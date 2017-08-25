QEH in financing quandary

There is a gaping hole in the financing of health care in Barbados, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is leading the way with an annual deficit of about $35 million that has no immediate end in sight.

The hospital’s chief executive officer Dr Dexter James last night gave details of the gulf between what the medical institution receives annually, against what is needed, and the future prospects of higher operating costs as a result of increased patient demands and sky-rocketing equipment and supplies prices.

Noting that almost all the QEH’s operating cost is paid for by the Treasury through taxation, he said the taxation model could only afford $155 million while the package of services which the population needs runs close to $190 million.

“So, therein lies a financing gap and the concerns around how are we going to sustain the packages of services that we currently provide to the Barbadian population,” James said in opening remarks at the QEH’s fourth Annual Healthcare Financing Symposium, in the Henry Fraser Lecture Theatre at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, held under the theme, Universal Health Coverage: A Privilege or a Right.

Further breaking down the institution’s expenditure he said: “Today, our run rate [monthly operating cost] at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is estimated about $16 million, of which payroll is about $9.6 million. Over the last 10 years, we were receiving just about $155 million appropriated by the Parliament of the country.”

James said high public expectation is another driver of cost, noting that Barbadians demand the best technological treatment, even in the current economic crisis.

According to James, the QEH is also under pressure in circumstances where the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and prostate cancer are among the leading causes of death within the population.

“Today, 25 per cent of our population has at least one NCD and that is expected to go to 33 per cent by the year 2025,” he pointed out.

The hospital CEO said chronic diseases have “gone to a stage of almost epidemic proportions”, pointing to Barbados National Registry data for 2013 that showed there were 14 heart attacks per month and 53 strokes per month, all related to NCDs.

Detailing other costs at the country’s main public health care institution, James said that every day a patient stays in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) costs the hospital between $1,500 to $2,500, based on the medication and drugs to treat those patients.

Additionally, he said: “QEH today manages 310 patients on haemodialysis. It costs $18 million per year to take care of these 310 patients, or about 12 per cent of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital budget. The growth rate is four to five new patients per month.”

“We have 35 to 40 patients currently on [breast cancer treatment] and they consume about $2.8 million per year. Injuries and accidents are a new and emerging phenomena that consume tremendous resources of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” James added.

Against the backdrop of that high demand, he said the QEH faces factors beyond its control but which are vital to its operations, such as the cost of drugs and other supplies, along with medical equipment and their upgrades.

“Whatever the market says are the costs, we have to bear it. Therefore, those costs which are outside of our control consume about 17 per cent of our cost structure,” he explained.

James said that in the circumstances, “the policy questions around sustainability must be built around an acknowledgement firstly that increasing health care costs are a serious threat to health and health care sustainability”.