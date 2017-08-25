‘Merciless beating’
MOTHER EXPLORES LEGAL ACTION OVER ALLEGED POLICE BRUTALITY
A St Michael mother has accused some members of the Royal Barbados Police Force of brutalizing her son and has even threatened to take legal action.
While at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) this evening, Nicole Grimes told Barbados TODAY that when she saw her 22-year-old son Raheem Akeem Grimes being carried out of the District ‘A’ Police Station today, she was shocked at how battered and bruised the eldest of her three children looked.
She said her son had been taken into police custody yesterday with his body intact. But the horrible sight before her today as two officers lifted him into a jeep at the Station Hill, St Michael station told another story.
Grimes said Raheem was barely able to stand, both of his feet were severely swollen, and one of his toes appeared to be fractured.
She said her son told her that between four to six policemen had beaten him mercilessly.
“He turn and told me ‘Mommy, they was beating me. I could not take it anymore, so I started to fight back and they started to stamp up my feet with their boots’,” she recounted, adding that police later told her Grimes had injured his foot when he hit it on a chair.
The mother related that it was about 3:13 a.m. on Thursday when the police “barged” into her Chadderton Road, Carrington Village, home. She said that approximately 18 police officers charged into the house stating that they were investigating Raheem with respect to guns and ammunition.
After the police turned her house “upside down”, she added, they took her son to the police station in Glebe, St George.
Grimes said she was not informed about what was going on until her lawyer disclosed that her son was being held in connection with the Kadooment Day shooting on Spring Garden Highway.
“My son done gave a statement and they carried him to another police station now to beat him about something different,” cried the outraged Grimes.
She alleged that this was not the first time Raheem had been a victim of police brutality, and charged that her youngest son, Rachad Grimes, had previously suffered similar treatment.
The 41-year-old mother said she had had enough injustice against her children and her home and was planning to take the matter to the law courts.
Grimes told Barbados TODAY that she would be filing a suit against the Royal Barbados Police Force.
“It have to stop. It breaking my heart, it is sending me mad. I is a target for them, beating my children and brutalizing them all the time,” she said.
Grimes noted that when the police came to her home they showed her a faded, illegible search warrant.
She added: “I can’t let this one go down because they are doing too much, they are saying that I going to take it but I can’t deal with this anymore. They have to stop this beating thing on people children. They have to stop holding people children and beating them up. If you beating, beating so, it is only obvious they are going to say ‘yes, I do something’ to stop the blows.”
Grimes was adamant that her son was not involved in the death of Tareid Rock, the young man slain on Kadooment Day.
Although admitting that her son had a criminal history, she insisted he had recently reformed his life after the birth of his son.
“My son trying to change. He got his child and he don’t go out no more . . . . I’m not going to stand up and say he is the perfect child, I’m not going to stand up and say he didn’t do wrong, but this is unfair.”
When contacted, Acting Public Relations Officer for the Royal Barbados Police Force, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, informed Barbados TODAY that he
was unaware of the incident and would investigate it.
Lord have mercy police aint gonna stop beating people up no time soon mummy..i wish u luck
This proves he’s no ‘altar boy’ and if she admits this, she should take some blame for the unfortunate situation. Every mother, regardless of how bad her son is, always say “He’s a nice boy”
Nice boys try very hard to stay out of trouble because it’s what their parents and mentors taught them by example.
Did he gave guns and ammunition ?? 18 cops does seem a lot ? But we are only getting one side of the story here.
Khati D’Souza No, because this is the woman’s statement it’s all her story. He’s been in trouble before, do you also applaud that ? There are 2 sides to every story.
Khati D’Souza and just who do you think told the paper ? Or do you see the reporters as being psychics !!! Clearly you don’t understand well.
