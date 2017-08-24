Keep BDF out
Pilgrim questions decision to involve armed forces in crime fight
A top criminal lawyer is objecting to Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite’s announcement that Government plans to draft the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) into helping police combat the worrying spike in gun violence.
Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim believes the announced plan is a knee jerk reaction to society’s fear of gun crimes, which are responsible for 19 of this year’s 23 murders.
Speaking at the BDF’s 38th anniversary parade at St Ann’s Fort last weekend, Brathwaite announced that Government would bring soldiers into the fight against the growing incidence of gun crimes.
“Recently, we have seen an increase in gun violence and gun-related crime which, if left unchecked, will result in further deterioration in national security and public safety of this island. The Barbados Defence Force will be called upon to support the Royal Barbados Police Force in ensuring public safety. You, the men and women of the Force, must stand ready to answer such a call to cull this scourge, this menace to our society,” he said at the time.
However, with the murder tally for the year so far exceeding the 22 for all of 2016, Pilgrim said that short of martial law, he could not see how bolstering the armed forces’ involvement in crime fighting would fix the root cause of as a social problem.
“If we punish or arrest more people, if we react by violent, aggressive ways, is that going to cure, or is that going to send it underground for a little while only to come back stronger?” he questioned.
“I really want to find out what is Government doing to point young men in the direction of things that are positive.”
Pilgrim, who, in addition to being an attorney-at-law has been an actor for many years, pointed to the under-marketed Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA XIII) currently taking place here, as a missed opportunity to inspire youth through culture.
“We want our young men to be in places and positions that are positive. We would have liked events like CARIFESTA to have been done differently in a way that the whole mass of Barbadians would have been involved and be inspired by cultural activities, instead of things not being publicized and not reaching who it is supposed to reach.
“So people like me go to watch the events. It is not people like me who are supposed to be watching plays; it is the guys on the block who should be watching plays and seeing that they could do things like acting. They needed to be at these events so that they could be inspired, as I was inspired in 1988. Instead, we are saying we need to go back to hanging and bring out the BDF in their numbers to put them to do things that they are not trained to do,” the prominent attorney stressed.
Pilgrim told Barbados TODAY that in his many years as a criminal attorney, he had seen only a small number of cases in which perpetrators of gang-related violence were gainfully employed or engaged in some form of cultural or community-based activity.
“The question is, ‘how do we deal with the lack of education of our young men and how do we deal with lack of options for them if they don’t have that educational background?’ The common thread between most people that come before the court is that they have no certification and they have no involvement in any social activity. You will seldom find a fella that says that he is involved in drumming at some community centre but he is also involved in shooting people. It seldom happens when young people are involved in a positive social environment,” Pilgrim stressed.
What do you plan to do Mr. Pilgrim, how are you playing your part to inspire these young men? It is good to talk about what others can do, but what are you prepared to do?
Why? I am not surprised at all to your stance i can see through you for a mile some people just make you sick! Resistance to tyrants is obedience to God!
I do agree with Mr. Pilgrim in that the BDF is not trained to do police work so this could turn out to be another disaster. However I don’t think that we are going to be able to interest these criminals in the arts and culture. This is just not how they were raised. As Mr. Pilgrim says most of these young people have no education, no skills and no jobs. Money and drugs is what attracts them. It took many years for this society to end up where is has. Think about it – they have few role models and they simply need to look at the politicians to see that fast money comes in ways that do not line up with the law. So they say well, if he can do it so can I.
OR MAYBE IF THE BDF GOT INVOLVE , THE CRME RATE WOULD BE VERY LOW, AND U AND WHO LIKE U WOULD HAVE TO LOOK ELSE WHERE….THE BDF WANT PUTTING ON THE ROAD INSTANTLY WORKING WID THE POLICE, WHAT DRAFT….DRAFTS GIVE YA COLD.
Good comment. I like this.
Lawyers are the one proffession that benefits when crime goes up and many of them are also architects of legislation. So study it.
Draft give yuh cold…..murdaaaaaa
BDF should patrol high risk areas, the police need their support and people want to feel safe
Where are the high risk areas ???
