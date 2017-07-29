Orange alert
Army on high alert, following video threat
The local army has been put on heightened alert.
And while the top brass of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) remains tightlipped on the development, well-informed sources Friday confirmed to Barbados TODAY that the action came in response to a video threat against the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) that is currently circulating on social media.
In the video, bone-chilling threats against the RBPF are delivered across the screen in writing, as the expletive-filled song, ‘X Gon’ Give It to Ya” by American hip hop star DMX blares in the background with the moniker of the hacking group ‘Anonymous’ imposed on the screen.
It surfaced 24 hours after residents of Deacons Farm, St Michael got a rude awakening as the sound of unbridled gunfire took hold of the community in the dead of the night. At the end of the worrying gunplay late Wednesday, no one was injured but several power lines were affected, throwing sections of the community deeper into darkness.
Residents also expressed profound fear over the incident, even though some suggested that the firing off of some 1,000 rounds of M16 and AK 45 ammunition in Deacons by unknown shooters was in celebration of the release from jail this week of convicted killers Richard Haynes and Vincent Edwards, whose death sentences were overturned by the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday.
The men, who have been linked to the area, were set free after the CCJ, which is Barbados’ highest court, ruled that the Director of Public Prosecutions could not uphold Edwards and Haynes’ convictions due to the presentation of insufficient evidence against them.
“They [Edwards and Haynes] got freed, so they [gun-toting residents] had a celebration for them, so probably that is what it was all about,” one resident told Barbados TODAY, adding that he thought he heard at least “a hundred shots” on Wednesday night.
“They had a huge party up there [in the area of the Red Sea] and get and do bare foolishness. Them shoot up in the air and the shots hit the power lines . . . . Man we feel it’s cause the two men that come out yesterday,” an angry female resident added.
In light of these concerns, police have launched an investigation into Wednesday night’s incident.
However, in the video addressed to “Government, citizens and Babylon [a derogatory reference to the police]”, a warning was issued that “las nite was a tas[te] a wha[t] comin[g]”.
While conceding that the police may have collected the spent shells, the unidentified messenger also signed that “we run tings now”, adding that “we got de guns . . . M16, AK45”.
Speaking on behalf of a group, whose identity was also not revealed but was seemingly in control of the underworld and scores of high-powered weapons, the video poster specifically warned that they knew where officers in the Task Force, the Criminal Investigation Department and Special Branch lived.
They also expressed outrage that law enforcement officers had somehow attempted to spy on them while declaring war on “Babylon”.
“We men every where up in all ya bizniss . . . know where yuh live . . . got lists and records. Feel Babylon is only people dat could peep ‘bout. Yuh feel Babylon [is] only people got tings? We know yuh top men and de ones peeping ‘bout,” the post continued.
They also cautioned officers not to come around their places, “else we gotta example one a yuh”.
The gunmen further warned that they were now in charge of “Bim” and that politicians were already aware of this.
“Time Babylon know de ting [or] wunna gine get hurt,” the message declared, while making it clear that there were young men who were not afraid of police or anyone else. “Young guns tek over,” the messenger added, while emphasizing that “we know who wunna is. . . [and what] wunna got”.
Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs Adriel Brathwaite could not be reached for comment Friday.
However, the police high command met behind closed doors Friday afternoon to discuss the situation.
When contacted tonight all that Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler would say is that the video had been drawn to their attention but he declined to say whether it was the subject of an official investigation.
In the meantime, the BDF has stepped up its alert level from yellow to orange with one high-level source explaining that at the current level officers carry their weapons cocked with a round of ammunition in the chamber, but with safety catch on.
“If anything happens, you move to stage 3, safety off and you pick up aim, you fire only aim shots,” the officer explained.
However, the only comment which BDF Public Relations Officer Captain Maria Moore would make was that “the Barbados Defence Force is mandated to assist the civil power with the maintenance of public safety and national security”.
Can we just go straight to black????? Orange should be the new Black. Clean this mess fast before other countries start denying visa free entry to Bajans, before the Visa Refusal rate increases and tourist stop coming here.
I plea the blood a jesus
if u think fairytales will help go right ahead
And what will that do?! What does that even mean?!
From a Biblical perspective, blood is used for atonement, i.e. to provide remediation for sins and therefore “cleanse”. “Plead the blood of Jesus” is a nonsense saying, which does not even make grammatical sense!
If you’re going to be spiritual, at least get the foundations of your own religion right. There is nothing in the Bible about “pleading the blood”. It is just some nonsense some church minister came up with that Bajans and other Pentecostals, etc started to “follow pattern”.
Nothing is wrong with choosing to be a Christian but at least follow the principles from a Biblical perspective properly instead of following ministers who are themselves misguided or beguiling.
Water Dragon – Well said. Blindness is a serious issue among this people.
Are you sure about what you are saying? I am not surprised though that you don’t with a monicker that basically glorifies the dragon do you know who is referred to as the dragon in the bible? The blood of christ as used in biblical terms is also for protection from evil and yes Jesus did shed his blood for our sins that we might have a chance to really live and we can plead the blood of Christ once we walk in obedience.
Matthew 15:24. And before you say John 3:16, read John 3:14. Who did Moses hold up the serpent too.
You can plead all the blood you want, nothing will happen. John 9:31. As I have said in the past, this situation will not change but only get worst, until this people understands their identity. It is all spiritual influence. Hosea 5:15. 1:Kings 8:47. That great RED dragon and the serpent is the same entity.
Track The Ip Adresss. Barbados Need Updatimg On Fighting Crime.
Wow
This appears to be serious. These guys have more high powered automatic weapons than could have been imagined. And the Deacons Farm shootings of over 1000 rounds was far more than had been previously reported. I don’t know what these people want but it may be a first step to find this out.
