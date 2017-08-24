Keep BDF out

Pilgrim questions decision to involve armed forces in crime fight

A top criminal lawyer is objecting to Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite’s announcement that Government plans to draft the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) into helping police combat the worrying spike in gun violence.

Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim believes the announced plan is a knee jerk reaction to society’s fear of gun crimes, which are responsible for 19 of this year’s 23 murders.

Speaking at the BDF’s 38th anniversary parade at St Ann’s Fort last weekend, Brathwaite announced that Government would bring soldiers into the fight against the growing incidence of gun crimes.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in gun violence and gun-related crime which, if left unchecked, will result in further deterioration in national security and public safety of this island. The Barbados Defence Force will be called upon to support the Royal Barbados Police Force in ensuring public safety. You, the men and women of the Force, must stand ready to answer such a call to cull this scourge, this menace to our society,” he said at the time.

However, with the murder tally for the year so far exceeding the 22 for all of 2016, Pilgrim said that short of martial law, he could not see how bolstering the armed forces’ involvement in crime fighting would fix the root cause of as a social problem.

“If we punish or arrest more people, if we react by violent, aggressive ways, is that going to cure, or is that going to send it underground for a little while only to come back stronger?” he questioned.

“I really want to find out what is Government doing to point young men in the direction of things that are positive.”

Pilgrim, who, in addition to being an attorney-at-law has been an actor for many years, pointed to the under-marketed Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA XIII) currently taking place here, as a missed opportunity to inspire youth through culture.

“We want our young men to be in places and positions that are positive. We would have liked events like CARIFESTA to have been done differently in a way that the whole mass of Barbadians would have been involved and be inspired by cultural activities, instead of things not being publicized and not reaching who it is supposed to reach.

“So people like me go to watch the events. It is not people like me who are supposed to be watching plays; it is the guys on the block who should be watching plays and seeing that they could do things like acting. They needed to be at these events so that they could be inspired, as I was inspired in 1988. Instead, we are saying we need to go back to hanging and bring out the BDF in their numbers to put them to do things that they are not trained to do,” the prominent attorney stressed.

Pilgrim told Barbados TODAY that in his many years as a criminal attorney, he had seen only a small number of cases in which perpetrators of gang-related violence were gainfully employed or engaged in some form of cultural or community-based activity.

“The question is, ‘how do we deal with the lack of education of our young men and how do we deal with lack of options for them if they don’t have that educational background?’ The common thread between most people that come before the court is that they have no certification and they have no involvement in any social activity. You will seldom find a fella that says that he is involved in drumming at some community centre but he is also involved in shooting people. It seldom happens when young people are involved in a positive social environment,” Pilgrim stressed.