High risk areas are the known hot spots and where crime rate especially violent crime is at an unacceptable level.
The BDF shouldn’t be doing the police work
Government Boots are needed now in the out of control situation
Perhaps he fears a reduction in his business. He could really shut up. It is people like him we should not listen to. When the police starts to search cars he says that is not legal. The educational problem is a long term solution. We need to fix this gun problem now. Start searching more cars and locking up those found with guns for a long long time.
It was done before so pilgrim mind your business it has nothing to do with you
This is nothing new and when it was introduced by the previous administration it yielded success. Can the Attorney a General tell us why it was stopped in the first place and when was it stopped.He has done everything wrong since coming to office and the one before true to form did nothing.
These are well trained men and women who should be used in the fight against crime and every search warrant the police do should have these trained heavily armed men to assist. This Attorney General really needs to go #cluelessclown.
He is always against what the police do the country in a state he ain’t offer to ways to remedy the situation but to be against pathetic lunatic .
It cuts into his income
Very much so
If crime decreases so would his pay check.
Agree James said same exact thing.
This is the first and only sensible move would have been made by the government/AG………….Our defence force had training from the (SAS )the (UK) deadly stinger force………………………..
In barbados look at the people who we need to take time from , they are all below Parr , just like the politicians ……….These people comes out when it suits them and really says nothing worth listening to………….
For decades this gun problem was gradually building up in barbados , but people like him said nothing about it , because it doesn’t effect his lot…….Thats why our society is so broken , them and us………………………….
A man of Mr. Pilgrim’s standing should really have a foundation or program for at risk youth in his name. He made very points in the article but at the root of our youth crisis and social fallout in the lower class is the lack and loss of wise men. However, it is spun when we gather the pieces of this sociological and spiritual puzzle we will find good men are missing. To save our sons and daughters we must restore our broken men.
acceptable point… but why the jab at Pilgrim who we know does his share of involvement??
Speaking of broken men, does MESA have an outreach arm for young men?? What is their role in all that is going on now??
I am a huge fan of AP. Men of his fibre should have foundations in their name. He is a legal luminary and a friend of the fallen. Leave a footprint in a community of his choice. Mesa is out of sorts. That’s all I know of them.
Epaphras I was saying the same thing,Mr Pilgrim can truly start a foundation to help some of these young men,if he feels so passionate about it, I love the idea.
Michelle, my philosophy is simple; “Of whom much is given, much is required.”
Pilgrim is heavily in charity work and he uses the medium of Art… he does his bit…. Others must do theirs…. One man can’t save us…
Marsha Hinds, one can inspire a nation too believe in something better, to be more. Barrow, Adams, Martin Luther, Ghandi, Eric Williams, Obama just to name a few. Pilgrim can make a difference on a national or community level. He is an icon.
He has been….. I’m not absolving him… simply calling others to service too
The situation at hand needs leadership desperately. The PM and AG are in the background. Bim needs hero on the front line right away.
So many men out there who can get involved stop trying to over burden the good few.Mankind can only do so much this Island need God’s Deliverance also.
Lennox, tell me where in the world lawlessness has been contained through the use of military force?
Mazie, Pilgrim is the be subject here. Don’t be angry ok?
@Patty!!!! Why are you asking Mr.Pilgrim what is he going to do, you are asking the Wrong person that question, Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite is the person that you should be posing that question to, it is his JOB to Fix that, NOT Mr.Pilgrim he is a Criminal Lawyer.and a Damm good one also.
@John Everatt!!! Why sis you have to wait until Mr.Pilgrim spoke to agree with him. I have been saying this for a Long time now, including earlier this week when this news broke, and no one has taken notice. using the BDF for Civil Duties is NOT even in our Constitution, in that Document they are CLEARLY Separated. It will be a Disaster because as they are Constituted, they Have NO POWERS OF ARREST, and this is where people like Mr.Pilgrim and Mr.Commissiong, and Others will come in, as they will get anyone arrested by the BDF set free in Court. none of those arrests would be deemedLegal.
