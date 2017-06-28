Police probe murder at St Stephen’s Hill, St Michael
A man said to be in his 40s is this island’s latest murder victim.
Police report that around 3:40 p.m., the man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was fatally shot at Goddard Road, St Stephen’s Hill, St Michael.
He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigations are continuing.
Sad
Somebody JUST shot at him JUST like that?
If you live by the sword you will die by the sword. They continue to kill each other.