Tourism being destroyed week by week, immigration will get slower at the airport while they hand each arrival a bullet proof vest
That video was made by someone’s 13 year old who has too much time on their hands. Surprised someone was actually able to understand what was being said with the garbage that was written. Instead of putting out a 3 minute video with what was possibly the worst grammar I’ve ever seen, pick up a Junior English Revised and read it cover to cover. This reminds me of the voice notes that were sent around last year claiming foreday would be a blood bath. Another scare tactic circulating.
In my opinion last year Foreday “blood bath” was a distraction to concentrate the authorities in a particular area to allow other activities to go on.
Maybe that is intentional to detract. I rather take it as a threat and to be alert
Wonder why these people going after cops?
I knew it would eventually come to this. Find the person at the top and you will cripple those on the bottom. 1000 bullets could have wiped out 1000 people. Barbados is fast becoming a Jamaica and Trinidad. And Mia said ,Barbados don’t have much crime. I pray that this is just a bunch of youngsters trying to act bad because I would hate to see blood on Barbados streets. The world is coming to an end.
This is hyperserious! These fools cannot be serious (using my very best John McEnroe’s voice). How the heck can these imbeciles be threatening the law enforcement force in the country? I know! Because it has been sitting on its hands for too long allowing these nut cases to injure and/or kill ordinary citizens at will without bringing them to justice!! Unless, this is a political or corporate contrived situation!! There may be more to this than meet the eye!!!! Maybe we have got the Mafia in our country already. And, I have always said, when you lie down with dogs, it’s obvious you’ll get up with fleas!!!! Note, this came after a government member revealed that the private sector is engaged in ripping of Bajans!! My bet is on that!
Nip this problem in the bud and do it FAST. Barbados is too small to allow this nonsense to fester or take up root. Solving this problem should be number one priority. Once these menace to society takes control, there will be no taking back control. Also, get rid of those little Pad Dax guns and get some real guns to meet these criminals where they are at with everything they got. Who is in charge of Police firearms anyways? Use some of the taxpayer money to upgrade the Police force with training and proper equipment. This makes you wonder if these criminals don’t have families to make them behave before they end up in prison or dead.
It’s too late to nip in the bud.. pass there a while ago…
I agree, James Almighty. When you leave a wound to fester what do you expect! It takes longer to heal or eventually it will kill you.
It is about time that those persons in authority remove their heads from within the sand. Also, they need to leave the friendship out of business. This island is small and we realise that persons would know each other however if they do wrong deal with them.
This criminal element which seems hellbent on destroying our country must be stopped by any legal means possible.
In addition those who supply them with the tools of their evil trade must be rooted out and put away without fear or favor.
Barbados cannot tolerate this. It is destructive to our way of life and our economy. These guys should not be encouraged in asinine excuses for their assault on the peace loving citizens of our country.
Law enforcement must have every legal deterrent at their disposal to eradicate this cancer. Because of its size, Barbados is seriously vulnerable. We must resolve that we will not become a nation of people cowering behind barred windows and doors. Rather, let the criminal element among us be the ones cowering in fear as they scurry like scared rats from the hands of the law.
Well said.
Wonder where pilly is? Probably rubbing his hands enthusiastically knowing d big bucks gine be sliding in soon…. Who idiot son made d video better find lawyer money all now?
Sharon you think Philly cares,all he sees is $$$$$$ signs,he not thinking about the repercussions.I wonder how his ass sleeps at night.
And a English language teacher too…
Your question was:-” Wonder where pilly is?” pilly and de other so called human rights lawyer remind me of a passage in the bible,,,,,they continue to hide behind that glass barrier that says ,,” Somebody must represent them” This sort of thinking is so much like JUDAS, in the book of St Matthew,,, Matthew 26,,,…..They hide the true intent of their reasoning by convincing themselves that somebody had to do it,,,, to this most would agree,,,BUT,,that somebody didn’t have to be you”’ You two gentlemen are now smearing, what would otherwise be a great reputation.
These people really don’t know what they are doing so the police only killing people if the shoot a police .
Small society,,ppl know ppl and everyone is concerned with self protection.
Is this an official statement from the police
This should lick the daydreaming out of the AG.
Lol, I like how you phrase it but I know this is a very serious matter.
Marena Tanner
Sarah A Didier
It’s about time
Now if these 3 guys ( PM, AG and Police Chief) were up front from day one on this “crime and violence”, this kind of foolishness would never been even heard off.
The AG need to be fired but the PM is soft and lying between a rock and a hard place. SO……..He can’t touch a fella. All might walk away and leave him so that the opposition will be free to take over.
As I said before, “they will only take note notice when it hit close to home”.
Throw blame were the blame really needs to be laid, Alex Alleyne. All successive governments have ignored the cesspool in several villages that were fostering criminal minds for a long time. None of them never had the balls to take the bull by the horns and create a civic duty programme base national service to country (be it military, an institutional programme or whatever) as part of a greater mandate at 18 to instil some form of discipline in all members of society. They do not even see the importance of changing the curriculum in schools that focus on proper etiquette, discipline, environmental issues, sanitation, recycling programmes, or other important social skills The Barbadian society has been running rogue for a long time; with national discipline a bare joke, and programmes to keep families focus on proper development practically non existent. Now, you will seek to apply patches to an already big sore? The current AG, PM, and Police Chief needs also be spoken in the past as well.
All true, ppl in public life need to care about barbados, we are a selfish ppl and it shows, most bajans are only concerned with self and their paycheque
That is why we have a PM AG ect with no vision for a better barbados and stuck in the day to day mismanagement of our country.
Now that the horse is out of stable or is it because it is now at your doorstep?
This is wat happens wben u allow nonsense to fester
Take the threat SERIOUSLY. The murderers should still be behind bars even if death sentence was overturned. Anytime you got a society that have NO respect for the law, themselves and the law abiding citizens wunna on the road to ruin. STOP the cassrole Long Talk and put measures in place. Do something before it affect wunna bread and butter, Tourism.