@Ali Baba, @Sherlene Phillips!!!!! They are NOT Legally equipped to handle Civil Duties, and no one arrested by the BDF can be Convicted in our Courts, as the Laws Stand Now, the AG.is holding the Bull by the Tail, and he will get Butted.
@Saga Boy!!! I Hope that when they illegally arrest you, i don’t hear you squealing about them being unfair, those Stop and Search by the RBPF are ILLEGAL, as they are stopping and searching People WITHOUT “Reasonable and or Probable Cause” and without a Warrant Signed by Judge/Magistrate/JP.
Just Read your Constitition (The Supreme Law of Barbados)
@Tedford Grimes!!!! Funny how Lick and Lockup was “Done Wid” at emancipation (1834) but ok Today. i guess it was wrong when WHITE People did it, but righr now Black people doing it.
@Johnathan!!!! It was Wrong and Unconstitutional Then also.
@Maureen Annius!!!! The Man is RIGHT, want to hear what you will say when they come for you.
@James Amlighty!!!! Do you really think that he is worried about his Pay Cheque????? Pathetic.
Evil can also thrive when those who say they are good men talk too bloody much and believe that they are constitutional experts. SMH.
I asked him and i will ask him again…he is a lawyer..no crime…no business..I say no more. Instead of criticising he should offer more solutions. By the way I am not responding to an article referring to the A.G. I already in another forum made my suggestions to him
Man if dem dont wan go with wat the lawyer said an playing dem bringing out the bdf an feel we gin keep it low will i very sorry for them if dem come with vibes toward us we surey rising our a.k.a 47 an big long rifles believe me
Wow lwayne,you surely stirring the pot.
Chief what you really about … We are looking for ways to curb this gun play and you inciting more violence…you should delete that post…
Philip Irie Clement no dont delete the post as this as this confused person doesn’t get it it shows they are taking the b d f who are armed would be accompying the police who are not armed except for some and the guns are empty in holsters bullets in pockets so rediculous putting their lives on the line in all parts of this country
No place here is free of guns so our r b p f should travel with the support of b d f it is not to threaten anyone
If people take it as a “vibe” then maybe they should take a good look at their life and what They are doing
hmmmmmm
Expect the police miscreant.
No Phillip,when they have someone in they corner,this is how they will react,I really hope the person is reading the comments,it is really amazing that he could come in public domain with a comment like that,but what I would always say if you bold enough to put this out there,you should be bold enough not to hide behind a fake profile pic.
A good prescription for the long term but what do you do in short order to return the country to some normalcy?
Agreed Gillian Skeete! Never understood why workers have a problem with cameras in the workplace. Cameras can prove guilt as well as innocence!
Well said Gillian Skeete and Skylar Prince
It all starts out when mommy tell he get up and go and look fa work or left in hay you is big man ya is eighteen ya int getting no food in hay left ma place.John not one to talk his problems went looking for work and every place of business and job sites didn’t want his kind ,John got angry and rebellious to see this was his country and people from other countries was on sites and he wasn’t allowed to make a living.tune in for next episode,when John found a way to make big bucks.
There’s an opposite to what is saying also.
No it starts out when as a 2 yr old he cussing like a man and everyone smiling and saying that cute. Then at 4 his mother can’t get him control, at 5 he ask school bullying other children because of the lack of discipline at home and lack of attention. At 6 or 7 he witnessing mommy, blocking with the teachers so his mentality is the teachers can’t tell me nothing. At 8 he gambling with the big boys . At 9 he sitting in the midst of his parents or other family members abd watching their social behavior ( intake of Alcohol and marijuana) sometimes you got stupid ppl sayibg give he a sip, it good for the worms or blowibg the herb smoke in the little one face. Then you got them at 12 and 13 taking home the older guys firearms abd hidding them because they are unusual suspects. At 14 wheb them bring home weed and get catch from one parent, the other parent chastisement is to make that child roll a spliff and sit and smoke with them. At 15 can’t function at school under authority because beeh taught to roam like a wild mustang. At 16 exit school with out any certificate. At 18 some of them bringing in the most money and parents aint care where they getting it from.
