Layne jailed for school break-in

Magistrate Douglas Frederick today sentenced a 53-year-old man to 12 months in prison for burglary.

Michael Dacosta Layne, who is recorded as having no fixed place of abode, admitted to entering the St Cyprian’s Boys’ School between June 10 and 11 as a trespasser, and making away with a $1,000 laptop computer belonging to the educational institution.

The computer had been accidentally left in one of the classrooms at the Brittons Cross Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael school. However, the building had been secured.

Layne was seen in the area begging a resident for money, but he was turned away, and he went to the school. He broke the pane of a classroom window, pushed his hand in and unlocked the door.

He then entered the classroom and took the computer, which he exchanged for food.

The electronic device was later recovered at a residence in My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.

A restitution order has been granted for the laptop to be returned to the school.