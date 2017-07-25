Technical difficulties plague Office of Certificate of Character

Added by Barbados Today on July 25, 2017.
Members of the public are being asked to note that as a result of technical difficulties being experienced at the Office of Certificate of Character, persons collecting Certificates of Character are likely to experience some delay in the collection process.

The police said persons desirous of obtaining a Certificate of Character can still apply as they work assiduously to rectify the challenges.

They have also apologized for any inconveniences caused.

8 Responses to Technical difficulties plague Office of Certificate of Character

  1. Santini More
    Santini More July 25, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    What the heck can be so complicated about this process? Does the RBPF not understand that a valid Certificate of Character can be the difference between a job or being unemployed? Stop fooling around with people’s livelihood & get things in order.

  2. Carol T Hinds
    Carol T Hinds July 25, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Lolololo look this place a whole lot of messes…messes!!!!

  3. Gavin Dawson
    Gavin Dawson July 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Who said that Barbados was a progressive country? Things keep breaking down, things that people rely on for licenses, now certificate of Character at RBPF cannot be dealt with. Has anyone noticed CBC. Keeps going tho makes one go Hmmmmm forgot It’s the DLP message board.

  4. Shaun Yarde
    Shaun Yarde July 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Every police station should be able to issue police certificate of character

  5. Mack July 25, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    The Police Issue the certificates, But the technical and computer system are serviced by the Goverment technicians and you know how that goes.

  6. Milli Watt July 25, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    ssttuuuuppppsssseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

  7. Gullyboar July 25, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    25 years on and we are still having the same issues.what progress?

  8. VC August 30, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Is the problem still there? Is there any contact number to get in touch with the Character Certificate Office. I have been trying to get in touch with them , no success.