And yes these are just some of the scenarioes that you get when observing interacting with others.
@henderson – in this net of fish. There are two types of damage fish, but both sets are damaged. One set is damaged from a full dose of the poison and the other set is damaged from not enough of the poison. This whole conundrum is do spiritually deep that for one to understand things they would have to declutter and desensitise their minds.
Thank you, I could not have said it any better. Thumbs up!!!!
I like it Henderson Yards. It all starts in the household. They allow young boys to drift from year to year without any responsibility, lackluster grades, no interest in schooling, no ambition other than to blow-off education (life skills) and get to the liming life.
You cannot raise a boy from 0-21 without discipline, responsibility, and goals, and expect that on his 21st birthday he could become a disciplined, responsible, goal-oriented man.
Henderson Yarde best comment in here
It continues into the Year heads’ office when she/he has to inform the Parent that the child had 53 absences for the term and parent replies it can’t be so he duz lef home b4 me pun a mornin. what she/he ent kno is dat de boy duz got uh extra shirt in he bag an hang pun de block smokin all day.. dum doan do certificates or teach workable skills pun de block so how he gine get any to get a job? Wen he duz come to school he do some ignorance and get suspend an d parent doan even kno coz de letter he is given doan get home an he intercept de postman an destroy de one he suppose to deliver. if he duz get a job , he want payment every day an he tekkin time out fuh uh smoke every haf hour. How he gine keep uh job?
Straight talk. Both you and Henderson, take a bow!
Henderson Yarde and Patricia Julyon, thumbs up, for real!
He thinks them youngsters ain’t know what them doing.First off people does join arms forces ,shooting clubs to learn shooting them young guys learn by shooting anything,Next thing buying a gun on the streets that so dangerous you never know how many people it kill till them youngsters hold it them no gun Smith and care not if it back fired or something wrong with the mechanism of the gun,Them know where what them going and want to do with it Some bajans trying to fantasy it drug related the woman going to ATM dealt in drugs I doubt
Dem youngsters raise pun Busta an corncurls , weak as ass and ent train tuh shoot nuttin but duh mout so when dem pull de trigga of an assault weapon dem an dat all ova de place.
Lol Patricia, I usually say corncurl and red Ju-C generation.
He watch to much Batman movies,Soon got call he Bat pilgrim Man.He knows nothing bout guns nor shooting either the reason best the defence force they weapons and shooting skills should out match the Ak-47 and what other military surprises out there the police can shoot but the most of them time is writing reports not shooting like bdf nor fight training in scenarios like terrorist,police not supposed to train with assault rifles unless they S.W.A.T the task force is glocks,Shot guns and mps against Assaults ak-47 terrorist choice of guns.
So sit on sidelines while the bloodbath continues so lawyers can make money,social programs and all that nice peachy stuff might work on a few but the harden thugs ain’t concern about community social stuff.Not a fan of AG but the hardcore thugs got to be dealt with differently,what lawyer said should be part of any solution but fire got to be met with fire plain and simple.
He plan to defend and get off the same idiots that re king havoc.
I say bring in BDF because the youth will not do nothing wrong mr pilgrim you are so wrong this time the bad boy dont care about the police but the BDF the bad boy din want to see
While the B.D.F. are not “trained police officers” they are TOUGH, and FEARED…and are just about the last card the A.G. has- and must- play! Mr.Pilgrim is also being disingenuous- and a little pathetic- to suggest that “better marketing” of an event which we host once -a-generation…could have any serious effect on our rampant criminality!
Pilgrim is another supporter
of the dead DPP Charles Leacock
,Dont bite the hand that feeds you
Is their Maxim
,
if the Defence force
Shoot these maniacs
No Payday for Pilgrim defending
them.
Like all the twisted killers and rapists
Dem get ,walk in the Park prison time for
Bout time you gave up you ,Pilgrim
People like you,make life bad,for we.