Khati D’Souza I pray that the vermin with guns get locked up for life, hang or die by a bullet and the cops can beat the crap out of each of them first. They are destroying the island week by week. Racism happens to every skin colour. No one forces you to be a criminal
I can argue you and say if proper decisions were made from the top, things would not be so out of control at the bottom. Yes they are destroying this island for sure with negativity and yes it breaks my heart to see. I cannot deal with youths born in the 2000 era. Most of them rude and ownway and parents make children not their minds. Well with my personal experience, I am forced to stand up and defend myself if those to protect and serve me as a citizen not doing their jobs. Sorry to say I wont be so kind next time to the thug who harass me as I will act in my defence as i see fit.
Khati D’Souza Defend yourself and your family and beat the crap out of them but don’t lower yourself by using a gun. These thugs think every person is in fear of them, and to some extent they are right, unless things change the island will be run entirely by thugs
Why is it as soon someone don’t agree with you that means they are stupid people have rights to they own opinion stupesss
Well did he do the shooting on kadooment day someone died many or traumatized if he did lick his ass if he didn’t let them pay
These days yuh can’t take no chances…..
I guarantee that the Yutes in Barbados will start shooting and killing Police and Politician Dead in the Immediate Future! Barbados will be the Turning Point in the Caribbean far more Brutal than Jamaica and Trinidad put together and just like Guyana nuff Police gine start Run from Barbados in the coming mths
Khati D’Souza what is your experience ?
I said that long time ago.
@AU Sar – Yep, Keep watching!!!!!
I guarantee if d police get hold of this post and they find u, fake name or not, that u will get some of d licks this mother claimed her son got… Cause both d police and d public wants to know where ur knowledge comes from! When anybody do wunna so anything who wunna does run to? D POLICE!
I tired a de yutes in this country and as for shooting at de police………. well you shoot at me. bout time licenses get issued to right thinking barbadians to balance these reformed yutes according to the mother.
YOU SHUT YA TAIL!!!!…..DAZ WHA YOU WOULD LIKE BUT UM N GINE HAPPEN!!!!!!!……
Barbados gine snap out and shake up or be shaken up …and it n gine be by nuff gun violence dat it gine pasa nuh Trinidad n Jamaica n Guyana as you suh!!!!!!…
oh so you feel bajan Police is a joke eh
Au Sar , people like you who try to instill fear into others,as well as to attempt to incite others are just as deadly as the fellow with an AK-47.
Remember the story of the St Michael woman, who saw her insane neighbour, chopping people in the district to bits, and encourage him in the hope that he would spare her. She was hacked to death.
I can’t bring myself to feel sorry at all.
That’s a huge part of the crime problem in the Caribbean. Ordinary citizens like you and I are prepared to wink and nod at the nefarious activities of the law enforcers. The recent CCJ decision shows us that this cannot be the way to “solve” crimes.
The more crime grows, the more we tolerate this nonsense and the more we do, the ever more outrageous the criminals behave. It becomes a never ending spiral.
Clearly, the police need to use hard nosed investigative techniques to solve crime, and must use violence to protect themselves and the public in a confrontation, but brutality should not be in their tool kit.
criminals should not use brutality………………hello they use IT. that would make the police no different and I agree because when you dealing in apples you deal in apples and when you dealing in brutality you deal in brutality.
Enough licks don’t get share. PPl say singapore have draconian laws and methods of dealing with crime however check the crime rate over there. Crime is on the decline in the Philippines since the president decided that he will not let a bunch of senseless thugs and drug Lords take over the country. We like to complain and passionately defend these fools against the police but the truth is that we can sit here and say then police should play it by the book but just remember the criminals don’t play it by the book. If your mother was one of the innocent bystanders shot in this whole mess you wouldn’t mind the beating this youngster get. We cannot allow these young ignorant fools to continue to believe that they are running the country and that there are no real consequences for their actions. When you decide to get in the game you have to understand you makin yourself a target for the police so if you get ya behind woop consider it part of the game and accept that it comes with the territory.
it is a sad they forget that they are some one child too
If what the police is accusing him of is true and he did kill someone, why are we then so concerned about him ,what about that boy’s parents who have the horrible task of burying they child, what about all the innocent people who were on spring garden at the time of this incident. Yah all forgot about them stop studying these thugs and the minor setback that he has as if pertains to his injury. Take wanna heads out the sand cause these clowns don’t think twice about taking a life.
