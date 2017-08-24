More jail time for Contone

Soca singer Contone will end up spending a year in prison, after being sentenced to six months in prison on the heels of being slapped with a similar term for committing burglary earlier this month.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the latest sentence on the 42-year-old calypsonian, whose real name is Derrick Anderson Brathwaite, today.

He had pleaded guilty back in December 2016 to entering the home of Frances Alexander as a trespasser and stealing a camera, a laptop computer, earring and necklace set, a pen knife, a stainless steel opener, three cellular phones and chargers, a hand bag, a cosmetic bag, a charger cable, a silver bracelet, a gold ring, and a silver ring containing a stone, worth $4,183.

When he appeared before Magistrate Frederick on the first occasion in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Contone was remanded into custody but was later released on bail.

Yesterday, unlike previous occasions when the talkative singer appeared in court, it was a quiet man who stood in the dock as Magistrate Frederick imposed the six-month sentence which will run consecutively with the other time he is serving.

On August 14, Contone admitted before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to entering the house of Albert Selby sometime between August 9 and 12 as a trespasser, with intent to commit theft, and he was jailed for six months.