I admire those who live in communities behind high walls and benefit from the activity on the blocks. I also love to see the position they take to ensure their “livelihood” is not affected. What is the address of this lawyer again? Can he ask the NHC if they would rent him a unit at 16E Gall Hill?
How about using the Army of which I am a proud ex member being used to bring this nonsense under control while the mentioned programs and opportunities are rolled out within these communities.
How about making a national cadet camp mandatory?
Lethal injections should’ve been written into the laws of Barbados since 20-30 years ago when it was recognized that Amnesty International and Greenpeace or whoever else protesting hangings and hangings ain’t ever happening again.
All now we should’ve had a few “good” men put in the ground, to cause many other “good” men to think twice before doing spit.
This is a massive failure by the political legislators. Horrible fail!!
I wonder why this post doesn’t have more likes. I seriously think that yes, we can do more to try to save our young men, but it doesn’t take a genius to see that the schools do their part, the churches are always open and they do their part, community groups, sports clubs … so many agencies and institutions are there, but some people have to be burned to learn.
Huh?? Pilgrim u like u losing it, we need all the Forces to work together on the streets, otherwise it won’t work, no one is afraid of the Police so for them to work alone, would be like committing suicide….just saying.
I wonder why the so called Chinese, Indian, and so called white children do not present these behaviours.
I am not in the least bit surprised on these responses to Mr Pilgrim’s remarks. As a CLONED, MANUFACTURED PEOPLE why would you not think like your OPPRESSORS whom you are conveniently blind towards. After all he now keeps silent while you all carry out his age old agenda. And all who thing them boys is DRONES, think again, we got whole black nation of drones. One set is for the up keep of servitude aka crumbs and the other set is for self dstruction. So the first set keeps the second lot in check.
@green giant – I hope you including them other races too.
Sorry Andrew, but this time you have it wrong!!! It has become a life and death matter for the people of Barbados and for our tourism industry!! If we can’t get violent crime under control this country and its people will go the way of Jamaica!!!
You read my mind on this one
He is always wrong he behaves as if the only people in society that we should have sympathy for is the criminal element. This man disgust me so much that i might be inclined to say the improper thing in this forum.Listen Pilly you are not in charge in this country and we the citizenry are tired of people like you,the authorities have to deal with this matter and fast,do not think for one moment that they are not persons out there like me who are holding our peace so as to avoid a more explosive situation but there will come a time when enough is enough and i will say no more i use to belong and i still belong let the powers at be do their work and stop with the theatrics this is not the green room theatre!
It is so funny. Why are you all attacking Mr. Pilgrim, he is a lawyer. I agreed with him. Putting the soldier to work with the police to comeback crime is not going to solve the problem. You all have to understand that the BDF soldiers do not have the authority to arrest any one. What the AG is doing right now is trying to get away from his responsibilities. He needs to get rid of all the obstacle that is prevent these criminal from getting the punishment that suites the crime and then we would have a reduction in crime. All of these Treaties that we have signed on to and have this island paralyzes we need to get rid off. The old stupid criminal laws and legislation that we are still hanging on to need to be amended or change. None of these AG, past and present never commit themselves to any legislation when it come to crime. Until that happen, then lawyers like Mr. Pilgrim would not be able to rapped their arm around the court system and set these criminal free to do as they are doing now.
I agree in part DE. BUT THE ENEMY is the same today as yesterday. This is why these governments we keep putting there keep joining with them and making these treaties. The said black politicians are still too scared of a colourless people to stand up and say no to them. Watch how the Chinese, Chileans, white man, Indian etc will come and rub $hyte in their mouths and they lap it up. Because they all think this people are idiots. This is one of the damages of integration.
Every entity p*ucking this people with a limber stick. The church p*ucking, the POLITICIANS p*ucking, the lawyers p*uking, the white man riding, the Indian man riding, the schools p*ucked up. This is one big orgie.
More criminals =more money
By any means necessary. No one will treat cancer with candle grease so why would the powers that be try to use the least aggressive therepy to handle this situation?
The BDF is responsible for national security, if the government and this guy cannot see that this is a matter of national security and economic survival then I think my sweet girl Barbados is a lost cause.
