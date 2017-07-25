Eight more police officers charged
Cops accused of torturing man in custody
Eight police officers are to face prosecution for allegedly beating, spitting upon and electrocuting a man in their custody late last month.
Sergeants Darby Griffith and Feliston Gilkes, as well as police constables Dave Griffith, Jason Leacock, Neal Grogan, Christopher Alleyne, Dave Rock and Sherry-Ann Watkins, are due to appear in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 2, 2017 to answer the charge of assaulting and occasioning actual bodily harm to Rasheed King of 17 Husbands Crescent, St James, on July 1, 2017.
Queens Counsel Andrew Pilgrim and his associate Kamisha Benjamin filed private prosecution against the officers at Holetown Court on Monday.
King, who was taken into custody on June 30, 2017 and charged with handling a stolen motorcar belonging to Allison Benny-Lodge, was brought before Magistrate Wanda Blair in the Holetown Court on July 3, 2017 and released on $7,000 bail. However, it was during his short stay in police custody that King is claiming he suffered unimaginable torture.
Benjamin told Barbados TODAY her client’s alleged abuse came about as a result of a refusal to speak without his attorney present. She also revealed that a letter outlining the complaint had been sent to Acting Police Commissioner Tyrone Griffith, but said to date no response had been received.
The allegations range from verbal to physical abuse, with King alleging that at one point a plastic bag was placed over his head and a finger forced into his right eye.
His attorneys have also released pictures of the injuries their client allegedly suffered during the episode in which King further claimed that water was poured about his body and he was shocked with an extension cord that was plugged into an outlet with the naked wires.
Benjamin also told Barbados TODAY her client’s doctor had confirmed that he suffered nerve damage as a result of electrocution.
Just last week, three other members of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF), one of whom was allegedly caught on camera kicking a civilian who was lying on ground during an event at Pirate’s Cove, were slapped with charges in connection with a separate incident.
Police Constable 1958 Bradley Cutting, Police Constable 1890 Justin Phillips and Police Constable 2099 Akeel Grant will appear in court on September 14, 2017 to answer charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the June 18 incident.
Pilgrim also filed the charges in that case in which 26-year-old Dario Rico Stanton of Hart’s Gap, Christ Church and 22-year-old Romario Mitchell Quintyne of 122 Cordia Drive, Warners Park, Christ Church are alleging that they were the victims of police brutality with a video making the rounds on social media showing what appeared to be a police officer brandishing a weapon and literally kicking a man while he was down.
The two recent incidents have reawakened concerns about the treatment of civilians in lawful custody. However, all that the Acting Police Commissioner would say at this stage is that the reported matters are under investigation.
When will the media report on what the crowd was doing off camera. The person who posted the video didn’t show the very telling minutes of video when the crowd was attacking the police.
Joy, You need to do more thinking before u post.
Did you read recently the CCJ ruled two convicted murderers ruling overturned and released? Because they were convicted solely on ‘oral confessions” and we all know most likely beaten out of the men.
This is an injustice to all involved because either
1. these men didnt commit the crime and were convicted and sentenced to DEATH(stop and think about that for a min)
or
2. They indeed committed the crime but for lazy and ridiculous policing(which needs attention from AG and parliament) they walk free.(think of that also)
This area of policing in Barbados need urgent addressing and this Gov after 9 years has yet to address it.
Joy…you need a life….the police does brutalize people…as yuh in dem custody
Maybe you should have posted it then Joy.
Joy you really have no point
Don’t mind the clowns Joy. Ppl who does do the same crap as the criminals does defend them. I’m certain if any of these ppl car or house was broken into and everything they work hard for was stolen they would want every stone move to find thee persons who did it. You act a fool then you get a fool’s party. Don’t want ya tail beaten by whoever then stay on the right side of the law.
Its not that black and white, its only black and white if you believe everyone the police arrests are guilty of said crime.
Maybe you need to go and see how many persons are arrested for crimes then released and some other person charged and convicted. Do you think all these persons claiming police brutality are lying? If the police wilfully kick a man laying on teh ground in his chest you could only imagine what happened behind doors in holding cells.
Maybe also you need to visit court rooms and appellate courts to see the gross incompetence of policing in Barbados. Stop framing the false narrative that because someone disagrees with the way how the police has treated someone that we are anti-police, it serves no purpose other than to widen the fracture(mistrust) between the police and citizenry.
