‘Merciless beating’

MOTHER EXPLORES LEGAL ACTION OVER ALLEGED POLICE BRUTALITY

A St Michael mother has accused some members of the Royal Barbados Police Force of brutalizing her son and has even threatened to take legal action.

While at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) this evening, Nicole Grimes told Barbados TODAY that when she saw her 22-year-old son Raheem Akeem Grimes being carried out of the District ‘A’ Police Station today, she was shocked at how battered and bruised the eldest of her three children looked.

She said her son had been taken into police custody yesterday with his body intact. But the horrible sight before her today as two officers lifted him into a jeep at the Station Hill, St Michael station told another story.

Grimes said Raheem was barely able to stand, both of his feet were severely swollen, and one of his toes appeared to be fractured.

She said her son told her that between four to six policemen had beaten him mercilessly.

“He turn and told me ‘Mommy, they was beating me. I could not take it anymore, so I started to fight back and they started to stamp up my feet with their boots’,” she recounted, adding that police later told her Grimes had injured his foot when he hit it on a chair.

The mother related that it was about 3:13 a.m. on Thursday when the police “barged” into her Chadderton Road, Carrington Village, home. She said that approximately 18 police officers charged into the house stating that they were investigating Raheem with respect to guns and ammunition.

After the police turned her house “upside down”, she added, they took her son to the police station in Glebe, St George.

Grimes said she was not informed about what was going on until her lawyer disclosed that her son was being held in connection with the Kadooment Day shooting on Spring Garden Highway.

“My son done gave a statement and they carried him to another police station now to beat him about something different,” cried the outraged Grimes.

She alleged that this was not the first time Raheem had been a victim of police brutality, and charged that her youngest son, Rachad Grimes, had previously suffered similar treatment.

The 41-year-old mother said she had had enough injustice against her children and her home and was planning to take the matter to the law courts.

Grimes told Barbados TODAY that she would be filing a suit against the Royal Barbados Police Force.

“It have to stop. It breaking my heart, it is sending me mad. I is a target for them, beating my children and brutalizing them all the time,” she said.

Grimes noted that when the police came to her home they showed her a faded, illegible search warrant.

She added: “I can’t let this one go down because they are doing too much, they are saying that I going to take it but I can’t deal with this anymore. They have to stop this beating thing on people children. They have to stop holding people children and beating them up. If you beating, beating so, it is only obvious they are going to say ‘yes, I do something’ to stop the blows.”

Grimes was adamant that her son was not involved in the death of Tareid Rock, the young man slain on Kadooment Day.

Although admitting that her son had a criminal history, she insisted he had recently reformed his life after the birth of his son.

“My son trying to change. He got his child and he don’t go out no more . . . . I’m not going to stand up and say he is the perfect child, I’m not going to stand up and say he didn’t do wrong, but this is unfair.”

When contacted, Acting Public Relations Officer for the Royal Barbados Police Force, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, informed Barbados TODAY that he

was unaware of the incident and would investigate it.

katrinaking@barbadostoday.bb