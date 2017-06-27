No soca sweetness

admiral disappointed in this year’s crop over releases

What’s the one song that is running Crop Over 2017?

Veteran radio personality Anthony Admiral Nelson is still searching for the answer.

In fact, he told Barbados TODAY over the weekend, he was disappointed there was still not one song that was a common hit among Barbadians.

“The sweetness has gone out of Crop Over. There’s sweetness that I’m not hearing this year. They’re one or two songs that have little [hints] of it. But what is the single song that every Barbadian is singing? None, and its very sad. We still need to find that single song that we can safely say, ‘that sounds like Road March’ or ‘that sounds like it’s going to win Sweet Soca’. I haven’t heard that song yet,” he said.

His comments came before Sunday evening’s announcement of the 32 semifinalists for the Sweet Soca and Party Monarch competitions.

At the time, Nelson said he did not know what the Party Monarch competition would be like this year, based on the music he has been hearing.

However, he said he believed the Pic-O-De-Crop competition would be highly competitive.

“I am impressed with the level of calypso that I’ve been hearing. Every tent you go into, you are guaranteed to hear at least four or five good social commentary songs and, I must admit, it is a good year. One of the favourite songs would be The Salesman by Ian Webster, a song that I heard in De Big Show. When you go to All Stars and you have people like Ronnie Clarke with Vote and Bashment Soca. You have Colin Spencer with a vote song again. Then you have Donella doing well, you have Aziza doing well; even Richard Antonio doing well,” he said.

“Then you come across to House of Soca. This, in my mind, has been the tent that has stuck true to form when it comes to social commentary. You are guaranteed to hear Jimmy Dan – I thought he should have gone all the way last year; it didn’t happen. Sir Ruel has improved by leaps and bounds over the years. You have Sammy G as well . . . . Don’t worry about the radio station playing all the bashment. If you are a good social commentator, if you like good social commentary, go to the kaiso tents,” Nelson added.

He said he was also pleased the radio stations were playing more of the social commentary.

“What I like, particularly this year, is that the guys aren’t afraid to record the social commentary. They’ve recorded the social commentary so the radio stations have been playing a lot of the social commentary. But these are stations that see their role as helping to promote social commentary in Barbados and, by extension, helping to promote the calypso tent,” he said.

Nelson was also pleased with the quality of music coming from young calypsonians this year, saying it appeared 2017 would be “another bumper year for the juniors”.