No one wins.
Joy needs to add hnn after her o and before her y
Joy, what the crowd was doing, technically, is irrelevant. Society has laws to abide by, but so do the police. The law does not give police officer leave to employ whatever methods they feel like to apprehend or interrogate suspects. Nor does the law allow police to use a “Peter pay for Paul, Paul pay for all” type of approach. When police break they law, they too should be held accountable.
Frankie, Barbarians commonly forget that arrested doesn’t mean charged and charged doesn’t mean guilty. Recently two young men were arrested from my neighbourhood in connection with a murder. Quickly the neighbourhood was a buzz with talk of how “them two boys went an kill somebody” . About 4 days later the police released one of the two young men. Further investigations revealed her had nothing to do with the murder. Both young men were beaten in police custody. Now even if u agree that the one who was kept should’ve have been beaten (and he shouldn’t have), what of the one who was released. The very police determined he was innocent. What justice does his beating serve? What should happen to the officers that beat him, clearly for no reason?
This report is a piece of garbage and should be discarded where it belongs, in the toilet.
What is happening to the educational system in Barbados? It is unbelievable that a reporter for a recognized media outlet is allowed to write and publish such garbage.
“Eight police officers are to face prosecution for allegedly beating, spitting upon and electrocuting a man in their custody late last month”.
Was a man electrocuted in Police custody last month?
and this crap — “Rasheed King (below) claims he was beaten, spat upon and electrocuted while in lawful custody”.
Really? Give me a break!!!!!!!!!!!! “electrocuted while in Police custody”?
Acting Commissioner Griffith, this report is nothing more than sensationalism and no Policeman should be charged for stamping out the lawlessness currently plaguing Barbados.
Talking about the video making the rounds on social media, I do not know what people saw in that video but I can tell you what I saw. I saw an attempt by well trained law enforcement officers to kick a gun or guns out of the reach of the lawless disruptive people and in so doing, one or two of them got kicked in the process —– so what?
Keep up the good work RBPF in making Barbados safe for all law abiding people.
This imported culture of hooliganism can not and must not be allowed to gain a foothold in Barbados.
There are other islands in the Caribbean for all you hooligan loving bleeding hearts. Free movement is now allowed so you will be welcomed there.
Good riddance if you choose to go.
We need a balance here. All of you have a point. Neither the police or people arrested and convicted saints. However Police must not feel they can torment people and get away with it. On the other hand we need to support our police officers if we are to reduce the current crime rate. People must respect the police and we must work together to make Barbados a better place.
We are fortunate that the Commissioner of Police and the good citizens of Barbados do not depend on @Donild Trimp for advice. Barbados could not possibly be safe for all when anyone – in or out of uniform – uses unlawful methods or reason to restrain, control, injure, brutalise or kill.
A country does itself no good to encourage malfeasance among those who are trained and paid to uphold the law and in so doing to acknowledge and preserve the rights of offenders and victims alike.
I am sure there is something to be said for the fact that @Donild Trimp has visual powers beyond all other viewers of that video, but it would be an even more extraordinary man who would disregard the seriousness of implicating eight police officers, whom he would have to correctly place on that date, on the correct shift at the right location during the time in question. But stranger things have happened.
After reading all the different views as to who is at fault or guilty of acting irresponsible, i’ve come to the conclusion that there is an enormous and truly serious disconnect between Police and some members of the Barbadian Public.
It does seem to me that because of certain actions by a small group of Officers (who shouldn’t be Officers)who believe that they have the right to inflict pain and or suffering to any one in their custody, even after they have arrested and lay charges there is no recourse for any such indivisual.
There is a law, or should be a law that allows an Officer to administer only enough force as is deemed necessary ,yet for some Officers the word enough is never taken into account,so brute force is applied when ever ,no matter what .It does seem to be the case in this alleged assault if the allegations are proven correct. If indeed it is found that these 8 Officers wielded uncalled for, and excessive force ,they should be disciplined harshly ,even dismissal if need be.
After stating my piece above, I am quite sure these Officers has had enough time to collude, and are prepared to give the same accounts as to what transpired.
The result of all this will almost surely mean these Officers will most likely be acquitted ,and be free to continue assaulting other Barbadians.
In conclusion the message this willsend to other Officers, ” Do as you like ,you’ll get away with it”.
Sad but that’s the truth.
Joy, dont mind these on here attacking you. You’re right. These would defend lawlessness until it comes home at them.
