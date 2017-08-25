Jamaican’s cry

NON-NATIONAL BEGS FOR BAIL ON SERIOUS BODILY HARM CHARGE

“Fadda, fadda, I don’t deserve dis!” was the cry of a 23-year-old Jamaican woman today on being told by a Bridgetown magistrate that she would have to spend some time at HMP Dodds.

Brittany Hiki Edwards, who was due to leave Barbados next week, has been remanded to prison on a charge that she caused serious bodily harm to fellow Jamaican Lorrena Brown with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her.

Brown was stabbed about the body on August 24, and according to police prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe, she is still hospitalized with severe injuries.

He objected to Edwards gaining her freedom on the indictable charge on the grounds that she is a non-national and there was a chance she would not return to court.

“Me work pun de streets. I being honest with you. I can’t believe this really happen,” she sobbed, holding her stomach.

But Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins told Edwards that based on the objections from the prosecutor, bail was denied and she would be kept in custody for at least the next 28 days.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t think that I deserve to go to prison, honestly. Fadda, Fadda, me don’t deserve it!” the accused continued.

When Magistrate Rawlins remanded Edwards to the St Philip penal institution until September 22, there were more wails of anguish.

“Jesus me need you. Me nah deserve dis!” cried the inconsolable woman who had to be removed from the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court even before her prison transfer paperwork was completed.