Somebody just got time on them hands
We are calling on the MP for the area to make a ststement on the apparent availability of such high powered weapons in his counstituency and to make an appeal to the youth to cooperate with the police investigations.
If I was smart in my youth, I would have gone into the business of burying the dead.. These fools with no respect for life would have made me a wealthy man.. Show me one bad man who has successfully out lived the law/armed forces.. idiots!! orange alerts simply is a license to kill instead of arrest.. All of this nonsense, Destroying the image of this beautiful but troubled Island.. STUPSE!!
From the time the AG said no more hanging under his watch things gone from bad to worse
That is true.
Can we as citizens fire all of the m…I’m so fatigued mentally emotionally raped in the pockets…we need Help SOS citizens
Alex this is a silly state. It is obvious that guns are coming through our ports. it is imperative that that the unions allows the placing of cameras at ports. This was a suggestion made years ago and the unions refused to support it.
How do you know they are coming through the port? If they are how are they coming?
Gun coming in by boat with drugs, mainly from trinidad, venezluela and guyana, AG should ask for investment in better equipment for coast guard, they can go beg usa foe some equipment and training and just prove guns arriving from venezuela and easy so its granted.
Yuh gotta trim a tree from the top. No poor man can afford that kind of weaponry. Who’s responsible for the ports of entry and securing our borders? We don’t manufacture guns so where are they coming from? …
Been saying this everysince
Hmmmm…at lease somebody else thinking….smhhhh..no poor boy can afford these weapons or walk though no port without checks…..top bad bottom getting blame….
Commit crime case through out without reason ….something wrong…somebody want somebody look bad…I smell rats big ones to
Good question
Well all of this is no surprise. And the fact that the AG cannot be reached for comment is no surprise either. Just sit back and watch this theatrical performance unfold. Remember there is always a theme behind the screen play.
Police commissioner face looks worried , puzzle an dumfunded all in one
Could someone please tell me where are the gun factories located in Barbados!!! It is very clear that they’re manufactured here. Come on people these weapons are coming in the island’s two ports of entry. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. We need great border control protection. Who is guarding the guard. Who is turning a blind eye. The average citizen can’t afford to buy those high powered weapons…..so study it…I have a theory…..it’s all connected to the drug trade. The big ups import the drugs and the weapons are given to the foot soldiers to defend territory. Check those containers properly. Put cameras in the port. Enough said
Didn’t they threaten to install cameras in ports once before? Only for customs officers to complain it was a betrayal of trust?
Of course, government backed down.
Same way the extremely rude red caps held them to ransom.
For your information Barbados have more than two ports of entry. Gun smuggling is an expensive business, so you must ask yourself; is it the Bajan rich, the billionaires and millionaires who have yachts or operatives of other countries. Customs Department should be allowed to have full control of our Ports of Entry.
Real Bajan – Ok then, well said. Now you see why Esau controlling Jacob. Those yachts are untouchable.
Up to now …not a word from the SLEEPING GIANT. These are matters that he should be dealing with….not whether the union has an agenda. Lives matter first Mr. Stuart not your seat.
Houston Houston, we have a growing humongous violent GUN problem in BIM cuz of DRUGS & SOCIAL DEMS POLICIES for a decade NOW…No Justice System for a decade with teeth as PROMISED by the Imported CCJ back to BIM…How has this happenewd in a decade after near 400 yrs of paradise……
Congrats to Philly on a job well done, ques you must be real proud of these men.
Kim seems like you are a bright girl.
The blame must lay squarely at the foot of AG and DPP, and PM by extension, dont fault the attorney who is doing a job,,it could be any attorney. Our country cries out for leadership,,its soo sad.
Even something as serious as this people bringing politics into? When as parents raise these bad as children now what
Reading this it sound like some idiot that want attention. But times changing and all these deportees coming with new crime
Barbados now at level 3. This is a real alarm so it will be a shopt is suspected look lata kinda war hmmm.
Someone asked how they know where they live.
Let me drop this Lil saying here the ppl who talk with you will talk about you. Change it up to fit this equation.
Wow just wow foreday and kadooment people be careful
Stupid Question: Is this how Stuart intends to stay in power?? Eventually declaring a state of emergency or something and using the BDF to stay in power after the increase in gun activity on the island.
#askingforafriend
Prince plain and simple you are an ASS!
in order for criminal lawyers to get work they must be? yup CRIME. Who are friends of these criminal lawyers? yup you guess right politicians, they attend the same lodges them and some of the same gangsters they make oaths to protect each other. Why do we have a defense force for years being paid tax payers money and inactive. Joint patrols with army and police should have been done years ago, with metal detectors visit and dismantle the blocks, btw my 1o year old son said if he had his way he will enforce martial law for 6 months, he aint get it from me.
This needs to be nipped in the bud and quick!
Things have reached this stage because whenever the police try to do their job some idiot will talk about oppressing the poor black man and disregard the fact that the criminal poor black man is killing off his own kind.
Somebody will post five seconds of video showing the police response to being attacked but omit the three minutes of video showing the attack on the police. Barbadians have taken an anti-police stance not understanding that the criminals they defend don’t even care about their defenders.
More people have been killed by criminals in 7 months this year than killed by the police in the last 10 years!
true our police should never back down, up de ting on these criminal elements
Absolutely well said
Well said there is a particular fellow that constantly has me wondering about his true motives, as a matter of fact i am deeply concerned.
If I am not mistaken, an orange alert means an immediate possible terrorist attack. So have political circumstance in Barbados worsened over the past weeks because of demonstrations against the current government the DLP Party in Barbados.