Joy got a point this behaviour ain’t one way from the police a lot a non sense going on but ultimately police got the power to detain and that is a lot a power to have and must not be abused. While I don’t condone people messing with the police I doubly don’t condone police exceeding their authority and if this is accurate they got to pay. It could be any of us detained and go missing without a clue. BE CAREFUL PEOPLE BE VERY CAREFUL.
These are ALL Violations of these Persons Human and Constitutional Rights, perpertrated on “THE PEOPLE” by the Institution that is SUPPOSED to be SERVING and PROTECTING them
Come on MR.C.O P, and Mr. Ag.PLEASE!!!!! Stop Condoning these Travesties, and do something, i was of the Opinion that we (Bajans) were Leaders, but this seems to be FOLLOWING the Pattern of American Policing.
If you have “BAD” Apples in your Barrel, get rid of them before they spoil the entire Barrel.
All that the Acting Police Commissioner would say at this stage is that the reported matters are under investigation. “BY WHOM” should we not be calling in ANOTHER Police Service to Investigate these Incidents.?????????
My Suggestion would be the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) they would have NO Connection, and therefore would give a Fair Report. as they do here every time.
I grew up being Close to Policing in Barbados, and back then this same problem of Beating Suspects was evident, but was NEVER looked at, and i am going back to when the Force was under persons some of you have NEVER heard of, like Col.R.T Michelin, Major. R.A.Stoute, Capt W.E Farmer et al My Dad was a Crown Sargeant/ Chief Writ Server, My Aunt’s Husband Retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police, My Sister in Law (Dec.) was a Sargeant, and i Grew up living in (Summer Vacations) some of the Stations, (Holetown, Crabhill, District “B”, Central (Coleridge Street)
They were mant times when Wanted Persons would Knock on our House 2-3 AM and ask my Dad to take them in, we lived fairly Close to District “A”, i remember my Mom Crying, one guy”Grafton Waldron” actually said to Her, “Don’t worry Mrs. he is with me”, the reason they came to him, was because if he took them in, he would Book them and Put them in the Holding Cell Himself, and pass by to Inspect them on his way to work Next Morning, i must tell you that he was “HATED” for that, and was subsequently Victimised by the Upper echelons of the Force.
this what is happening is not new, it is just that we can now get more of what is happening because of Social Media.
what’s next “DEATH SQUADS”????? lets put a stop to this “NOW”
@Sue Donym –
I hope when the same criminals you are defending cross your path you do not call the same Police you are berating to help you.
Continue with your bleeding heart philosophy towards the lawless people who shows no respect for the Police.
People in Barbados who respect the law and respect the Police don’t have to worry about altercations with the Police.
The people in Barbados who worry about altercations with the police are the miscreants who believe they can disregard the law and disrespect the Police at will without fear of reprisals.
The Acting Commissioner of Police is doing an excellent job and there is no need to appease bleeding heart liberals like SUE DONYM.
The imported culture of lawlessness in Barbados must be eradicated.
@Donild Trimp – only just seeing your comment.
If anyone acts criminally towards me I will call the Police and it is their duty to respond. I challenge you to point out where I have “berated the police”.
It is garbage to say that “people in Barbados who respect the law and respect the Police don’t have to worry about altercations with the Police” because once we give the impression that everything done by police is okay BECAUSE they are police, we give them the go-ahead to do anything to anyone – and that is precisely when we (especially the law-abiding) must be fearful.
The senseless belief that we turn a blind eye to (even homegrown) lawlessness of any kind has no place in civil society and should never be tolerated coming from those we train and trust to uphold the law. World of difference between that and the nonsense you are suggesting.
You guys are focused on the wrong ppl. its the Magistrates that we have we need to worry about.. In barbados you are guilty until proven innocent. Police words are like words spoken of from God in court. Even if its lies. I was the fade of lies and although the prosecution witnesses said the man showed no badge the dear magistrates said these words. ” I will find you both guilty if resisting arrest because the man turned out to be a policeman”… where is justice in that. why make a law which stated civilians can ask anyone who states they are police officers in plain clothes to show a badge?
The Officers will be coming after the lawyers and their client the daily nation and barbados Today in the high court. to say that they have been charge is misleading.
The Officers will be coming after the lawyers, their client, the daily nation and barbados Today in the high court. To say that they have been charge is misleading.