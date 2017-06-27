Woman accused of assaulting man

A 30-year-old painter, who is accused of assault, has been released on $2,500 bail with one surety.

Appearing before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Tuesday, Charlene Chovane Holder of 2nd Avenue, Station Hill, St Michael denied assaulting Wayne Hutchinson on April 25.

However, there was no objection to bail for Holder, who is due to re-appear in court on September 19.