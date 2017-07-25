Technical difficulties plague Office of Certificate of Character
Members of the public are being asked to note that as a result of technical difficulties being experienced at the Office of Certificate of Character, persons collecting Certificates of Character are likely to experience some delay in the collection process.
The police said persons desirous of obtaining a Certificate of Character can still apply as they work assiduously to rectify the challenges.
They have also apologized for any inconveniences caused.
What the heck can be so complicated about this process? Does the RBPF not understand that a valid Certificate of Character can be the difference between a job or being unemployed? Stop fooling around with people’s livelihood & get things in order.
Lolololo look this place a whole lot of messes…messes!!!!
Who said that Barbados was a progressive country? Things keep breaking down, things that people rely on for licenses, now certificate of Character at RBPF cannot be dealt with. Has anyone noticed CBC. Keeps going tho makes one go Hmmmmm forgot It’s the DLP message board.
Every police station should be able to issue police certificate of character
The Police Issue the certificates, But the technical and computer system are serviced by the Goverment technicians and you know how that goes.
25 years on and we are still having the same issues.what progress?
Is the problem still there? Is there any contact number to get in touch with the Character Certificate Office. I have been trying to get in touch with them , no success.