We all need to pray for each other but our youth really need it .Too much break down in the family ,no genuine love felt . They go where they feel loved and it’s in the arms of drug Lords who lure them into they money making circle . They ain’t nothing like making easy money because we fail to put a broom and mop in the children hands and teach them responsibility and accountability. Parents fail to show children that they must work for their rewards . This is a result of parents raising 11 year old women and men in their houses ,not being able to tell them nothing and they are allowed to sit in adult conversations and disrespect their elders . I volunteer in the primary school because I want to make a difference ,trust me the children today are not too far gone they just want to know some one has their back . Some of us adults are the reason why so many young men on the block . They have not been taught independence and to think for themselves ! My hard work with my son as a single mom paid off and he is not perfect but I am very very proud that he is leading an honorable life by eating at the sweat of his brow ,respect to his employers and co workers and a man of 1 woman ! 🙂 Pray works !!!
Derek Gale I think you are right .
THERE IS COMPLICITY IN THE RED SEA GANGSTERS AND PEOPLE IN HIGHER PLACES. THIS TOO IS KNOWN BY LAW ENFORCEMENT, YET THEY HANDS ARE TIED TO DEAL WITH THIS PROBLEM.
WHEN ONE PIECE OF GARBAGE, CAN CONTROL THESE FUNCTIONAL ILLITERATES IN THE RED SEA WITH HIS LARGESS DISPERSED DURING ELECTION DAY AND UNDER THE GUISE AS A SPORTS BENEFACTOR, BARBADOS WE GOT PROBLEMS.
TIME FOR THE DEFENSE AND POLICE FORCE TO TAKE CHARGE.
Just now the embassy going issue a travel advisory…watch and see…smh
Declare a state of emergency, temporarily suspend the Constitution and declare martial law.Time to put these gun toting lawless criminals and gangs in their place
Hands tied? The police is the law of the land, they need to take action. If Deacons Farm is a hot area, the police should go in raid the place and restore law and order, get those guns off the street. There will be collateral damage but that will be dealt with after, if people living in that area condone this lawlessness then they will suffer the consequences. Mr. Commissioner ag enough talking with your boss he ain’t too concern, take action now.
We all see the damages in the news the bad boys r doin …So maybe it’s time to see on the news what law enforcement can do to protect it’s citizens … it’s done in Jamaica/TnT and GT etc- on all front pages
When we kick God out of our homes, schools work places and our beloved Country this is the result, and this is just the beginning of the beginning. how can we expect our people to show love, what is love and where did it originate? God is love, he is the creator of love and true love can only be found in him. i am not saying that you have to be a christian to show love, but you have to recognize the creator of love in order to extent it to other. We are teaching our children that there is no God , but still telling them that they will go to heaven when they died. It is never too late with God, what Barbados need to do is repent and allow God to be our guide again. I am not afraid of what is happening, because it is not a surprise to me . Any Nation that reject God rules will perish,but there is hope for our nation. My advice to the law enforcement is to keep a record and an eyes on persons who are deported after serving time in prison. A lot of what is happening in our country is not local but international incorporated into our community .We need to pray and I mean pray from St Lucy down to St. Philip to Parliament. There are some places in Barbados that we need to fight , not with guns or bombs, but in spiritual warfare. remember the devil comes to steal kill and to destroy. look around and see that even our peace of mind is being destroyed.
No , i say NO, you are not speaking foolishness at all you are perfectly correct and on point.
@SF – What nation are you speaking about????? What is this people repenting from exactly????????????? Remember whom the Christ was sent to. This earthly situation is so deep and spiritual it is not even funny. Do you remember the story in Daniel where the angel Gabriel with fighting with the prince of Persia who with stood him one and twenty days, from getting the message to Daniel and the Great Prince Michael came to to help Gabriel. This is similar the, there is a birthing of the original nation. Who is the original nation??? given the promise. The movie Birth of a nation trailer or the movie itself should be a good place to seek understanding. We need to understand our identity and get back to our roots for all of this to stop. Until then nothing ain’t happening. The RED dragon is the source of the problem. Look world wide at him doing damage.
Strange… any predominantly black nation with the promise of natural resources (esp. Oil) Suddenly experiences political mismanagement and a huge influx of guns… a devalued dollar would be much more beneficial to those looking to drill here.
The church leaders in Barbados are sleeping and all on their minds are money, money and more money. they need to get out there and spread the gospel even if it cost them their lives. Pastor Durant a government senator should lead by example and go into all of these trouble communities and listen and then share with these youngsters and their families . The bible says” the love of many will wax cold” and the reason for that is because the love of God is kick out of our nation so it is no where to be found in our homes.
How did this people get here on this island surrounded by water???? Do you think this is a coincidence or fate?? If the church leaders are sleeping, who put them in this position??? and why??? so we can see why the ENTIRE CONGREGATION will be sleeping too. When you destroy the head (MEN) of any people you will get the rest of the body destroyed – the women and the children.
Deacons farm needs to be handled like Tivoli Gardens. Get the army to surround the place and search every man, woman, child, fowl coop and sheep pen. Like yesterday!!
That video was created and calculated for a desired effect. I doubt it’s veracity i have some strong opinions on it, the good thing is the police can rely on proper foreign intelligence capabilities to determine it;s origin and i would start my investigations there seeking the requisite assistance in obtaining the cyber finger print. If the clown or clowns who made it believe that they are safe they should think again. This level of lawlessness where threats of this nature are being made and circulated in an effort to create panic in this society must be investigated to the height of it’s capacity.Strong measures must now be put in place there must not be only a search for illegal firearms but for some computers and the related equipment that are used to manufacture these vile postings and i am sure all like now it is being done so you the culprits even if you try to destroy cyber evidence it will be retrieved.
Any cyber trail left via whatsapp, fb, instagran or any google related service can be tracked in a matter of hours.
We saw big hellicopters flying overhead a few months back which is ok,,but basic intelligence sharing from USA would solve this in a few days.
I dont think the poster was serious but just exploiting a situation as a country the responce must be seen and felt.
Fruendel, FRUENDEL,, wake up maaan,….
Time to stop all the political correctness talk…..things take too long in Barbados to get done , this problem isn’t difficult to solve but relevant authorities keep dragging their feet and talking pretty…while they are some young and unconscienable people out there that prepared to cut ya down with their high powerded guns then go to cheffette buy a snackbox together and laugh at how they just kill fella.
@SSS, I am quite sure that you remember David Thompson began to hammer away on the “crime & violence” issue because he saw the slide in BIM. (BARBADOS FIRST).
Then what happen, the other party was very popular and the masses fell apart and totally over looked the bigger picture and the sore continue to fester.
Soon the Bajans will be fleeing to USA, CANADA and ENGLAND to start all over.
sec 48 of the constitution and the Public Order Act is available to the state under threat. Me thinks this is a threat and as a result every effort has to be made to put it down. You mean you all going talk yourselves into an early grave or preempt this. stupse you continue to talk and people continue to die…..I done wid dis WHERE MY PASSPORT IS I going NORTH KOREA
These young men are thirsty…A lot of disappointments young ppl face ..no one listens so they turn to hatred..Goverment let them down .. society in the whole..So they will backfire …i pray for this Nation …And I hope a resolution be found soon
This is what happens when bleeding heart liberals like SUE DONYM berate the Police for doing their jobs.
The miscreants and criminals becomes emboldened when bleeding heart liberals like SUE DONYM post crap on BT defending the rights of these miscreants.
I am disappointed in the Police spokes person for refusing to state whether there is an official investigation into the production and circulation of that video on social media.
It is a serious offense for any person to make threats against the Police and to make a video of such threats and circulate it on social media is not something associated with the way of life in Barbados.
This is clearly a crime of “sedition” and refusal of the Police spokesman to state whether this matter is being officially investigated shows fear of these thugs and in my humble opinion indicates this Police spokesperson is unaware of the law when it comes to such a serious matter as “sedition”.
I support the RBPF 100 percent and I expect a public statement from the Assistant Commissioner of Police re this matter asap.
This is not even a difficult case to solve and for all intense and purposes, it may just be some kind of sick joke by the miscreant or miscreants who posted it, nevertheless, charges must be brought and the idiot or idiots sent to jail.
Enough of the lawlessness.
I remember when David Thompson said “Crime and Violence” were a major concern in Barbados and people literally laughed at him. Nobody is laughing now. Families, let us wake up and do our part and stop waiting on government to address everything!
How about when Darwin Dottin the police commissioner they got rid of when he say bajan are in love with guns.
There are some circumstances that are beyond the ability of man to solve. That is when the SOVEREIGN GOD STEPS IN, IF OR WHEN HE IS INVITED.
The ‘Kitty’s that run the government are either crooked or
incompetent.
Things to do.
1.
Declare State of Emergency
Impose curfews 8.00pm till 7.30 a.m
Deadly force is used on anyone in possession
of firearm or ammunition.
2.
Beef up Militia with reinforcements from
neighbouring islands.
3.
Imposition of Special Courts to deal with suspected
perpetrators. Emergency powers to deal with
the convicted, including hefty or life sentences,
seizure of property, motors vehicles used in
criminal/terrorist activities dismantled/crushed.
4.
State of emergency to continue until deemed safe to stop.
5.
CITIZENS OF BARBADOS MUST WAGE WAR ON
CRIMINALITY OR YOU WILL BE EATING DIRT IN
FIVE YEARS TIME.
IM BAJAN AND WILD HORSES WONT BRING ME BACK
THERE WITH MY HARD EARNED MONEY.
IF THIS NINCOMPOOP ONE-HORSE GOVT ISN’T
REJECTED AND REPLACED BY ADULTS.
They won’t do it because they fear the tourism industry
will suffer. But it will anyway if they do nothing, and at least
it will show intent to solve the problem.
The tourists will applaud that move.
Systematic searches carried out on a district-to-district,
Parish-Parish basis.
5.
The last post is the best post I read in this Orange Alert.
We need someone or a group of social workers to go speak to these ppl on the blocks of Barbados The youth have been neglected for to long and they found comfort on the blocks while
I’m survival mode.We have to get to the youth and understand their plight not it will be too late .I don’t want the next generation
to fall inside the big cracks that are left open .Please I’m begging the authorities to look into to this as soon as possible and don’t forget to pray my fellow citizens of Barbados
Barbados lets get back to serving the Lord. 2 chron 7:14
First let the people of God humble ourselves before God; confess and repent of all our sins; and seek God with all our heart and might . God promises that when we do such our land will be healed
Secondly those who dont know God as their personal saviour it time to give uour life to the lord whole- heartedly. Dont delay. John 3:16 says for God so loved the world that He sent His Son to die for you that who ever believes in Him would be saved.
Come on Mr. Prime Minister Barbados is becoming a hell hole controlled by gangs. The Police are afraid to go into certain areas. No country is going to invade Barbados the enemy is within.
(1) Customs and immigration needs to be staffed by Government employees not a foreign entity.
(2) Search every barrel and container that comes into the island.
(3) Monitor and check the fishing boats.
(4) Ban the possession of knives with blades longer than 1 inch.
(5) Stop and frisk people who wear clothes to conceal weapons. eg Baggy pants, hoodies and long coats. Believe or not people in with long coats in 29 degree weather.
(6) Target areas where they are repeated robberies and ambushes of pedestrians and motor vehicles.
(7) Hard labor for violent crime No fines.
(8) Dodds should be a badge of shame and disgrace not honour.
