Inniss tells colleagues to heed advice on the economy

An outspoken Government minister has issued a stern warning to his colleagues and other policymakers to heed the advice of experts and take the action needed to bring about a turnaround in the country’s economic fortunes.

Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development Donville Inniss contended that while the advice is not always what politicians want to hear, it can be useful and should not be ignored.

His comments came on the heels of regional economist Marla Dukharan warning at a public forum organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB) on Wednesday evening, that painful remedies would be required to fix the ailing economy.

She said government had to pick its poison now – whether a homegrown austerity programme or one from the International Monetary Fund.

The former RBC Group economist submitted that based on similar experiences in the region, if the “reset button” is pressed now and necessary measures implemented to reverse the high debt, low reserves, wide fiscal deficit and falling international reserves, the island’s economic health could be stabilized within three years.

Today, addressing an ICAB-organized international business update seminar at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Inniss said: “There may be those who may be critical of people like her and her comments, but I hold the view that we must listen to people like her. We must not shoot the messenger.”

“There are those who really do have our interests at heart, and say things that even we as politicians don’t like to hear. But, you know what? If we really care about the future of our nation we must be prepared to hear other people’s views and to take them on board and not be dismissive of them,” added Inniss, who is known for publicly chiding his colleagues.

He said he was “satisfied that a part of the conversation of moving the country forward and a part of the action plan has to be, first and foremost, for people at my level and position to be willing to be fully engaged, listen and, more importantly, take some damn action to really transform this nation once and for all.”

During Wednesday night’s event at which Dukharan spoke, president of the Barbados Private Sector Association, Charles Herbert called for decisive, fair and firm leadership as well as the political will to do what was needed to save the economy.

He lamented Government’s lack of implementation as one of the major hindrances to correcting Barbados’ economic problems.