His mother is the only one that cares.
So true!
We have to also think about the innocent people the police beat a confession out of.
We should not condone the police solving a crime by committing one themselves.
For every one innocent person they beat a confession out of a guilty person is walking the streets.
It is lazy policing and unprofessional and should not be tolerated.
@Andy – Exactly. It is lazy, like most government workers and what adds to all of this is the lack of tech and the use of out dated systems for modern day crimes. So beat people instead, just like the plantation days of the oppressor.
If you so innocent completely disassociate yaself from the thugs and hooligans. You want to dress and behave like a bad boy and hang wid di bad boys and then want to complain.? No! cause even if you ain’t do ya probably kno who did it but you ain’t a snitch right? These fools does encourage and protect thsee same behaviors.
Your’re innocent until proven guilty. police need to do their job properly.
They for get they are human being too
Honestly, I am a bajan, but some of the comments made here made me really wonder: people in Barbados real backwards. First, the police have no right beating or harassing a person for information, even if the individual is guilty. That is what the law and the courts of justice is implemented for.
I was home just a couple weeks ago and I was involved in making a police report and I must say the service was terrible and the whole system outdated. However, there was one female officer who stood out, very professional and she even admitted that the technology being used by the force is outdated. They still writing reports in books–not even a card with an incident number ext.
but I digress.
Everyone should be held accountable for their actions but there are proper ways for this to be done. The mother of this child have every right to investigate this concern further.
It seems some people read the papers for entertainment, gossip without thinking critically about articles. Au Sar@ you are correct in saying the yutes would lose respect and take matters in their hands. Indeed, situations like this definitely impact negatively on the cops that are trying to connect with younger generation.
P.S I am not against police. When I was home. I spoke to two cops on the garrison and told them what a wonderful job they did for our country. I even asked to take their picture in which they happily obliged.
RBPF taking lessons from NYPD and LAPD
Why wouldn’t they. This is a people who have never thought for themselves and have always taken on the systems and treaties that other races of people project on them like vomit.
Merciless shooting
Innocent until proven guilty. He has not been charged.
But did he do it or is this another case of the article of when the police went and search someone house for a stolen laptop and took up someone and on the way back in slap her all in her face and tell her wait till when we get in you will see. At the end the girl knew nothing and got arrested wrongfully and beat and thr police say we apologize.
Why is the police always wrong yet we call them first
You know Sharon the same people that always blame the cops are the first to call them
AU Sar YOU TALKING LIKE A CRIMINAL. JUST NOW THE POLICE AND SOLDIERS IS GOING TO KILL NUFF OF THEM. THE FUNERAL HOME WILL RUN OUT OF COFFINS.
We know that police in Barbados beat up suspects. While we want the shootings and deaths in Barbados to stop, there is a legal and proper way of going about it. It’s not for the police to beat up anyone to force a confession from them, evidently this could have the unfortunate effect of convicting innocent people who provided one to stop to beatings. Police investigations should involve observation of criminal activities by intelligence gathering! Once they have enough evidence of such then leave it for the courts to prosecute!
18 police possible but unlikely. Faded warrant, most likely because it’s a literal carbon copy. Police still using carbon paper. If he tell his mother so it must be true. Not really. Waiting on the court pages to see what he end up charged with. As for yutes taking matters into their own hands, if a war starts in bim the innocent law abiding citizens will be the losers, the country will be the losers. Maybe instead of waiting for that to happen when person know these culprits and their shenanigans they should assist police. Want crime solve and Barbados return to its former mostly peaceful glory days but no-one wants to get involved.
Have you reported the matter to the Police complaints authority?