Fear not, for each of them who are trying to control our communities, scare or intimidate our residents, and control by the gun. They are also law abiding former lawmen, soldiers, and other law abiding citizens who are prepared to take up arms against them. The RBPF or BDF only have to start the counter attack and we are ready to do our promised duty to protect our communities. Once a soldier always a soldier. Then we will have the support of the RSS. So barbadians need not be afraid, just stay within you doors when that time comes and we will take care of these fools. Some can’t even spell the names of the weapons they’re carrying
Greengiant Hmmm, you seem to read between the lines well,as one of my favorite news site broadcaster would say it will be 1776 all over again if these clowns do not stop with their crap.
These are terrorists and need to be treated as such. Bring in the army and clean up the mess!!!
I have read the comments that have been published and everyone is pointing fingers at each other. None of them have taken time out to look at the foundation. Who is responsible for the these young people out there who are involved in these crimes? Is it the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and who ever we want to blame. It should have started at home with the Parents or Parent who had them from the time they were born and who failed to take they responsibility. My mother was a single mother with four of us. Two boys and two girls and when she told us to be home by 8 o’clock, by 8.01 she was out there with a stick looking for her sons to see what they were doing and could not be home. A lot of Parents allow them to do whatever they want and when they are out of control then they want to put the blame on everyone except themselves. It is not too late we can still take back Barbados.
I saw the video. … l tght it was some illiterate teen living out their gi Joe fantasies. It’s all about the money. .. the importers n distributors of arms do not need this kind of heat n most definitely do not want the attention. It’s d force ripe wannabes who are influenced by internet music, films and videos that are making the exhibition of wrecklessness
Now their activities have been circumscribed and police have started physical assaults on innocent civilians, all and sundry, even children, especially in Deacons.. I kid you not. This video just panicked the 5 oh but nothing really can be done to stop the growth of the firearm industry in Barbados because the suppliers and law enforcement are one. ….
It’s not directly the church, police, schools to blame. It is a combination of things…no fear of God and authority, lack of overall personal vision/purpose for living, broken family structure, lack of education, common sense & personal goals…
Most importantly, it is cowardice, hence hiding behind guns.
They are the ones who must own up to their irresponsibility.
They blame everyone for their problems without taking personal responsibility.
Add to that lack of appropriate punishment over the years by the judicial system.
It should be a serious crime to have an entire country on crime watch because of a lawless few. Punishment for that should be equivalent to that of treason.
All I have to say is the government will have to start looking at all boats large and small going out and coming in .all so the barrels business. And start checking barrels from top to bottom because the guns are coming some way they will be a cost for this service to happen .
All so set laws and rules for any counter ban found they will be a heavy find to pay .
This is just a smokescreen from the government to distract the people while they make concessions to the various unions knocking at their door.
When one cell is taken down another one will rise. This situation has reach sick level. And with all the killings back then in the 1600, 1700 etc remember not one sole was brought to justice. This people did not get like this overnight. We blind and like too much servitude also.
My opinion was too emotional, so I erased what I had written some minutes ago.
I never expected that this little island in the Caribbean, described as ‘Paradise’ would be threatened by it’s own citizens, and non citizens. I believe that some of these gangsters are non Barbadians, who have been allowed to enter the island illegally, and were not hunted and sent back to their country of birth. The island seems to have lost it’s sense ‘self’.
Every Tom, Dick, and Harry, is coming into this little independent island -nation, BARBADOS, seeking their fortune. What has this island where thousands of slaves brought from West Africa has to offer them? Well, the descendants of our former rulers are still n control, although the island has been ‘independent’ from Britain for the last fifty years. However, the population seems to have lost it’s purpose ‘Pride and Industry’, and has allowed itself to be overtaken by ‘outsiders’. There is lack of growth and development for the youth in the island, and they have lost their sense of direction, and have become easy prey for gun runners, and temptation to be involved in criminal activities. The churches have lost their spirituality, and some teachers have lost their professionalism. There is still ‘preferential’ admittances in the top grammar schools, and some youths have developed a sense of inferiority complex and hopelessness. So they have rebelled, and it may be too late to turn back the clock. Barbados needs to look at itself, and what is happening to the future leaders of the island.
Some outsiders may be looking on and planning when to make their move. Be care Barbados. Watch you are allowing to enter this little ‘Paradise’. Remember, , the population is 95 % African descent, and you are admired as a stable democratically run government. Some are jealous of this. Your educational level is high, and your efficiently run government can do for it’s citizens what large nations are struggling to do. Your white population is Barbadian from hundreds of years back, but you need to be more sociable, and share the economy in a better way. Dissatisfaction is growing, and the young people have lost hope. Something is dangerously wrong. Please:
*RIGHT THE WRONGS, SO THAT THE TROUBLE MAKERS WILL NOT HAVE A HOLD ON THIS BEAUTIFUL ISLAND. ANY GOVERNMENT CAN MANAGE BARBDOS EFFICIENTLY. What is needed is RESPECT and the setting of good examples to the future leaders of the island.
*SEEK ASSISTANCE FROM THE USA AND BRITAIN–NOW!!!
While some of what you say is fair, everyone wants to sidestep, overlook and outright avoid the major issue affecting BIM: Destruction of the family!
Why are PARENTS not being called out for absconding from and abdicating their duties? Too many sperm and egg donors / life-givers and not enough actual PARENTS!
In times gone by a child was taught his/her place, taught to be responsible for their behaviour and actions, made to contribute meaningfully within the family by doing chores/ having duties, taught to EARN/ WORK FOR what they wanted and to use their resources WISELY not WASTEFULLY, taught to FEAR GOD & RESPECT THEMSELVES & OTHERS, taught to value gaining an education whether academic or a trade, taught to DELAY GRATIFICATION, corrected firmly and disciplined swiftly when drifting out of line. Any responsible adult could upbraid a child for wrongdoing, disrespect, dishonesty or otherwise falling out of line with generally accepted standards of behaviour and no one wanted their parent/s or other family members to find out if they slipped because there would repercussions. Good manners were a prerequisite in all situations for adult and child alike.
