Lashley spreading NCD awareness

With the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among school children at an alarming rate, a recent graduate of The Lodge School is taking action.

Ashley Lashley is organizing a Schools Against Non- Communicable Diseases Charity Fun Walk in association with the American University of Barbados (AUB).

She said the aim of the fun walk is to sensitize primary, secondary and tertiary students across Barbados about the impact non-communicable diseases can have on their lives.

Lashley said she has “always wanted to be an ambassador for students”, and after reading an article in Barbados TODAY in which Minister of Health John Boyce spoke about the high incidence of NCDs among students, she decided to put a plan into action.

She said she was also motivated by the reality that some of her friends have NCDs.

The inaugural charity fun walk will be held on July 4, starting from the Barbados Community College at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at the AUB in Wildey, where there will be a health fair as well as a tour of the university.