Au Sur that’s a true fact. I ain’t see anything criminal about that at all.
OK – only a docile, sleeping person cannot see this.
A lot of these comments really jaw dropping…did the police find any guns or ammunition at the house? Is there proof that the boy was involved in the shooting? Is having a criminal past reason enough for police brutality?
Police in Barbados keep forgetting, once a police officer twice a civilian.. Time longer than twine… Not condoning violence against police ,but after a while retaliation against police beatings will happen, may not happen to the police officers themselves but to their kids,spouses or parents…ppl will only stand for police brutality for so long. Anyone who has ever had to deal with the RBPF even as a victim(as I have had to) , can tell you some officers lack compassion & understand… Most RBFP members always approach most situations in an aggressive and abrupt manners, leaving most ppl to dislike them and the organization they represent.
Are you threatening police officers and their families? If so speak clearly and let us know.Andrew Alleyne what you have written here has convicted you and your level of thinking by the way the same can apply to you Jackass!
You are way out of order Andrew Alleyne and i view your statements as threats and they must not be taken lightly.
he has change…the question is…has he also change the company he keeps..
Don’t these men have fathers,or are the fathers staying in the background because they got sense,why is it always a mother,standing up for a child involved in scenes with the police.
@Michelle – True we keep seeing this pattern. We got lots of black men still under the plantation stud mentality. Dropping seeds like birds. But they should stay involved in the life of their offspring. But some wicked women block this process too and proclaim themselves as the big bad “man”. One of the most ignorant of our beliefs as a people is that a person who produces a child will automatically be able to take care of a child. (I know, it is the basic of every animal). Think again. The older woman’s role is to teach the younger woman how to parent her children and how to love her husband, and the same for the older man to the younger man. Any varying from this norm will result in the rebellious child and family dysfunction including divorce. Guidance is a big problem with this people. They detest it.
I don’t know Maureen,but why is it always the mother,not saying that the boy is”guilty” but when it come to criminal matters,it is always the mother,make them come across as enablers.
I know for a fact as well,because I can see one of these mothers in my face everyday.
What the boy family story got to do with wanna ? MIND YUH BUSINESS !
any loving mother that carry her child for 9 months and raise him will stand up for him its only natural. Most mothers have always been more protective of their young.
If only people can read to understand,smh
All star is stupid, I don’t agree with police brutality but that boy is no saint, you think the police put his name in hat and pull it.
The incidences of police brutality is far greater than the times they are reprimanded or brought to account for their actions. I think it is time a proper investigation and exposure takes place. The beatings and torture are on the assumption of guilt and very very often it isn’t the guilty person beng victimised. It is apparently a common practice to do things like put paper bags over their heads and spray w insecticide!! The entire mentality of violence as a solution to anything has to be addressed and changed. We are always sending mixed messages to the youth..it’s OK four teachers, police, people in authority to beat and violate others, however if u do its a crime…another of our hypocritical double standards.
Police only looking at the leaves but refuse to touch or look at the tree and the root so the tree willl. Continue to grow and fresh leaves will grow all the time and the task to rake up the leaves wil be more burdensome till it would be useless and impossible
As a mother we love our kids to death…. But do they return that unconditional love? They get caught up in crime and give us grief time after time…. Mothers put their necks on the blocks for their sons swearing they didn’t do stuff constantly (I remember the mother who swore that her son was not involved in a shooting because the man that was shot was his cousins father, he was still charged!)… We the public want the gun murders and injuries to be curbed, but we are still opposing every single thing that the police do! When will our sons realize crime does not pay… First of all it cuts your mothers deep, financially, when she has to pay a lawyer money that she can ill afford, emotionally because we all believe our children can do no wrong and mentally, when we realize what our kids can actually do without thinking about the backlash their parents suffer… I do sympathize with the mother, as one mother to another… But I also know that the police will not find the guns and ammunition by asking polite questions!
Whether these allegations are true or not, at the end of the day RBPF must be mindful that one bad action can destroy years of good work and good relationship with the people. It’s a balancing act which must always tip in favour of the community. Keep up the good work RBPF. You have the people’s support at this time. Keep building on that support.
Good work RBPF.
Do whatever is neccessary to get the vermin off the street.
@ – I A O – re (Leeza Newill-Codrington) no time for bleeding heart liberals like you.
HAWK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SPIT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Support the POLICE all law abiding Barbadians.
Girl put everything to God in pray and he will do the rest he is the master of all things
Same thing happened to my friend he looked like a completely different person.
I hope these idiots commenting under here saying he right to get beat Children/ father or any family member don’t ever be in this situation cause bajans love to judge people acting like if pages can’t turn & the same shit happen to them! There is no proof that he did it .!
If I were a criminal and had been beaten before or even heard of being beaten by the police…Do you think I would want a second beating…obviously NO. I would be the biggest, best and only law abiding citizen (Full stop) If I was a police I’d take pictures ‘Before & After’ as evidence (Case closed).
He’s lucky he ain’t end up dead like the youngster at oistins a few months ago.
there is no legal and proper way to deal with this………….police know who the players are. bet I ain’t on the radar cause I don’t play this nonsense. They should kick in all dem ass. she want people to believe he reform and benefit from his ill gotten gain stupse. we working within the law and this crowd (yutes) doing as they like hell NO. MEK DEM HEAR
Go for Andrew Pilgrim
Not condoning but the RBPF probably reaching their breaking point with these youths so just being involved by association will be engage these officers
This is the kind of rubbish reaction that the police want…
Crime is on a high so whatever we do, is all fine in dandy, under the guise of solving crime. Police officers are not a law unto themselves and his mother regardless of if the father is there or not, regardless of if he is guilty or not, regardless of if he has a past or not, has a right to be heard and or tried… When you are ill-treated by a member of law enforcement, it will then hit home to you, believe that…
I say and I say again, when these incidents of police brutality surfaces and a lawsuit is won, the money should be paid out of the police department pension fund…
Mummy, sue them sue them sue them…
Some of the comments on here are just mind blowing.
The job of the police is not to decide who is guilty or not guilty. It is also not their job to beat a suspect into submission or a confession. If you give the police the right to turn up at your neighbour’s front door, take him into custody and brutalise him as they will, whether your neigbour is guilty or not, who is to stop the police from turing up at your front door and doing the same?
Why do we have laws? Why do we have courts? Does innocent until proven guilty not exist anymore? Does having a criminal record/history give the police a free pass to brutalise who ever they wish without any proper cause or reason?
A bit of advice to the commentors on this post, if you are not white, rich or a politician in Barbados, I would keep my mouth shut because the next time you hear a knock at your front door, it might the police coming for you.
Not saying the police have a right to beat anybody, but you women have to be strong with your sons. Why let them bring home what’s not theirs from school? Why let them bring home what you know they or you can’t afford? Why keep large sums of money for them when you know damn well they’re not working?
Why are you letting them and their friends smoke their drugs in your back yard?
These traits are the beginning of the end for your son to whom you gave birth. Don’t blame the dad who is not there in some cases. What about the dad that you fought bitterly when he tried to discipline the same son? Where is N. O. W for these women or are you only there for those who are abused by men?
The police have their work to do, the tears of the entire nation is crying for action by the law enforcers. The police acts on intelligence, so if your son’s name comes up on the wrong side of that information, he will have to bear the full weight of the law.
If his behavior and the actions of the police creates discomfort for you, then you have the power to let your son go on his own and be a man, but you have no authority over the police. So do what’s within you power, and save yourself, maybe the enemy will be next to barge into your home, and the violence will happen right before your eyes, not at the station. In other words you will see it and not hear of it.
This is to those mothers with sons they shelter, condone, and blame everyone else for their ills. Wake up women, you are aiding and abetting in the destruction of this country and it’s youth.