Use the BDF, police, hanging, public flogging or any and all means necessary to control this situation.
Just my opinion
Keep to f out of the people business.
Crime is a business for a lot of these CRIMINALS LAWYERS. Not THE first time that the police and the soldiers working together. Where were you when they were working together. JUST now the American and the British government is going TELL their citizens that BARBADOS is not safe. You want to tell the government what to do .
Tony Waterman, you are saying to Saga Boy the same thing that Saga Boy said to me when the police had search the taxi car. I want you to know that the police do not have to have a search warrant to stop and search a vehicle. As long as the police see a vehicle that look suspicious of any criminal activities they have the right to pull that vehicle off the road and execute their duties in according with the law. The police only required a Warrant Signed by Judge/Magistrate/JP. when and if they have to execute a search of a property.
I always say “this situation as is on crime , is due to the lack of muscle from the AG”. He is a person LOST in his position and void of ideas . After taking a beating from the “Public” he finally made the decision that should have been introduce years ago.
We all know that some “Fancy High Price Lawyer” will have something “negative” to say. (Might put a cut in his pay.)
This is where the PM need to come out and stand along the AG in support along with the Top Brass of the RBPF.
those divisions must UNITE and bring BARBADOS back to a place of safety.
Those “Loud Mouth” Politicians in BOTH parties should say to the AG……FINALLY, FINALLY, FINALLY.
The RBPF is to “protect and serve”, the BDF is trained to KILL. So all you trigger happy scum bags/dirt bags out there who carry unlicensed guns , make sure you turn them in or you will wind up in a BODY BAG on you way to the MORGUE.
COMPLY OR DIE.
Pilgrim come out a sheltered home……..father a Headmaster mother a career civil servant. I understand the need for you to be inspired.
Andrew you were always a lawyer I’d respected, but this statement… you are so wrong on this one. What is the average person who is affected by this violence to do? Wait it out until the programs work. Hmmm you better hope none of this violence knocks on your door I bet you would be singing a different tune.
You ever heard the saying high wind knows where old house lives? Trust me it will never knock at his door.
Bring them out but in police uniform
He wud say so Cuz as long as d bdf assist d police to help curb this situation and it works it will hamper his income!!
What is clear , the Barbados Defence Force doesn’t have to arrest anyone , their are there as security to back the police …… Where you would have 1 police officer and 2 defence fore guys ………
In the (UK) the same guys our defence force is train by , is on the streets mostly unseen………What we need to take the pressure from our Police Force … 6 mini camera cars on our streets ,they can gather any evidence , vehicle speeding, people dumping rubbish , people exchanging stolen property, people theiveing fake number plates and openly collecting criminal evidence ….
Mr. Pilgrim, why are you protesting something that should help to quell some of the crime and violence in Barbados. Is it because you stand to lose some of your business, since you practice criminal law? Shame on you. What you need to be doing is coming with a practical solution for these young people who seem hell bent on being unproductive citizens.
Criminals don’t respect the police but they respect soldiers
Bring out the soldiers
Bdf helping with the violence is welcome at this time but not as a permanent plan we need it
Why are we asking the bdf to go out dey to injure or kill youngsters only 16 to 20yrs who are being led astray by criminals all the police needs to do is get those at the top and let the body collapse and move in from dey we have to get results ppl for what i seeing daily these youngsters are taught what and how to get im crime
It’s Commission with Hyatt now it’s Pilgrim .
Now pray tell me why you want the BDF left out. Why? do you have some thing to hide
‘Short of Martial Law’….this is a very important issue…
There was an Army General, it eludes me which country, Chile or Argentina, who said that when the Army comes out it comes out to kill. We are all aware how many civilians were killed by South American armies, many civilians were thrown out alive of army helicopters alive from great heights. Many others were tortured to death.
The Army is not trained in Police work, the army is trained to kill and destroy.
I am not in favour of Barbados having a standing Army. The resources of the BDF ought to be turned over to the Royal Police Force. It would make better use of scares Govt. resources. The BDF ought to be reduce to the size of the Barbados Regiment. Present soldiers should be train as Policemen and be drafted into the police force.