Compare that with today’s culture: Everything their eyes see they want and are given. No requirement of earning anything. ” I
want, I want, I want” is the modern mantra and requests are quickly fulfilled by snivelling parents who are either too lazy to set and enforce standards or too afraid to teach their children that giant two-letter word NO! because somehow he/she won’t love them if they do! All of a sudden a parent seems to feel they have failed if they don’t provide expensive and mostly useless gadgets, smartphones – which are only being used to make people “dumb” ( Oh the irony! ) or $250 footwear.
When from the start we give without teaching children the value of earning and taking care of what they have, and WE CURSE & BERATE OTHER ADULTS FOR ATTEMOTING TO INSTIL CORRECT ATTITUDES, BEHAVIOURS AND VALUES IN OUR CHILDREN then the nonsense we see is what we get because when at 10 or 11 you can’t give Trey or Ciara what they want then they will seek alternate sources of the same whether through sex or stealing! I see it all the time!
Trying to pass off the blame on teachers, police etc. DOES NOT CUT IT!
DEAL WITH WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS IN YOUR HOMES BAJANS. ONCE CHANGES START THERE THEN WE CAN BEGIN TO ERASE THIS MUCK FROM OUR SOCIETY!
Children thrive where high standards are set and consistently & FAIRLY enforced
The other day when citizens was going to march for their perceived sufferings due to taxation a RC priest had a bit to say. Now we got this situation developing which is worst, Where is the priest??? Can the church not go to the area and minister for peace??? After all they have become great pacifiers of a great multitude.
They that live by the gun MUST die by the gun, and the sooner the better. Save Barbados before it’s to late.
Barbadians have short memories, i have not seen the video and I think the BDF do a great job in the Country
But till all of the heads of these ogansations who bring in the weapons and drugs start getting lock up nothing will change
People onthis site calling for marshall law and the police to have bigger guns I want to ask them to kill who? the people getting kill will be the black men and women, we have a problem in Barbados where the only unemployment is amount black people, no unemployed whites, jews, asians , indians etc only amount blacks
We have a situation where the prison population is predominantly black, the (the last four white men who was locked up, for cocaine and heroin was sent back home to England years ago to see their families for christmas and have not come back yet) The Columbian one was given a house and welfare money e etc, why black men is locked up for a splift, child money and any other little thing coming before the court s, some of them working and lose they job while in there
We have a situation where black people dont have pride in them selves because the Education system set up by the English is full of lies created to keep us stupid and in a slave mentally, a people without a pass, cannot have a future
We have a situation, where organise religion has been used as a tool to dumb down people of colour, and to take away every thing from them whilst spinning the myth, that you will get yours when you get to heaven (black people, have never ask themselves, if heaven has golden streets and diamond gates , why our so call conquerors dont live better lives to get there, after all they are the ones that love minerals
We have a situation where a police office had to run away to Canada in fear of his life from the top branch, remember people?
We have a situation, where bolts of cloth, containers of boards , yachts come into our port and these items are not search
Yes the police need to crack down on this violence infesting our Country but we a need better criminal justice system, we need officers in those system to treat every criminal, and citizen the same, we need politicians to start doing their jobs and put laws in place to fix this system , we need them to create policies that will create jobs, we need them to work on better legislation, that protect workers in the work place, and to put in measures that workers are payed a proper wage, but not taking away from the employers their right to make a profit, jut that they dont do it at the expense of the workers
We need a a police force that is well trained in all the latest technologies, that is trained in customer outreach, etc etc
We need a police force that is well paid, with great pension and health insurance,with police who are honest, and uncorrupted
But first we need a Government of the people, by the people for the people, who will do what is best for the people of this Country and stop cartering to the elites
The church is the people and God forbid they become foolish and go into harm’s way .They are not bullet proof.This is what happens when the country put God out and let the devil in eg sexual abuse ,corruption,the lodges ,the drug dealers and gun violence,rebellion against police,parents and authority to name a few.And weak leadership isn’t helping robbery of the poor and devalue of the morale TIME to return to the good Time to seek God Time to change
This so called want to be gangster trend has really escalated especially within 2017 , this is something that we have been monitoring and talk about in and out of meetings , it got to a situation where people from certain areas are so scared to go work or open up there house windows , I recalled driving to a bad area to take home a family who was too scared to walk through that Ave, as my comrade Greengiant stated once a soldier always a soldier , we live by a code of respect and discipline some of us have Legal firearms yet we never make meaningless kills amongst our people, I’m also going to say that the authorities Are being too soft with these fools , and there know it. Lots of Intel have been gathered and still is so measures can be take.
Dear Bajans: Your elected and non elected leaders have sold you all out for 12 pieces of silver.
If the government know this is for real bring out the defense force Barbados small how long it would take them and the defense force to raid the known criminal places, some of the same criminals is family to the police and defense force why you think all the guns on the street no ordinary bajan can bring into the country Ak45 and M16
Donald trimp you can’t even get people send jail for murder and wanna send jail a prankster? That’s what wrong wid this place.
It is time for our Police to get AK 47s and bring in the special forces from the USA to further train our police and build more jails period. This country will be ruined with these thugs. Visitors are going to Cuba and other countries. The PM had better address the country after crop over. Give there thugs life without parole.
All this crime will get worse because the leaders portray barbados as this nice safe place, where bajans are friendly and helpful. The down side is barbados need to clean up the lawlessness and crimes. They also need to find a way to find out who is these bad guys with high power rifles, and threatening everyone. Soon they will be high robberies , stick ups and murder.
