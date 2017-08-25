Father of 13 gets bail

A man who begged for his freedom so he could prepare his 13 children for the new school year was granted his wish today.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick released Darren Manningham Burgess of #603 Block 6 London Bourne Towers, St Michael on $3,000 bail when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

The 30-year-old conductor had been on remand since June, charged for not only causing serious bodily harm to Corey Weekes on May 14 with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him, but for failing to appear before the court on several other pending matters.

When he appeared before the magistrate earlier this week, the prosecution renewed its objection to bail, based on the seriousness of the offence and that there were warrants issued for Burgess’ arrest over his failure to attend court.

But his lawyer, Sukina Maynard, argued for his release, stating that he was a handyman who needed his job to take care of his children, who range in ages from five to 13.

She revealed that her client was also a disc jockey but lost the job due to his incarceration. To keep him on remand any further, Maynard contended, would “put him in a position where he is not able to support these children, and school is coming up.”.

The magistrate informed the attorney that Burgess’ previous surety would have to attend court to again post bail on his behalf.

That person appeared today and Burgess was allowed to go home.

He is expected to return to court on December 5.