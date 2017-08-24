Going broke!

BPSA boss predicts cash flow problems for NIS

A private sector executive is predicting that it will not be too long before the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) begins to suffer from the very cash flow problems that the Freundel Stuart administration is experiencing.

Therefore, President of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Charles Herbert is not bullish about the NIS’ long-term financial stability unless there a some drastic changes to its mode of operation.

Herbert this morning told a public forum organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados that the social security programme would definitely have a cash flow problem in the foreseeable future.

As a result, he said, Barbadians should expect either fewer benefits or they would be asked to make even higher contributions.

“We do have real problems. But the truth is, all it is going to mean is – and we already have the highest NIS contributions in the region – they are going to have to go higher or we are going to have to cut benefits because we cannot realize our investments . . . . So I think cash flow is going to be an increasing problem for National Insurance like it is a serious problem for Government,” Herbert told those gathered at the Savannah Hotel for the forum themed Homegrown or IMF Designed: What Should Barbados Economic Plan Look Like?

The business executive explained that having gone through the phase when contributions were higher than the paid benefits, and a second phase where they were both about equal, the social security programme must realign some of its investments.

However, he said the scheme was facing a major problem since Government had become addicted to “just borrowing all of the money that should have been invested.

“When we reached the phase where we are no longer generating all of this money to be borrowed, is partly when our problems in having to go now to the Central Bank came because we were already addicted to this steady supply of cash,” Herbert said.

The BPSA head estimated that about a quarter of the contributions due never make it to the scheme.

“Therefore, he said, “what the NIS is having to do is actually not renew its investments with Government, creating a refinancing problem in Government simply because they need cash flow”.

Consequently, Herbert said, in some cases health benefits claims were taking up to a year to be settled.

Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler announced in his Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals at the end of May and again last month, that with Government owing the NIS in excess of $250 million in arrears through its statutory corporations, there was a plan to issue additional Government papers at a lower interest rate to clear the debt.

The NIS currently holds approximately $1.9 billion in Government papers, representing in excess of 75 per cent of the fund’s assets, and up to the first quarter of this year it had about $222 million in investment overseas.

At the time of the Budget presentation, Sinckler had pointed out that in this financial year savings from the proposed debt re-profiling would be in the region of $70 million on interest expense.

“It is also expected that part of the proceeds from the savings accrued will in turn go to assist with the liquidation of outstanding arrears owed to the NIS,” he said then.

However, Herbert said by lowering the interest the NIS would need more income, which could lead to higher contributions.

“So really all we did when we did that is say ‘you know what, you are going to have to pay more contributions to National Insurance some time in the future to take in the shortfall or adjustments that I just put on investment terms,’” Herbert said.

Chief Economist at Bitt Inc Marla Dukharan described the situation as “a very, very serious” one, pointing out that the NIS already had a liquidity problem that would only be exacerbated by Government’s fiscal programme.

Pointing to the International Monetary Fund Article IV Consultation, which highlighted the need for Government to pay the NIS contributions in a timely manner, and give consideration to a possible reduction in benefits if the situation not quickly corrected, Dukharan said the NIS’ financial position was of grave concern and she believed it could require recapitalization in the future if certain steps were not taken now.

Pointing out that the NIS’ expenditure had exceeded contribution since 2013 instead of the expected 2024 date, Dukharan said the irregular payment of contributions to the fund and the proposed swap of debentures for debt had put the fund “in a much worse position” than anticipated.

And she predicted that when an adjustment programme is implemented to correct the fiscal deficit, low growth, falling reserves and high debt, Government would be “heavily reliant on the NIS”, which she said was “in a very weak [financial] position”.