We all remember how the BDF was formed. It came about When the Barbados Labour Party Govt. at the time was afraid that it was going to be overthrown by Sidney Burnett-Alleyne bringing in mercenaries. That was all false and lies by the Barbados Labour Party but it gave rise to the creation of the Barbados Defence Force. So there is really no need to keep it. A waste of time and money.
Ppl know right from wrong despite how hard your background maybe everyone knows right from wrong we ppl like to justify a lot of bs. Ppl like pilgrim should help the youth with mentorship invite a gangster to stay with u for awhile working to curb the problem of this person and see how it goes and if it works well government can try at it as well.
I’m not one of the sharpest pencil’s in the bunch ’cause i went school at brumley in buhbaydus and then went on to **** College in New York , but I gine add my few cents here :
( a) The AG is finally getting smarter and when he opens his mouth now he ‘s beginning to sound very intelligent. He’s not anymore like Monica Lewinsky when she used to open her mouth.
The Andrew Pilgrim equation :
Andrew Pilgrim business : money for Andrew = ( crime x crime ) x ( lawless bajans killing each other ).
@Henderson Yarde!!!I can’t add anything to that.
@DE !!! You are wrong again, thinking of this is contributing to the STATE Violating it’s Citizens Constitutional Rights, and if you live in Barbados, yours also.you are PROBABLY someone that does NOT Live permanently in Barbados, so you don’t have to worry about no one coming for you in the middle of the Night, as has Happened in Barbados already.
@DE!!!You did NOT do what i asked other persons to do, get yourself a Copy of our “SUPREME LAW” our CONSTITUTION, and you WILL find out how WRONG you are. PLEASE START BY READING 17.1
http://www.barbados.org/constitution.htm
PROTECTION AGAINST ARBITRARY SEARCH OR ENTRY
17.1.Except with his own consent, no person shall be subjected to the search of his person or his property or the entry by others on his premises.
2.Nothing contained in or done under the authority of any law shall be held to be inconsistent with or in contravention of this section to the extent that the law in question makes provision that is reasonably required –
a.in the interests of defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, town or country planning the development or utilization of mineral resources, or the development or utilization of any other property in such manner as to promote the public benefit;
b.for the purposes of protecting the rights or freedoms of other persons;
c.for the purposes of authorizing an officer or agent of the Government, or of a local government authority or of a body corporate established directly by law for public purposes to enter on the premises of any person in order to inspect those premises or anything thereon for the purposes of any tax, duty, rate, cess or other impost or in order to carry out work connected with any property that is lawfully on those premises and that belongs to the Government or that authority or body corporate, as the case may be;
d.for the purposes of authorizing the entry upon any premises in pursuance of an order of a court for the purpose of enforcing the judgment or order of a court in any proceedings; or
e.for the purpose of authorizing the entry upon any premises for the purpose of preventing or detecting criminal offenses.
@Kathy,Lori, What do you think will Happen when the Gangsters start firing back at the Police and the BDF,with their Kalishnakov AK47’s ??? are you ok with having what happened in Tivoli Gardens in Jamaica, happen in Deacons Farm, Chapman Lane, The Orleans, the Pine, in Barbados??
You breeding some bad worms..sooner or later you will know your fate…
It would be a great idea to involve the BDF to help the police control the crime in Barbados, because in the 80s and 90s that is what the government used to do with the BDF. They would patrol with the police to combat the drugs coming in on the Coast and beaches. Now that people are killing people with guns, the BDF can help the police prevent the crime from escalating.
One of the most ignorant of our beliefs as a people is that a person who produces a child will automatically be able to take care of a child. (I know, it is the basic of every animal). Think again. The older woman’s role is to teach the younger woman how to parent her children and how to love her husband, and the same for the older man to the younger man. Any varying from this norm will result in the rebellious child and family dysfunction including divorce.
Mr. QC
I respectfully believe that you are acting out your ignorance. Are you aware of the efforts of the BDF and RBPF with Anti tourist harassment patrols. enough said