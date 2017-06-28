Police probe murder at St Stephen’s Hill, St Michael

Added by Sandy Deane on June 28, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It
A man said to be in his 40s is this island’s latest murder victim.
Police report that around 3:40 p.m., the man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was fatally shot at Goddard Road, St Stephen’s Hill, St Michael.
He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigations are continuing. 

 

3 Responses to Police probe murder at St Stephen’s Hill, St Michael

  1. Cheryll Lewis
    Cheryll Lewis June 28, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Sad

    Reply
  2. Adelia de Silvia
    Adelia de Silvia June 28, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Somebody JUST shot at him JUST like that?

    Reply
  3. Saga Boy June 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    If you live by the sword you will die by the sword. They continue to kill each other.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *