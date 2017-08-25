Jamaican’s cry
NON-NATIONAL BEGS FOR BAIL ON SERIOUS BODILY HARM CHARGE
“Fadda, fadda, I don’t deserve dis!” was the cry of a 23-year-old Jamaican woman today on being told by a Bridgetown magistrate that she would have to spend some time at HMP Dodds.
Brittany Hiki Edwards, who was due to leave Barbados next week, has been remanded to prison on a charge that she caused serious bodily harm to fellow Jamaican Lorrena Brown with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her.
Brown was stabbed about the body on August 24, and according to police prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe, she is still hospitalized with severe injuries.
He objected to Edwards gaining her freedom on the indictable charge on the grounds that she is a non-national and there was a chance she would not return to court.
“Me work pun de streets. I being honest with you. I can’t believe this really happen,” she sobbed, holding her stomach.
But Acting Magistrate Sandra Rawlins told Edwards that based on the objections from the prosecutor, bail was denied and she would be kept in custody for at least the next 28 days.
“Honestly speaking, I don’t think that I deserve to go to prison, honestly. Fadda, Fadda, me don’t deserve it!” the accused continued.
When Magistrate Rawlins remanded Edwards to the St Philip penal institution until September 22, there were more wails of anguish.
“Jesus me need you. Me nah deserve dis!” cried the inconsolable woman who had to be removed from the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court even before her prison transfer paperwork was completed.
23 years….hmmm ok
Fadda fadda me dont deserve this,sorry ,Barbados don’t deserve the crap that you all coming into the island and doing..
And then behind it claiming that we don’t like them
Street life like it real hard, poor girl aged like 36.
But I really don’t know they don’t behave themselves
Me seh!!!!! I should not stab up nah body…me seh Fadda,Fadda..I is ah wicked so n so
“If I can’t sell it , I’m gonna sit on it”.
Her victim hospitalized. She still alive. Suppose she dies. She deserves what she got at the hands of her?
These people don’t know how to conduct themselves in another country. Behave yourselves or stay in your country. If you not making a worthwhile contribution don’t come. Everywhere on planet earth you all go is the same dam thing. Then the first thing you like to say” Bajan don’t like foreigners.
Behave or don’t come. Stop getting on like wild animals in people’s country. Barbados is not going to miss you.
Sick of you all behavior! Fah real !
She barely had de judge & people in court laughing
I work with young offenders in London, and this woman had a point of blade in a public place, she knew what she was doing. Anyone carrying a weapon should be received a custodial sentence. Causing harm to another person with intent you should receive a minimum 6 years in prison if I was the magistrate or district judge. A strong mesas needs to be put across especially when you are a visitor to the country. After sentencing and she finished her prison time, she should be then deported and never be allow to come back into Barbados. Also monitor anyone with her surname and carry out a full Criminal Record Data base check when deciding if people should come in to Barbados. That is my opinion
Perhaps like Marijuana, Gambling Casinos, and same-sex marriages, which we are pushing to legalize, we should consider legalising prostitution ,where is can be regulated , – numbers, health and location wise.
Disgraceful! I’m tired of seeing other people coming into Barbados and destroying the country. Barbados must stop being greedy!
all sick bitches for barbados acting like its only jamaican tht can stab somebody you acting like you dont call on jesus in times of trouble well guess what a on ting mi nooo bo jcan as bad as wee beee we k ow how fi pray and jesus he doesnt judge us but rescues us. we believe in the sicripture that say if you are weak he jesus will give us rest
Janette Reifer you say it so well. Although different today it used to be a big problem in UK.
Do any of u know y the girl was stabbed …NO! An next bajans go into other peopke countries and do the same dam thing so stop acting high and mity when so a wNna do worst