Most of these lawless criminals are bajans, they try to take over the neighborhoods and have this weird concept that even the women in those neighborhoods belong to them. They are mostly education deficient idiots. Most of them will kill their own friends if those friends have a car, nice clothes or live in a nice home. These guys and sometimes women control and bully everyone in the neighborhood, and you will also see the adults succumb to the bullying behavior by siding with these criminals. They like rats in the neighborhoods, and they will rob and pillage those in that neighborhood. That’s why people who have the opportunity to move out will go live in a quieter place. All the young kids coming along will overlook an education because here is these grown men ruling and controlling an entire neighborhood, so the young kids will want to be like them. So we will continue to have young men and women doing absolutely nothing with their lives, but to prey on others. The police need help getting these guns away from them, otherwise before you know it they will be hurting the people in and around where they live. Lawless idiots watching too many Rambo movies.
What ever you nurture will thrive. Human beings thrive in negative news, I read all of the comments on the situation in Deacons and the responses were based on fear. Most persons believe that the way to curb violence is with more violence. How can we heal this nation when according to Einstein “you can’t solve a problem with the same level of consciousness which created it”. As long as we continue to play the pin the blame on everyone but our selves the challenges will continue to grow. As a nation we aught to check ourselves and ask how have we contributed to the moral, spiritual, economical decline of our country. We are always working on changing the others but spend very little time on improving on selves spiritually. We continue to measure our personal growth and success based on academic and financial achievements.i think that we should be brutally honest with ourselves we are not that different from the people who we condemn. We want to hide behind law enforcement and advocate for violence, arm the police with better weapons, violence is an emotional problem and in my opinion should be dealt with as such. I view this situation at Deacons as a plea for help, because when someone intends to commit a criminal act they do so in secret. It is the same with person who commit suicide, the serious person just do it, those who are scared call you up and make you aware of their thoughts. Our youth are products of us, the older generation everyone knows that ackee tree don’t bear dunks. Biology does not lie, we created the blue print, it’s in the DNA. Whether we want to accept that we have contributed in some way to the behavior the fact remains we are one nation, one people. We must get rid of the economic ,educational, social class apartheid system in Barbados.
We must challenge the Priminister and his government as to why nothing is done by his government ,towards the security of the black bajan masses………… This is a black on black issue ……….
How many white people does the gun crime in barbados effect , none ………………………………………………………………………
Who does the shooting black people …….
Who does the dying black people ………………………….
Who does the burying ,, black people …………………………
Who does the crime time ,black people ……………………..
Who seek out the shooters,black bajan policemen………………
Who do the crying , black victims , the children the mothers , the fathers the family and friends…………………………………….
***************************************************
Our government cannot manage (Barbados LTD) in no shape or form ………………………………………………………
This threat means , we are heading toward ( a terrorist )
situation ……. We the people of Barbados needs help this is high alert time ,we need help from the (US) from (UK) from (Canada )
We now need stop and search law , to be put in force now………we are in trouble……… people ………………….
Low level thinkers one or two strong points but everyone avoiding the topic poverty and controlled racism. Lack of money in a society where the rich gets richer while the poor is boxed in to fight for scraps that’s exactly what they will do until they get smarter and see who’s the real enemy. It’s not the police or the criminals it’s the wealth private sector, the descendants of slave owners and the wealth foriegners that’s using they wealth as power to control the masses and keep them distracted against each other.
@ Jade Drusilla Fenty!!! You Obviously does NOT Live in Barbados, Bajans still THINK that they are Leaders, which they are NOT, I know of no Law(s) in BarbadosThat Mandates that ISP’s MUST hand over things like IP Addresse and Registered Living Addresses to the Police in These Circumstances, whixh open the Door for Lawyers like Mr.Pilgrim and Mr.Commissong to Challenge such Requests from the Police.(If i am wrong, will someone please quote me the Law)
@ Ashanti Padilla!!!! so you are asking to let this Threat go uninvestigated, just because you think that it is a 13 year old, and not an Adult with NONE or LITTLE Education, and yes they are lots of Dropouts in Barbados, an alarming high number of Dropouts.
@Ronnie!!!!Thanks for being so smart.
@Kayden Jada!!!!Why would you even have to ask that question, Cops are the Only Ones Standing in their way.
@Shirley!!!! Unfortunately, this is where all this is Headed, i was Criticized in this same Paper some Years ago when this topic came up, and Politicians on BOTH sides were saying Publicly “We are NOT as bad as Jamaica or Trinidad” at that time i said that Crime was like a Run away Train with no Brakes heading Towards Barbados, and i was Highly Castigated for the Statement, but I was RIGHT, and here we are TODAY.
@Len White!!!”This criminal element which seems hellbent on destroying our country must be stopped by any legal means possible.” I say any Means.
“We must resolve that we will not become a nation of people cowering behind barred windows and doors” We will as long as we think that we can handle this alone, and not ask for International Help.
@Veroniva Boyce “Take the threat SERIOUSLY. The murderers should still be behind bars even if death sentence was overturned” The Sentence was Overturned, because there was NEVER Enough Evidence to Charge them in the First Place, this was a poorly Investigated Crime, and they was not enough evidence against them, The DPP should never have gone forward with this case, and now he is not around to answer.
@Haizen Crawford!!! It is thinking like yours that have us where we are Today with Crime in Barbados, The CAMPUS TRENDZ Murderers wew NOT DEPORTEES, The Friday Evening Burglar came from Decons Farm, as far as i am aware NONE of the 21 MURDERS to Date were Committed by anyone who is a DEPORTEE, so Lets face the Fact. For whatever reason, “BARBADIANS are becoming More Violent” there are NO STATISTICS to Show/PROVE that Deeportees are the cause of this ongoing Violence in Barbados, so Lets look at Govt.Policies and the Economy.Labour.Employment.
Wunna hear bout Black Phoenix…?
I hearing some rumblings bout this group in de shadows… some serious stuff… hmmm. They say they gine solve this mess; bandits cannot hide…
Bring back the hangmans noose, the cat a nine tail. This cant happen to Barbados, who dem tink dem is.
