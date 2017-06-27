Six months in jail for assault

A man who assaulted a woman earlier this month will spend the next six months behind bars.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the sentence on Peter Lee Maughn today in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

The 54-year-old Beckwith Street, St Michael resident admitted to unlawfully assaulting Jacqueline Roach on June 12.

It was revealed in court that Maughn was in a habit of interfering with Roach. She made several complainants to his relatives about his behaviour.

On the mentioned date, Maughn entered a shop which Roach operates and started to misbehave. He was asked to leave, but instead he reached through the bars and made stabbing motions at Roach with a knife.

“I gin juck you up with this,” he told the woman at the time.

Roach became fearful for her life and insisted that Maughn leave the shop. He eventually did.

Yesterday, Maughn was seen on Beckwith Street, The City and was arrested and charged for the offence and taken before the court today.