from the International Monetary Fund.
The former RBC Group economist submitted that based on similar experiences in the region, if the “reset button” is pressed now and necessary measures implemented to reverse the high debt, low reserves, wide fiscal deficit and falling international reserves, the island’s economic health could be stabilized within three years.
Today, addressing an ICAB-organized international business update seminar at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Inniss said: “There may be those who may be critical of people like her and her comments, but I hold the view that we must listen to people like her. We must not shoot the messenger.”
“There are those who really do have our interests at heart, and say things that even we as politicians don’t like to hear. But, you know what? If we really care about the future of our nation we must be prepared to hear other people’s views and to take them on board and not be dismissive of them,” added Inniss, who is known for publicly chiding his colleagues.
He said he was “satisfied that a part of the conversation of moving the country forward and a part of the action plan has to be, first and foremost, for people at my level and position to be willing to be fully engaged, listen and, more importantly, take some damn action to really transform this nation once and for all.”
During Wednesday night’s event at which Dukharan spoke, president of the Barbados Private Sector Association, Charles Herbert called for decisive, fair and firm leadership as well as the political will to do what was needed to save the economy.
He lamented Government’s lack of implementation as one of the major hindrances to correcting Barbados’ economic problems.
Lack of implementation is at the core of this government. A lot of talk but not action. The only thing they know how to do is raise taxes but if they would only realize that a penny saved is a penny earned this could get us out of this high debt position. Please cut expenses and don’t tax the people to death.
This government has implementation problems we are going to find ourselves in some muddy waters if they do not go ahead and fix it it is going to be painful but in the end there would be light at the end of the tunnel Better listen to his advise and the advise of the experts cheers for Danville seems he is one of them who has some commonsense most of them lack that especially the …..
Did not hear you or the PM come out and say you all support the AG with the idea of bringing in the BDF to help fight crime.
I think Minister SEALY must be put in the lot cos when the Visitors stop coming due to fear Barbados will be deeper in the hole.
Where is the UNITY in this party when it comes to taking care of Barbados.
You really believe that Donville is looking out for Barbados? Where was he when it was time to vote against the draconian measures the government he is PART OF implemented? He is simply trying to distance himself from a sinking ship! Talk is CHEAP. Politricks boy, SMH….
The auditor general has put the icing on the government fruitcakes. Spending has no proper accountability. And, millions in give-a-ways under the guise of so called loans by this government have no way of being recouped.
Every man-jack seeking to cast the blame on some OTHER “good buddy” in Cabinet. I wonder effin dem ever heard of “Collective Responsibility”? The only acceptable- and honourable- way of distancing oneself from such collective poison, is simply to resign, and then open mout wide!
Better yet….he and similar-minded colleagues in Cabinet could write (and sign) ANUDDER letter to His Excellency (Ag), to remove the real carbuncle of the fair face of Barbados. We long past the point with such wishy-washy attempts to cast all blame on poor Froon and his Minister of Fiscal-Economic Madness.
Such attempts only expose and amplify DEM’s scornful view of John Public’s intelligence.
You should do like this dog here.
Shut up &
I HOPE THIS HAPPEN TO THE SLAVES THAT RUNNING PARLIAMENT, ALL AH DEM
Every turkey fuh he own craw season. They ears now get uncorked? 9 shocking years and Now Mr. I looking to retain my seat at all cost talking
As an annual visitor to your beautiful island to stay at our time-share at The Crane, I can only suggest you dump the link to the Dollar, and float the Bajan Dollar on the open market. You will find Brits like us will visit more often because the British Pound is too weak against your Dollar.
At the moment we cannot afford to visit regularly…
Thanks, but no thanks. We politely reject that advice.
That won’t work for Barbados….
Roshawn Devonish well prepare to lose valuable tourist income… we will be visiting from 1/9/17 to 17/9/17…we will probably make this our last trip, much to our sorrow at losing Bajan friends we have known for years…it’s cheaper to visit our property in Antigua…
The Badbados dollar is ridiculously overvalued at 2-1. Does it ever occur to people this is one reason why the economy is stagnant, the budget deficit so high and unemployment and crime a mounting problem. And then to print money to finance the deficit under a fixed exchange rate regime is the economic equivalent of Russian Roulette without spinning the bullet barrel. Eventually you will shoot yourself in the head.
9 years at his salary, pension, contacts and clearly overweight. He is what is known as a FAT CAT. I hope that that you wash out with the tide and currents, that you are out so sea for at least 10 years, that during your journey at sea you get lost for a further 10 years and by the time you are rescued (I am hoping you are not) that you are old, frail and pop down to the extent that being a nuisance to the political landscape of this country is a distant memory.
Nic my friend, Barbados won’t lower it’s standards just to please you. Enjoy your stay in Antigua.
If the Finance Minister keeps demanding that the Central Bank prints money to finance the large budget deficit, the IMF tells you 100% the fixed exchange link cannot hold. You don’t need the IMF to state this obvious fact. An Econ 101 student knows this.
This a serious matter which exposes the bad arrogant behavior of our bajan politicians, they say what they like, when thy like and also do what they like when it pleases certain people …………
For my take I was shouting since the year started , our politicians is out of control and need to be put in they place , they are liars, they cannot be trusted all because they have position themselves in a way to make sure they have no one to be accountable to……
………………………For 9 years our politicians /government cannot show any ticks in the we have done this box , all they did is to tax our black masses , driven our people to crime and made our people frighten and scared to display our nations democracy , by just shouting they views , but they have made sure themselves and the 1%ers is covered…….
We need our country back , also an act of parliament namely so, the (Accountability Act 2017) this would give our people the automatic right to use the vote they cast to put the (MPs) in office
to remove them, if they are not working in the interest of the people ……
I can see this government winning the up coming elections, so we have them for 5 more years, but you know what , we cannot remove them or any politicians from office ,no matter how bad they are doing , our people will be punished for marching with the white folk …………………………
We have nothing in place to save our people, from the political disaster its we like it or lump it………..
Why is Minister Inniss shouting all across the island,would it not be more effective for him to shout across the Cabinet table?
Running with the Hare and hunting with the Hounds!
This Inniss man is a real joker, always wanting people to believe that he is really interested in them by coming out and being critical and in this case suggesting that his colleagues need to heed the advice of professionals. Yet when advice is given to him and his colleagues, do they take heed? And to compound it all, he will vote for proposals even after criticizing them. A case of Jeckyl and Hyde and a man who cares solely for himself and not the masses.
@Claire Battleshield: like your take…reminds me of a similar “bajanism”: “Behavin’ like crabs in a barrel”!! With elections ’round de corner….is evah man fuh he-self. Crass; shameless; but at least it’s incontrovertible evidence that DEM is sweatin’ bullets!!
No matter the out come all Barbadians own the territory and it’s our national and living home. No one can move us off our land so we all put fourth our Heads, hearts and hands to get us through. We have to be nationalistic about our future and lay aside the party politic for the youths’ future, that’s the meaning of good civics!